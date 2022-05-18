Filipp Borshch/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On NuScale

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SMR) has announced the closing of its initial business combination with NuScale Power for an estimated enterprise value of approximately $1.9 billion.

NuScale has developed proprietary nuclear small modular reactors for utilities and industrial customers.

It is likely that NuScale will require significant time to generate material revenue growth and even longer for profits, so I'm on Hold over the near term for SMR.

Company

Portland, Oregon-based NuScale was founded to develop modern energy generation technologies through nuclear small modular reactor designs.

Management is headed by president and CEO John L. Hopkins, who was previously in leadership positions at Fluor Corporation (FLR), a company with significant nuclear expertise.

Company partners or major customer types include:

Fluor Corporation

U.S. Energy Department

GS Energy

Samsung

Doosan

Xcel Energy

NuScale's Market & Competition

According to a 2021 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for small modular reactors was an estimated $3.5 billion in 2020 and is forecast to reach $18.8 billion by 2030.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) CAGR of 15.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the advantages of SMRs due to shorter construction time and growing demand for clean energy sources.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

GE Hitachi

Fluor Corporation

Terrestrial Energy

Brookfield

General Atomics

Holtec International

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Rolls-Royce

X Energy

Business Combination Terms

The Spring Valley Acquisition SPAC originally raised $230 million in gross proceeds in its IPO in late 2020, selling a total of 23 million units including underwriter allotments.

The previously announced transaction included a PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity) which rose to $235 million from Samsung C&T, DS Private Equity, Segra Capital Management and Spring Valley's sponsor Pearl Energy.

The deal will provide NuScale with gross proceeds of up to $413 million to pursue its commercialization initiatives and growth plans.

Major NuScale investor Fluor Corporation will retain approximately 60% ownership of NuScale, with other legacy shareholders retaining approximately 20.4%, the Spring Valley SPAC public shareholders having 6.5%, the Spring Valley Acquisition Sponsor retaining 2.4% and PIPE investors purchasing 10.7% of the outstanding NuScale stock.

Commentary On NuScale

Spring Valley has merged with NuScale to provide it with the resources it needs to continue technology development and seek operating projects.

For an excellent article on the nuclear baseload industry versus the renewables/battery industry in the context of NuScale, read Keith Williams' recent contribution on the topic. The comment section is particularly enlightening.

The argument against SMR technologies is that renewables combined with battery storage enable utilities to provide energy during most extreme events or unforeseen production outages/offline conditions.

Nuclear technologies can provide a baseload approach to cover virtually all weather conditions.

The market opportunity for SMR is seemingly significant during a time when regions are experiencing energy instability and insecurity.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the slow regulatory process for approving new nuclear technologies, which may result in the need for additional capital, either diluting equity holders or adding debt.

As for valuation, the company is being valued on significant growth occurring in the potentially far distant future, so prospective investors would essentially be betting on the company's ability to sell operating units at scale and profitably...and to do so in the coming near-to-medium term rather than the 2030s or beyond.

A possible future will be one in which SMRs gain in use alongside those of renewables, although perhaps more so in countries with a lower renewables-centric obsession.

In any event, it is likely that NuScale will require significant time to generate material revenue growth and even longer for profits, so I'm on Hold over the near term for SMR.