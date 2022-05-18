RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) reported mixed F1Q2022 financial results. Although on a global basis, system sales and same-store sales came in somewhat higher, the outcome was driven for the most part by the performance in international territories, with the U.S. recording lackluster sales growth on a year-over-year basis. Consequently, and considering that foreign sales represented only ~11.7% of total sales for the period, the considerably lower growth in domestic sales reflected in declines in margins, net income, and free cash flows on an annualized basis. However, it is important to note that the shortfall in U.S. sales was driven by: the January surge in Omicron cases, inclement weather during January and February, some decline in consumer discretionary spending, and higher gas prices, rather than based on any unfavorable shift in the company’s fundamentals.

Margins contracted because of decreased revenue leverage due to dramatically lower sales growth, significant cost inflation associated with labor and commodities, and investments related to the entry into the U.K. market. Nevertheless, given that the factors that reflected in WEN’s relatively weaker quarterly performance impacted the entire restaurant industry, the firm managed to gain dollar share within the quick service restaurant burger category. In addition, WEN launched a record breaking 90 restaurants during the period, on track to achieve the long-term new unit development growth target of between 5% and 6%, management has previously guided to.

Over upcoming quarters, we expect WEN’s financial performance to improve considerably relative to that evidenced in the first quarter. Our conviction on the matter is driven by several factors, including that we anticipate a strong rebound in sequential sales as: Omicron is no longer an issue, seasonality favors the second and third quarters, dine-in sales are likely to increase sharply as most of the company’s dining rooms are now open, and that Canadian sales will possibly surge fueled by the launch of breakfast in the region, on May 2. In addition, checks will increase due to the hike in menu prices implemented in March, with an additional price increase scheduled for F2Q2022.

On the margin front, although the increase in spending related to the opening of ~50 to ~60 restaurants in the U.K. during the year will impact margins, we anticipate leverage from: a dramatic growth in sales, shift in menu mix towards premium items, continued hikes in menu prices to off-set inflationary pressures, improved labor efficiency, and an expected easing in commodity prices towards the back-end of the year. Overall, based on higher year-over-year sales and margin expansion, we expect a boost in earnings and free cash flows for the FY2022.

Over the long-term, a substantial fraction of WEN’s growth will be driven by new unit development, particularly in international markets. In that regard, the firm has indicated plans to develop its restaurant footprint to between 8,500 to 9,000 stores by YE2025. The long-term net new unit growth target is ~10% for international geographies and ~1% for domestic regions. Ancillary growth in form of sales derived from the loyalty program, menu innovation, and off-premise transactions, will support growth derived from the opening of new restaurants. Based on revenue leverage from sharply higher retail sales, expected relatively muted inflation, and significant economies of scale related to technology, advertising, and corporate spending, associated with a ~25% growth in the restaurant base, margins will expand, leading to higher profits and free cash flows, on a secular basis, in our judgment.

Considering that we expect F1Q2022 results to have little impact on WEN on a long-term basis, we remain constructive on the company. WEN appears well positioned to meet the estimates for growth in revenues and operating cash flows factored into our 5-year Discounted Cash Flow model. Therefore, we’re maintaining our 1-year Price Target of $31.55/share. Reiterate Buy Rating. (Please go through our initiation report “The Wendy’s Company: On Path To Strong Long-Term Growth – Buy On Valuation” and related notes for our long term opinion on the stock).

Key Takeaways From The First Quarter

F1Q2022 Results Summary. For the quarter, retail sales came in at ~$3.07 billion (+4% compared to F1Q2021), revenues of ~$489 million (+6.2% on a year-over-year basis) missed consensus estimates of ~$495 million, and earnings per share of $0.17 (+5.9% compared to F2Q2020), was below analyst projections of $0.18. In addition, on a year-over-year basis, same store sales advanced by 2.4% comprising U.S. same store sales increase of 1.1% and international same store sales growth of 14.1%, during the first quarter. Net income for the period was ~$37.4 million, reflecting a decline of ~9.6% over the previous year's same quarter. Restaurant margins for the period were ~11.6%, a 540 basis point decrease from F1Q2021. At the end of F1Q2022, operating cash flows and free cash flows came in at ~$21 million and ~$44.4 million.

Digital Sales Gained Strong Momentum. Driven by its March Madness promotional and an increase in delivery transactions at its Canadian restaurants, WEN’s digital sales experienced solid year-over-year growth. Specifically, sales in the category accounted for 10% of total sales in the U.S., and for 17% of the sales mix in international territories, fueled by the surpluses associated with WEN’s Canadian locations.

The March Madness project expanded the number of total users and active users that ordered through the digital platform by 10%. In Canada, the company began offering value deals on its digital platform and signed on Uber Eats as an additional delivery partner. Based on management commentary, international digital sales are well-positioned for incremental growth, as WEN introduces incremental tools that are already available on the domestic digital platform, in foreign markets.

As digital orders are associated with relatively higher margins because they are less labor intensive, and as customers that order digitally order more frequently and with higher check values, digital sales are highly valued. In our assessment, fueled by increased uptake of WEN’s loyalty program and greater awareness surrounding its delivery platform, the company’s digital sales are well positioned for considerable growth.

Breakfast Business Demonstrated Softness. Driven by the surge in Omicron cases during January and difficult weather in both January and February, WEN’s breakfast business dropped to 7% of total sales in the first quarter from 7.8% evidenced during the fourth quarter. Nevertheless, considering that breakfast headwinds were experienced across the industry, as an encouraging portent, the firm managed to grow the market share associated with the burger category of its breakfast segment (in terms of both dollar value and customer traffic).

In addition, with a view to support customer demand for its breakfast business, WEN’s launched its buck biscuit promotion during the first quarter. Based on several elements, including the launch of the breakfast segment in Canada on May 2, seasonality that favors the second and third quarters, gathering momentum in the morning routines of the office crowd, that typically includes a to-go restaurant breakfast, the firm’s efforts to rapidly turnover its breakfast menu to build awareness and encourage traffic, and the offering of value deals to generate that one extra dollar of sales, will translate to WEN achieving its breakfast business guidance for the year, 10% to 20% year-over-year growth and average weekly sales/restaurant of between ~$3,000 to ~$3,500.

Moreover, given that awareness surrounding the company’s breakfast category is merely ~50%, which although consistent with that of Burger King’s, still represents a substantial opportunity to drive incremental growth. Net-net, considering that since its launch during the thick of the pandemic in March 2020, WEN’s breakfast segment has demonstrated resiliency, and given that the firm continues to allocate significant funding to advertise the business, we would be surprised if the endeavor is not successful.

International New Unit Development Plans On Track. With a view to further its objective of expanding its global restaurant footprint to between 8,500 and 9,000 units (from the 7,016 at the end of F1Q2022) over the next several years, WEN has guided to FY2022 new unit development growth of 20% on an annualized basis.

For the near-term, the company is focused on Europe, specifically the U.K., where it launched its first restaurant last year, followed by a few more, and where it expects to have a base of between ~50 to ~60 stores, open and operational by YE2022, comprised of company restaurants and cloud kitchens. WEN is experiencing significant franchisee interest for its brand in Europe, with agreements with several franchisees signed and sealed. In addition, the number of restaurants in India, the Philippines, and Canada is anticipated to accelerate over the year, driven by company stores, and ghost kitchens in urban markets.

Given its brand recognition, particularly in Europe, we view the international expansion opportunity as low hanging fruit for WEN. Moreover, as U.S. growth continues to gradually decline due to over capacity, foreign markets represent the next leg of growth for the firm, in our opinion. In that regard, it is noteworthy that since the easing of pandemic conditions in international territories, year-over-year growth has rebounded sharply in the regions. Specifically, in the first quarter, foreign system sales and same-store sales advanced by double digits, considerably ahead of the low single digit growth witnessed in domestic markets.

Cloud Kitchens Venture Gaining Traction. WEN’s partnership with REEF Kitchens to launch 700 ghost kitchens over five years, across key cities in the U.S., U.K., and Canada has resulted in the establishment of 60 outlets to date. Based on the agreement, the company will receive royalties on net sales derived from the U.S. of 6% and that from the U.K. of 5.5%. The average unit volume is expected to come in at between $500,000 and $1 million. In lieu of restaurants, REEF Kitchens will operate out of pods located in parking lots.

Management indicated that the cloud kitchens in international markets are experiencing greater success than those located in domestic territories. Given that awareness surrounding the project is still emerging, we remain unconcerned regarding the weaker uptake within the U.S., and expect sales associated with the efforts in all three regions to gradually accelerate as marketing endeavors gain momentum, increasing the project’s visibility among key customer groups.

Overall, we support WEN’s initiative to enter the ghost kitchen space and believe the venture will succeed. Our conviction is based on several factors, including that the deal is focused primarily on urban areas where WEN is under penetrated. Given that WEN already has the operating blueprint and the culinary offering, it makes sense to leverage them, with minimal capital expenditure to benefit from the opportunity.

Balance Sheet Appears Solid. At the end of F1Q2022, WEN had a cash and cash equivalents balance of ~$741 million and long- term debt of ~$2.83 billion on its balance sheet. With respect to maintaining liquidity, on April 1, 2022, the firm completed a debt financing transaction of $500 million. Following the capital raise, WEN announced a $250 million share repurchase program ending February 28, 2023. Given these factors, we believe that the company is well funded to execute its significant restaurant footprint expansion plans. WEN declared a dividend of $0.125/share for the first quarter, in-line with the dividend payout associated with the prior quarter.

Bottom Line

Considering that its predominant competitor McDonalds has 38,000 global stores, WEN has a long way to go to catch up. It has all the trimmings required to compete one on one with the mammoth, value meals, a strong breakfast segment, and a digital platform. In addition the firm gets brownie points for better quality of food at relatively reasonable prices. The roughly 8,500 to 9,000 store footprint by 2025, will help get it there in part, but we see net unit growth far beyond the 2025 target, with international penetration just getting started. Given the dynamics, long-term holders of WEN’s stock, will see significant price action as the growth unfolds.