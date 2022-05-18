Pgiam/iStock via Getty Images

Our Investment Thesis

You just read it verbally, now take a look at it operating in practice on a portfolio choice comparison, equally among argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) and like biotech stocks.

Description of the Subject Company

"argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase III; and other like ailments. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.Ã.R.L. and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration agreement with Cilag GmbH International, Staten Biotechnology B.V., and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands."

Risk~Reward Comparisons of Biotech Stocks

Figure 1

The tradeoffs here are between near-term upside price gains (green horizontal scale) seen worth protecting against by Market-makers with short positions in each of the stocks, and the prior actual price drawdowns experienced during holdings of those stocks (red vertical scale). Both scales are of percent change from zero to 25%.

The intersection of those coordinates by the numbered positions is identified by the stock symbols in the blue field to the right.

The dotted diagonal line marks the points of equal upside price change forecasts derived from Market-Maker [MM] hedging actions and the actual worst-case price drawdowns from positions that could have been taken following prior MM forecasts like today's.

Our principal interest is in ARGX at location [15]. A "market index" norm of reward~risk tradeoffs is offered by SPDR S&P500 index ETF at [12].

Those forecasts are implied by the self-protective behaviors of MMs who must usually put firm capital at temporary risk to balance buyer and seller interests in helping big-money portfolio managers make volume adjustments to multi-billion-dollar portfolios. The protective actions taken with real-money bets define daily the extent of likely expected price changes for thousands of stocks and ETFs.

This map is a good starting point, but it can only cover some of the investment characteristics that often should influence an investor's choice of where to put his/her capital to work. The table in Figure 2 covers the above considerations and several others.

Comparing Alternative Investments

Figure 2

Column headers for Figure 2 define elements for each row stock whose symbol appears at the left in column [A]. The elements are derived or calculated separately for each stock, based on the specifics of its situation and current-day MM price-range forecasts. Data in red numerics are negative, usual undesirable to "long" holding positions. Table cells with pink background "fills" signify conditions typically unacceptable to "buy" recommendations. Yellow fills are of data for the stock of principal interest and of all issues at the ranking column, [R].

Readers familiar with our analysis methods may wish to skip to the next section viewing price range forecast trends for ARGX.

Figure 2's purpose is to attempt universally comparable answers, stock by stock, of a) How BIG the price gain payoff may be, b) how LIKELY the payoff will be a profitable experience, c) how soon it may happen, and d) what price drawdown RISK may be encountered during its holding period.

The price-range forecast limits of columns [B] and [C] get defined by MM hedging actions to protect firm capital required to be put at risk of price changes from volume trade orders placed by big-$ "institutional" clients.

[E] measures potential upside risks for MM short positions created to fill such orders, and reward potentials for the buy-side positions so created. Prior forecasts like the present provide a history of relevant price draw-down risks for buyers. The most severe ones actually encountered are in [F], during holding periods in effort to reach [E] gains. Those are where buyers are most likely to accept losses.

[H] tells what proportion of the [L] sample of prior like forecasts have earned gains by either having price reach its [B] target or be above its [D] entry cost at the end of a 3-month max-patience holding period limit. [ I ] gives the net gains-losses of those [L] experiences and [N] suggests how credible [E] may be compared to [ I ].

Further Reward~Risk tradeoffs involve using the [H] odds for gains with the 100 - H loss odds as weights for N-conditioned [E] and for [F], for a combined-return score [Q]. The typical position holding period [J] on [Q] provides a figure of merit [fom] ranking measure [R] useful in portfolio position preferencing. Figure 2 is row-ranked on [R] among candidate securities, with ARGX in top rank to emphasize its repeat attractiveness following its 3/4/2022 recommendation.

The sell-price target in that recommendation was $312.34, achieved on 3/22/2022, 13 market days later as a close of $317.21, a gain of +17.5% over its entry cost at $269.81, the next day close after its 3/4/2022 recommendation.

Today's buy recommendation at $308.90 will carry an entry cost of the close 5/17/22, as yet not created but may be around $315, up +2% from yesterday.

Along with the candidate-specific stocks these selection considerations are provided for the averages of nearly 3100 stocks for which MM price-range forecasts are available today, and 20 of the best-ranked (by fom) of those forecasts, as well as the forecast for S&P500 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) as an equity market proxy.

Recent Trends in MM Price-Range Forecasts for ARGX

Figure 3

This picture is not a "technical chart" of past prices for ARGX. Instead, it is the past 6 months of daily price range forecasts of market actions yet to come in the next few months. The only past information there is the closing stock price on the day of each forecast.

That data splits the price range's opposite forecasts into upside and downside prospects. Their trends over time provide additional insights into coming potentials, and helps keep perspective on what may be coming.

The small picture at the bottom of Figure 3 is a frequency distribution of the Range Index's appearance daily during the past 5 years of daily forecasts. The Range Index [RI] tells how much the downside of the forecast range occupies of that percentage of the entire range each day, and its frequency suggests what may seem "normal" for that stock, in the expectations of its evaluators' eyes.

Here the present level is near its least frequent, lowest-cost presence, encouraging the acceptance that we are looking at a realistic evaluation for ARGX. With nearly all past RIs above the present RI than below, there is more room for an even more positive outlook.

Investment Candidates' Prior Profitability Prospect

Figure 4

This comparison map uses an orientation similar to that of Figure 1, where the more desirable locations are down and to the right. Instead of just price direction, the questions are more qualitative: "how big" and "how likely" are price change expectations now?

Our primary interest is in ARGX's qualitative performance, particularly relative to alternative investment candidate choices. Here ARGX is at location [6], the intersection of horizontal and vertical scales of +16% gain and +93% assurance (odds of a "win").

As a market norm, SPY is at location [7] with a +9% payoff and an 83% assurance of profitability. ARGX tends to dominate all the others in this comparison.

Conclusion

Among these alternative investments explicitly compared, argenx SE (ARGX) appears to be a logical buy preference now for investors seeking near-term capital gain.