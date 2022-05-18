12963734/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL), like many firms in the energy sector, has had a decade to forget. However, over that decade, the industry has been forced to undertake key reforms to restore profitability. Furthermore, fossil fuels are, contrary to popular wisdom, a largely inert part of the world economy. As capital is constrained and supply is reduced, oil prices and industry profitability are going to rise. With its strategically located reserves and very attractively priced stock and free cash flows, the company is a valuable investment for investors looking to bet on the industry.

Energy's Decade In Hell

Over the last decade, the energy sector has destroyed shareholder value with remarkable consistency. It has made a mockery of John D. Rockefeller's famous dictum, "The way to make money is to buy when blood is running in the streets." Instead, it has bled investors dry.

Over the last decade, the MSCI World Energy Index has earned investors just 2.98% per year, compared to 10.65% per year for the MSCI World Index. Not only has energy underperformed the broad market, it has done so with much higher risk, shown by a Sharpe ratio of 0.21, compared to 0.76 for the world market.

Source: MSCI World Energy Index

Energy's anemic performance can be traced back to 2008 and the Great Recession. Between 2008 and 2021, the MSCI World Energy Index has beaten the MSCI World Index in just2008, 2010, 2016, and 2021. From a frequentist perspective, that is not a disaster, but from a geometric returns perspective, it disguises the vast difference in performance.

Although, as we see, 2021 was not the first time since the Great Recession that energy beat the world markets, however, unlike the other three times since the Great Recession in which energy has beaten the market, 2021 presented a true changing of the guard.

Shell's economics reflect the troubled era. In the last decade, Shell's revenue has declined from nearly $482 billion in 2012 to nearly $273 billion in 2021. Gross profits have also declined, from over $71 billion in 2012 to just over $47 billion in 2021. Net income went from over $26.7 billion in 2012 to $20.1 billion in 2021. Shell's gross margin has risen from 14.77% in 2012 to 17.24% in 2021. The company's free cash flow (FCF) margin has risen from 8.5% in 2012 to 14.79% in 2021. Reflecting the era of conservative balance sheets, the company's total assets rose marginally, from $350 billion in 2012 to over $403 billion in 2021. FCF declined marginally from $40.9 billion in 2012 to $40.3 billion in 2021.

Reflecting the decade oil & gas has had, ROIC has declined from 19.8% in 2012 to 9.4% in 2021. By way of comparison, according to Prof. Aswath Damodaran's data, oil & gas (production & exploration) has an industry ROIC of -1.54%. Total shareholder returns show the influence of declining economics, falling from 9.92% in 2012 to 3.05% in 2021.

Oil & Gas Are Ready To Outperform The Market

We are all familiar with the inflationary pressures triggered by the global pandemic. In 2021, Shell benefited from those inflationary pressures, with revenue up 48.83%, gross profits rising from a gross loss of $10.3 billion to a gross profit of $407 billion, a 2020 net loss of $21.7 billion turning into a net profit of $20 billion, gross margins rising from -5.65% to 17.24%, FCF margin rising from 10.92% to 14.79%, FCF growing by nearly 102%, and ROIC surging from -6.2% to 9.4%. The question for investors however is, "What are the economics of the industry going forward?"

The inflationary pressures experienced in 2021 to-date are only part of the reason why Shell and the energy sector are set to do well. Traditionally, energy is highly cyclical, following Kaldor's cobweb. In boom times, energy firms typically raised capital through equity issuance or debt accumulation in order to fund capital expenditure expansion until a point at which there is excess supply and the price collapses. This is observable through the growth in total debt in oil & gas between 2006 and 2014, which grew from $1 trillion to $2.5 trillion. Between 2000 and 2013, annual capital expenditure more than doubled in real terms. The boom ended as oil fell from $100 per barrel (bbl) in the first half of the decade to under $28/bbl in 2016. As research on the asset growth effect shows, there is an inverse correlation between asset growth and future returns, and future returns and energy's decade in the doldrums bear this out. In downturns, energy firms have been forced to scale down their assets, with many firms formed into bankruptcy as widespread capital destruction occurs with return on invested capital (ROIC) being driven down to the cost of capital, until profitability returns to the market. The bursting of the energy bubble left many oil wells unprofitable. In the 2015-2016 period, the American oil sector alone had around 300 bankruptcies, around 250,000 job losses and $250 billion in capital destruction. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, in 2015, more than 80% of the U.S. oil industry's operating cash flow went into debt servicing. Annual capital expenditure collapsed from $800 billion in 2014 to under $500 billion in the 2016-2019 period.

The best time to buy oil & gas or stocks in highly cyclical industries has been when capital has exited the market and profitability is returning. That is precisely what is happening with oil & gas. Not only has capital exited the industry as managers have learnt the merits of capital discipline, but a recent focus on ESG investing has made the capital exit even more profound. For instance, the success of Engine No. 1 in Exxon Mobil (XOM) highlights how energy companies are being forced to remove capital from oil & gas and shift it to renewables. Institutional investors such as the €530 billion Stichting Pensioenfonds ABP, the Dutch pension fund for government and education employees, last year sold its positions in profitable energy companies, including Shell, saying that it had failed to convince the industry to take meaningful steps toward decarbonization.

The Transition To Renewables Is Overstated

The mainstream media is right: the world does need to transition from fossil fuels, however, investors, politicians and even energy companies, vastly overstate the possibility of a rapid transition. Renowned scientist, Vaclav Smil found that in 2018, 90% of the world's primary energy was still supplied by coal, oil and natural gas. Rather than a rapid transition, we are faced with energy inertia.

Source: Science

EVs, which are often touted as a solution to the decarbonization problem, are an easy problem in terms of the difficulties of transition: the biggest problem remains the decarbonization of industrial processes, especially in the "production of primary iron, cement, ammonia and plastics". Investors certain of a rapid transition must square this rhetoric with the U.S. government's frequent calls to OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers to increase production, as has happened recently as President Joe Biden and the European Union have attempted to get Venezuela; Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and even Iran, to make up the shortfall from lost Russian supply.

Although prone to error; the thrust of the International Energy Agency's (IEA) estimates are believable: even if all signatories to the Paris Agreement fulfill their pledges, global demand will rise until 2025, and thereafter, falling by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1% between 2026 and 2050, and then falling 18% below 2020 levels.

Source: IEA

Shell's Reserves Are Where Demand Is Growing The Most

Indeed, even if the developed world is moving faster than the developing world toward a green future, the developed world is still far from a decarbonized reality. Shell is insulated against pressure by the fact that, per its 2021 10-K, 79% of its reserves are outside the West.

Source: 2021 10-K

This implies that Shell is protected from any adverse legislation that would constrain its activity. Furthermore, the location of its reserves is precisely where demand is growing the most and where decarbonization efforts are furthest behind.

In addition, the United Kingdom, seat of the company's new headquarters, provides the company with the ability to continue its traditional operations without any restrictions. This will allow Shell to take advantage of the exit of key rivals from the oil & gas sector, and grow market share as well as profitability.

Buy The Bubble

In 2009, George Soros explained that "When I see a bubble forming, I rush in to buy, adding fuel to the fire". Buying into bubbles is a fertile investment strategy that is also counter-intuitive. However, it has numerous positives, namely, the provision of what value investors call a "margin of safety", but in ways that value investors would not recognize.

According to the Financial Crisis Observatory's May 2022 Global Bubble Report, Shell has been in positive bubble territory since October 2021. Since the bubble formed, the stock has had a cumulative return of 57.2%, and the calculated DS LPPLS Bubble Score has reached 14.1% with a bubble size of 27.2%. The bubble score indicates a modest probability of a correction in the future, indicating sustainable bubble growth. In other words, the fact of being in a positive bubble gives investors a certain margin of safety of a very unique kind: they are likely to experience positive returns in the near term, which is especially important in a volatile market.

In addition, Shell is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 10.31, compared to a 5-year average of 19.01. According to data from Damodaran, the oil & gas sector (production & exploration) has a current P/E ratio of 34.66, implying that Shell is 70% cheaper than the industry average. Furthermore, Shell is cheaper than the broad market, with the S&P 500 having a P/E ratio of 20.51.

Finally, the company's FCF, which grew by nearly 102% year-over-year, is available at a very attractive yield of 18.41%, far higher than what investors could get by investing in risk-free instruments.

Shell makes a compelling case of combining the likelihood of positive returns with the cushion of a cheap valuation.

Conclusion

After a decade in the doldrums, the energy sector is poised to do well. In the past decade, capital exits and greater capital discipline have combined to bring profitability to the sector. Doomsday scenarios of oil & gas underestimate the degree to which the world is addicted to fossil fuels. Even in a world of declining demand, Shell's reserves are located where demand is rising and projections show that the end is far from near for the industry. Shell is a great investment to make at this point given the attractive valuation metrics and its strategically located reserves.