Introduction

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), the largest health insurer in the US, has gone on an amazing run. In ten years time, an investment into UnitedHealth would have turned ~$56 into nearly $500, which works out to ~25% CAGR including dividends.

Data by YCharts

Not bad, not bad at all.

Given UnitedHealth’s challenges acquiring Change Healthcare, I figure now is a great time to take a fresh look at their business, their financials, the valuation of the company, and the key risks going forward.

Health Insurance

The US, unlike much of the developed world, is still heavily reliant on private insurers like UnitedHealth Group. Despite the push toward a single-payer system from many Americans and prominent politicians, the private insurance model continues to dominate in the US.

While simple in premise, the insurance market can be quite complex. That's made legislative action challenging and generating a consensus plan on taking healthcare costs nearly impossible. So, for the time being, private insurance still dominates, it may go on for years, or even decades, but political pressure will remain an important factor when evaluating an investment in any healthcare-related company.

I won't opine as to what I think the correct solution is, but I think it's fair to presume that given the current political inclinations of those in congress, and the party poised to gain more seats in the midterms, that private healthcare insurance is safe, at least until 2022.

The Pivot

UnitedHealth Group, with an aim to diversify its revenue streams, announced in 2021 its intent to acquire Change Healthcare. Change Healthcare operates in the same world as UnitedHealth, that being healthcare, but what they do is quite different. Here’s a short excerpt from their 'about us' page.

The Change Healthcare Platform provides industry-leading analytics, expansive data, and unparalleled connection and data transfer between providers, payers, and consumers to help improve workflows, increase administrative and financial efficiencies, and improve clinical decisions.

Essentially, the Change Healthcare investment is an opportunity for UnitedHealth to gain even more data on healthcare operations. This has multiple perks, for one they can diversify their revenues away from the insurance, and into, what some might argue, is a more future-proof business model, data. In addition to the diversification, it's plausible that UnitedHealth would use this data to help them iterate on their actuarial calculations for insurance plans.

Having such a substantially improved data set would allow UnitedHealth to price its plans more accurately, giving them an edge over the competition.

Wary of reduced competition, the DoJ sued UnitedHealth this February, in an attempt to block the transaction. To push the deal over the finish line, UnitedHealth offered a giant concession, it would sell Change’s ClaimsXten to a private equity firm for billions. Now, analysts speculate, that divestiture won't be enough to satisfy regulators.

At this point, anything could happen regarding the Change acquisition. So, from my perspective, it's best to value the company as it is now, and man is this a great business.

Fundamental Analysis

Breakdown TTM 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Total Revenue 295,311,000 285,273,000 255,639,000 240,269,000 224,871,000 Gross Profit 68,832,000 67,328,000 65,498,000 55,712,000 52,470,000 Operating Income 21,942,000 21,646,000 20,903,000 17,799,000 15,968,000 Net Income Common Stockholders 17,450,000 17,285,000 15,403,000 13,839,000 11,986,000

TTM 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2018 Gross Margin 23.31% 23.60% 25.62% 23.19% 23.33% Operating Income 7.43% 7.59% 8.18% 7.41% 7.10% Net Income Common Stockholders 5.91% 6.06% 6.03% 5.76% 5.33%

Source: Yahoo Finance and Author’s Calculations

UnitedHealth Group is a mature company, at around $460B in market cap, it's a behemoth. Despite its size UnitedHealth continues to grow, increasing revenues in the low double digits to high single digits on an annual basis. It grows its revenue all while retaining a respectable margin profile that's been maintained even as the company continued to grow.

While UnitedHealth is no tech stock, and you probably won't see >20% annual revenue growth anytime soon, it's definitely not out for the count either. Combine their earnings power with a rock-solid balance sheet boasting around $25B of cash on hand, and it's no wonder the market loves this company right now.

Data by YCharts

UnitedHealth Group vs Peers

Company EPS 2023 2023 P/E Stock Price UNH 24.75 20 $493 (ANTM) 32.44 15 $497 (CI) 25.21 11 $271 (CNC) 6.29 13 $84 (HUM) 27.65 16 $441

Source: Google Finance, Yahoo Finance, and Authors Calculations

Looking at UnitedHealth’s 1 year forward PE ratio we see that they’ve definitely been priced at a premium compared to industry peers.

Is this premium warranted?

ROIC and Growth

Data by YCharts

UnitedHealth Group’s return on capital track record is just, fantastic, 12-15% year after year. These returns are even better when put in the context of their peers, only Humana is close. You could do much worse than that, in fact, most investors do.

Data by YCharts

The consistency does not stop there, there is free-cash-flow generation, and their dividend moves up like clockwork too. In a world where free-cash-flow matters again, cash is king once again, and strong metrics like these are exactly what market participants are looking for.

Valuation

Price to Sales

Company 2023 P/E UNH 19.9 ANTM 15.3 CI 10.8 CNC 13.4 HUM 15.9

Avg P/E Excl. UNH 13.8 Implied Stock Price $342.8

To come to a ballpark price estimate for UnitedHealth I employed two valuation methods. The first, most simple method, is this PE comparison. Using the table from the “UnitedHealth Group vs Peers” section we can calculate the average forward PE in the peer group. That forward PE, excluding UnitedHealth itself, works out to be 13.8, that's much lower than United’s 19.9. Using that new, lower multiple, the price works out to be ~$342.

Taking into consideration UnitedHealth’s standout track record on capital deployment and growth, I think a premium valuation is justifiable, but 6 turns higher? Personally, I don’t think so.

Discounted Free Cash Flow

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Revenue $320,790 $347,410 $378,677 $412,758 $449,906 Net Income $20,358 $23,220 $24,032 $26,195 $28,552 Cash Flow $19,600 $21,226 $23,137 $25,219 $27,489

Assumptions: Growth rate for next 7 Years (excl. 2022 & 2023) 9% Terminal Growth Rate 3% Discount Rate 10%

Intrinsic Value per Share $ 401

Utilizing the discounted cashflow method we come to a valuation of $401 per share, still nearly $100 below the current stock price. Dropping the discount rate down to 9% does take us much closer to the current share price, but given the inflationary environment, I believe 10% is more appropriate. But, before I get into my final assessment of fair value, let’s talk about some risks.

Risks

Even companies as rock-solid as UnitedHealth come with risks, in UnitedHealth’s case I am most concerned with risks pertaining to its size and political pressure. UnitedHealth is gigantic, at 460B in market cap they are one of the largest companies on the planet, when you get to be that big, people tend to take notice.

Especially the regulators.

Under the Biden administration, M&A transactions have come under renewed pressure. Should the Change acquisition be successfully blocked by the DoJ UnitedHealth would have to find new uses for its money? Buying back shares and dividends are far less accretive than organic growth or well-priced inorganic growth, if UnitedHealth is blocked in acquiring Change it may signal the door for M&A has been closed on them. Lacking M&A, the ROIC for UnitedHealth could deteriorate going forward.

Combine antitrust concerns with the push for a single-payer healthcare solution and UnitedHealth may have a growing problem on its head. A problem, that for now, seems to be off in the distance. But be warned, a change in political climate could rapidly alter their lucrative business model.

Conclusion

There’s a lot to like about UnitedHealth, they have an excellent track record on capital deployment, they provide an essential service, and they are highly cash generative. I can understand why the market loves this company. But what I can't wrap my head around, is the valuation, at nearly $500 per share UnitedHealth is nowhere near cheap.

I sold my shares around the $500 mark to take advantage of some beaten-down stocks in the marketplace. I'd like to reenter in the future but for now, I will wait.

Given the track record, I’m willing to cut them some slack on the valuation, after all, it's a premium business. With that in mind, I’m setting my price target to $445 which represents a 2023 forward PE of 18, still higher than all their peers, but by a slimmer margin.

My rating for UnitedHealth Group is a “Hold”.

