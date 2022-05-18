jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ford (NYSE:F) has started to sell large blocks of shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN), the electric vehicle start-up most famous for its electric R1T pickup truck. Due to Rivian’s declining market cap in 2022 and the likely desire to avoid further mark-to-market losses in the second-quarter, Ford is likely going to sell more shares now that the lock-up period expired. In the short term, stock sales could put pressure on both the valuations of Rivian and Ford.

Ford’s Inves tment In Rivian Has Been A Disappointment

Ford made a $1.2B investment in Rivian before the company's IPO which resulted in the car brand securing a 12% stake in the Irvine, California-based electric vehicle company. Amazon (AMZN) was another backer of Rivian and invested $1.3 billion which gave it a 20% ownership stake. Both Ford and Amazon made the investment in Rivian for strategic considerations. Ford started to ramp up its EV production in 2021 and initially planned to co-develop an electric vehicle with Rivian. Co-development plans were later scrapped. Amazon was looking for a manufacturing partner that could help transition its delivery fleet to green energy vehicles.

However, Rivian has become a problem for both companies due to Rivian’s plunging share price. Mark-to-market accounting rules require companies to value publicly traded equity investments on a fair value basis and Rivian’s valuation declined 50% in the first-quarter, resulting in massive book losses for both Ford and Amazon. Ford’s stake in Rivian was valued at $10.6B at the end of FY 2021 and $5.1B at the end of Q1’22. The drop in Rivian’s valuation resulted in a $5.4B mark-to-market loss for Ford in the first-quarter.

The problem for Ford is that Rivian’s valuation declined another 45% since the end of the first-quarter (through May 17, 2022), so Ford is all but guaranteed to report another billion dollar loss on its Rivian investment for the second- quarter, unless it is calling it quits and selling its Rivian shares.

And Ford has begun to do just that. The lock-up period for early Rivian investors expired on May 9 and Ford has not waited a day longer to start dumping shares. Lock-ups exist to prevent early investors from selling shares for a specified period of time, typically 180 days, and they are meant to give unsuspecting IPO subscribers confidence that shares are not being dumped on them.

What will Ford do with its Rivian investment?

Based off of two “Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership” reports on Ford’s website, the car brand sold 8M shares for $26.80 on May 9 (Source) and 7M shares for $26.88 on May 13 (Source). In total, Ford sold 1.5M shares for $403M. Continual losses for Rivian in the second-quarter and Ford’s Q1'22 experience of having to report a $5.4B valuation loss that spoiled an otherwise good earnings report, strongly suggest that Ford is looking to dump even more shares.

Ford still has 86.9M shares of Rivian in its portfolio which are valued at $2.39B. I calculate the current mark-to-market loss in Ford’s investment portfolio to be $2.0B. Because I believe Ford wants to avoid reporting another billion dollar mark-to-market loss in the second-quarter, I expect Ford to throw more shares of Rivian on the market and significantly reduce its position by the end of the quarter. Rivian, at least to me, is also still overvalued based off of revenues.

Additional stock sales resulting from Ford’s “Rivian problem” could add additional pressure on both the valuations of Rivian and Ford going forward. If Ford and other early investors dump shares now that the lock-up period expired, Rivian's valuation could go further into a tailspin. A declining share price for Rivian is likely to impact Ford’s valuation as long as Ford remains a Rivian equity investor. Despite potential short term equity valuation losses, I believe in Ford's longer term EV ramp and significant free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

Risks with Ford

The most commonly cited risks with Ford relate to its ramp of its new electric vehicle products and supply chain issues that are affecting the speed of that ramp. Inflation risks have the potential to increase Ford’s raw materials costs which could result in Ford cutting its free cash flow guidance for FY 2022. The Rivian investment has also started to be a real headache over at Ford as mark-to-market losses loom unless the company sells its position in the EV start-up.

Final thoughts

Rivian has become a liability for Ford and a big investment risk. Ford currently has an ~$2.0B mark-to-market loss in its portfolio and Rivian continues to pose enormous valuation risks. Should Ford not completely sell out of its Rivian investment before the end of the quarter, Ford is likely going to report another billion dollar investment loss in Q2’22. Any short term weakness in Ford, as a result of additional valuation losses, is likely going to be a buying opportunity!