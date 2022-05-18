AsiaVision/E+ via Getty Images

It doesn’t take advanced analysis to see that DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) is a great company with a huge runway ahead of it. To sum up the business model, DLO provides payment infrastructure through a single API to Western companies such as Facebook (FB), Shopify (SHOP), and DiDi Global (DIDI) who are looking to expand into emerging markets. They cut out the friction that plagues emerging nations, something people in developed nations rarely experience. They differentiate themselves by focusing exclusively on emerging market countries. The TAM is estimated to grow to $3.3 trillion by 2024, but with DLOs revenue at $244 million, the runway is so big that even if they only become a top five, it will undoubtedly be a high performing company and stock. Only public since last year, revenue growth is still in the triple digits. Below are the margins for DLO and its closest publicly traded competitors.

Company Gross Margin Operating Margin Net Margin DLO 53.4% 35.5% 31.9% OTCPK:ADYEY 16.7% 9.9% 7.7% STNE 72% 39.2% 39.2% PAYO 78.5% -7.4% -7.1%

Source

The ability to invest in early stage companies on a stock exchange is limited due to the trend of private companies staying private longer. DLO was founded in 2016 and with relatively little VC funding, they grew their way to unicorn status in 2020 (the first ever from Uruguay) and IPOd in 2021. Compared to UBER or ABNB, this is still a young company to be publicly traded. So can DLO be one of the next great compounders?

It does possess several traits needed to be an effective, long term compounder. Those traits include high returns on capital, a long runway, and scale economy benefits. While they are a relatively young company, several things have already been established. The founders were serial entrepreneurs in the same space. Proof of concept has long passed and they have been profitable since 2019. They are still in hyper growth mode. Possibly most important is that the returns on capital are extraordinary.

Year 2020 2021 ROE 81% 47.9% ROIC 80.6% 46.7%

Source

Also the balance sheet is very clean, with little debt and over $300 million in cash. With net margins at 31%, there is no need to dilute to fund internal growth. An acquisition could be more likely in the future and it wouldn't be a shock to see the deal done with a mix of equity and cash.

There are two questions to ask, can the business be a dominant player in this highly competitive industry? And is the current multiple too high for market beating returns if this is your starting point?

For the first question, even a bull must admit that predicting dominance over the next decade and beyond isn’t possible. That being said, because of the large TAM and high growth rate, even becoming second or third largest in the industry would mean high compounded gains if bought at the right price.

Valuation

It honestly doesn’t take a genius to see that this is a great company. Quality this high will probably never be “mispriced” unless a drastic scandal etc. happens. Returns on capital this high naturally attract competition, but this isn't the biggest risk potentially. The risk is paying such a high price will deteriorate your returns over the long run even if the company keeps compounding. Its always a shame to make a bad investment because you paid too much for a great company.

There's no reason to think this company will ever be undervalued by traditional metrics. I do think right now is an ideal time to buy, but if this bear market stretches on longer you could see lower prices. Some will critique the logic that DLO is a buy right now based on the share price being 70% lower than its peak last September. They might say what seems like a bargain is just an illusion, and such a 52-week low is not the same as being undervalued. Relative valuation refers to price compared to similar stocks, but in this case it means relative compared to the 52-week high.

I don’t disagree with this notion outright, but some stocks will simply have a premium on the multiple for the entire duration. DLO is one of these stocks. If the multiples are too high for you right now, they will likely always be too high for you. As much as I love the concept of combining value with growth, DLO may never be a value stock. The premium you pay today should be worth it with the growth you should get in the future. Beyond the roughly five year mark, the multiple you bought at won’t mean as much. The performance of the company will determine your returns, not the re-rating.

I don’t like the DCF for this company because at this early stage, growth is inevitable yet hard to pin down precisely. Triple digit growth can’t be sustained very long, and returns on capital will absolutely be competed down to an extent.

On a relative basis, DLO is also not deeply undervalued, but I would say that some of this is from the compounding potential being priced in. The current bear market is presenting an opportunity that may not come again soon, and I like the stock at this price.

Conclusion

There is no doubt at all about the quality and high growth rate of DLO. The probability of this stock returning 10x over the next decade is high. In three to five years, it will be obvious what a great compounder this company was, and how it never traded at bargain level multiples the entire ride. The only way to not become one of those bitter investors who loved the company but hated the price the entire way up, is to participate and go long now. Unless the current bear market continues for many more months, there might not be another chance to buy a young, very profitable, hyper growth company at these levels for a long time.