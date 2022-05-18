Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

1Q22 Results

Target (NYSE:TGT) reported underwhelming Q1 results with revenue of $25 billion (+4% YoY) that beat consensus by $690 million but net profits fell by 52% to just $1 billion or EPS of $2.19 that missed $3.92 consensus by a wide margin. As of writing, shares are down 25% and hit an 18-month low.

Similar to Walmart (WMT) and Amazon (AMZN), Target is dealing with "unexpectedly high costs" associated with supply chains and transportation. For other retailers such as Costco (COST) that are yet to report earnings, the read-through here is largely negative as 40-year-high inflation weighs heavily on margins, despite higher revenue as consumers are forced to pay more.

In Q1, Target's gross margin contracted from 30% to 25.7% as higher commodity prices and transportation costs caused a shift in consumer spending from higher-margin discretionary items (e.g., apparel and TVs) to basic necessities like food.

Outlook & Implications

As management expects supply chain issues to last through 2023, 2Q22 operating margin guidance calls for a wide range +/- Q1's 5.3%. For 2022, Target foresees LSD to MSD revenue growth and OPM of around 6% (vs. >8% prior). Based on 4% YoY top-line growth, 2022 EPS would be ~$10.50 vs. $14.60 consensus. This is a much bigger discrepancy vs. Walmart which revised down its EPS outlook by ~5.5%.

Target noted higher markdowns on big ticket items such as electronics and kitchen appliances. Walmart is seeing the same trend as food prices have increased by double digits, leading to lower general merchandise sales. Bottom line, discretionary spending is slowing as consumers are forced to pay more for food and gas ($4.5/gallon vs. $3/gallon 1 year ago per AAA). As a result, expect more earnings revisions to hit the retail sector as investors were probably too optimistic going into earnings.

Thoughts on the stock

Inflation is a major problem for every industry so there's no place to hide in this market. Investors have been fleeing from tech and turning to relatively safer sectors such as retail, only to discover worse-than-feared results in a highly inflationary environment.

It's too early to call a bottom on retail stocks that are currently grappling with inflation in a volatile market. Though some might think prices will eventually fall as supply chain issues ease, I think it's too early to buy the dip as inflation has proven to be a slow disease. For now, I'd most recommend staying on the sidelines and wait for (1) signs of improving inflation readings and (2) further multiple compression for better risk/reward.