Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Marcel Knoop as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

serts/E+ via Getty Images

I am rating Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) a strong buy at its current price of $47.71, resulting from the undervaluation of its Asset Management Business.

After hinting at it in the FY 2021 letter to shareholders (see page 5), BAM recently announced that it plans a special distribution of 25% of the Asset Management Business to shareholders, to be completed in 2022. While there is no specific date for the spinoff at the moment, BAM's CFO Nicholas Goodman stated in the recent earnings call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 that management expects to complete the distribution by the end of the year on a tax-free basis to Canadian and U.S. shareholders.

Using a sum-of-the-parts approach, this article will focus on the current valuation of the Capital Investment Business, the implicated current valuation of the Asset Management Business, and the potential true value of the Asset Management Business to be unlocked through this spinoff. In my opinion, the fair value of BAM is around $59.96 per share, resulting from the undervaluation of the Asset Management Business.

Overview

BAM is an alternative asset manager with approximately $720 billion Assets under management. BAM manages assets from a variety of sectors, including renewable energy (hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities), infrastructure (toll roads, telecommunication towers, oil and gas pipelines), private equity and real estate. BAM's business can be divided in two divisions:

Asset Management Business (AMB) - investing for clients while earning a fee as well as carried interest on successful investments Capital Investment Business (CIB) - investments on BAM's own account, mainly through the listed subsidiaries Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP/BEPC), Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP/BIPC) and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) as well as the non-listed Brookfield Property Group (BPG)

Historically, BAM has been a great stock to hold for investors, earning around 20% compound annualized return as stated by management on page 5 of the latest investor presentation held in September 2021.

Data by YCharts

As shown in Chart 1 above, the total return in the past 10 years amounted to 324.3%, indicating BAM's ability to deploy the capital they are raising from their clients and from within the company at excellent returns. In my opinion there are no indications leading to suggest that this is about to change anytime soon. The recent rise in interest rates may be a temporary headwind for the stock price, but shouldn't be of any greater concern to the overall business since BAM has already shown that they have been able to earn excellent returns in the past, even when interest rates were quite higher than today.

Financials

Chart 2 shows the LTM FFO for each of BAM's business units. I will not factor in the disposition gains of $1.617 million, since those are one-time and do not belong to the operating core of the business.

Chart 2: BAM - LTM FFO (BAM Investor Relations - Q1 2022 Supplemental Information - page 36)

The CIB generated a total of $2.723 million FFO ($2.371+$352). Since the AMB is capital light, it makes sense to deduct the interest expense of $447 million, listed under corporate activities, from the CIB, which leads us to $2.276 million adjusted FFO for the CIB.

The AMB generated a total of $2.607 million FFO. I will deduct all of the other corporate costs and taxes ($166 million) here for a slight margin of safety which leads us to $2.441 million adjusted FFO for the Asset Management Business.

Valuation of the Capital Investment Business

The CIB needs to be valued in two parts, since some of the investments are listed while others are not.

Listed Investments

The publicly listed investments in what BAM calls "Perpetual Investments" BEP, BIP, and BBU are rather easy to value, as BAM is reporting the shares it holds in their quarterly supplemental information document (page 7).

Chart 3: Valuation of listed Capital Investments: (Author)

Chart 3 shows the shares BAM is holding as of the end of March 2022, the current price per share as of the close on May 13th, the LTM FFO, and the implied FFO-Yield (LTM FFO divided by market value). The market capitalization of these holdings currently amounts to around $22.23 billion.

Non-listed investments

For the non-listed investments, I will first use the IFRS-values which BAM is providing on page 7 of their supplemental information for the 1st quarter 2022.

Chart 4: IFRS-Values of non-listed investments provided by BAM (Author)

Chart 4 shows the IFRS-values given by BAM, the LTM FFO and the implied FFO-Yield for BPG and the "other investments." The valuation of BPG (FFO-Yield of 2.85%) seems rather high compared to the other investments and the valuation of the listed investments described above which hints that the given IFRS-value of BPG could be too high. Since BPG is a real estate business, I would argue that a valuation of around 20 times FFO or a 5% FFO-Yield, more similar to high quality REITs like Realty Income (O) or Agree Realty (ADC), is a more reasonable number. Chart 5 shows the values after applying a 5% FFO-Yield to BPG.

Chart 5: Adjusted Value of non-listed investments (Author)

The valuations for the non-listed investments amount to $26.43 billion in this case. Adding the market capitalization of the listed investments of $22.23 billion derived earlier leads to a total valuation of the CIB of around $48.72 billion.

Implied Valuation of the Asset Management Business

BAM had 1.626,8 million average shares outstanding on a fully diluted basis as of March 31st 2022. The share price as of May 13th is $47.71 per share, resulting in a total market capitalization of $77.62 billion. After deducting the $48.72 billion valuation of the CIB as described above results in an implied current valuation of the AMB of $28.90 billion. As described in the Financials section, the adjusted LTM FFO of the Asset Management Business amounts to $2.441 million, implying a FFO-Yield of 8.45% for the AMB.

Valuation of the Asset Management Business

Regarding the value of the Asset Management Business, CFO Goodman said the following during the Q1 2022 earnings call:

The manager will have a high payout ratio, 90% or higher, as it does not require much capital going forward, and it will have minimal day 1 leverage. It will, in our view, have an approximate equity value of $80 billion based on a midpoint of current market valuation multiples and subject to the allocation of carried interest, and therefore, a free float of around $20 billion.

While I think $80 billion, implying a FFO-Yield of 3.05% and a dividend yield of 2.75%, is a pretty aggressive number (as is to be expected by management), it is pretty clear that the value should exceed the $28.90 billion derived above. To estimate a somewhat reasonable valuation of the AMB, I looked at the development of the FFO from 2016 to 2021:

FY 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Fee-related earnings $M 712 896 1129 1201 1428 1899 Carried interest, net $M 149 74 188 396 348 715 Total $M 861 970 1.317 1.597 1.776 2.614 YoY% 12,66% 35,77% 21,26% 11,21% 47,18%

Source: Author, derived from Investor Relations Reports

The FFO of the Asset Management Business rose from a total of $861 million in 2016 to $2.614 million in 2021 (CAGR: 24.87%), which is quite impressive in my opinion. The Fee-related earnings, which is a more stable source of FFO, rose from $712 million to $1.899 million (CAGR 21.68%).

The management team at BAM doesn't see the business slow down anytime soon as can be seen in their prediction for Fee-bearing Capital in chart 6 (the basis for the fee-related earnings seen in the Table above).

BAM Investor Presentation - page 40

Fee-bearing capital is expected to grow from $325 billion in 2021 to $830 billion in 2026, representing a CAGR of 20.63%. Even if those predictions were to be missed by 25%, this would still represent a mid-teens CAGR in the foreseeable future.

The FFO-Yield of 3.05% as per managements implied $80 billion valuation still seems too high in my opinion. I think paying a 5% FFO-Yield, implying a 4.5% dividend yield, for a capital-light asset management business growing base earnings (fee-related earnings) with a mid-teens CAGR which has shown excellent deployment of capital and growth of FFO in the past seems more than reasonable and offers quite a margin of safety. A 5% FFO-Yield would result in an equity value of $48.82 billion for the AMB.

Sum-of-the-parts valuation

Adding up this $48.82 billion with the $48.72 billion value for the Capital Investment Business derived earlier leads me to a total value of $97.54 billion. On a per share basis, this would lead to a share price of $59.96, implying around 25-26% upside from the current price.

Risks to the Thesis

In my opinion there are three main risks to this thesis:

One, while the value of the listed investments BEP, BIP and BBU can be derived by the current valuation on the public markets, this does not mean that they are definitely fairly valued. As chart 3 shows, especially the FFO-Yield of 3.40% on BEP implies a rather rich valuation for what is basically an infrastructure business. This current valuation may be explained with the narrative of the importance of renewables for the energy transition away from fossil fuels. While I think this narrative is reasonable, there is still a possibility that valuations on the public-listed investments will contract in the future, lowering the overall value of BAM as a business.

Two, while it is possible to put a (in my view) reasonable FFO-multiple on the parts of the business (especially BPG and the AMB as I have done in this article), there is no way to predict if the market will actually be willing to pay these multiples.

Three, while history has shown that BAM has been able to deploy capital at excellent rates, resulting in outstanding shareholder return in the past, there is still a possibility that management may do a big misstep in the future. This topic came up at a recent interview with BAM CEO Bruce Flatt (from 06:58 to 08:01) where he addressed this by saying that the culture at BAM is trying to avoid big mistakes as best as possibly while still making lots of little mistakes. However, a major failed acquisition or other misstep shaking investors trust (BAM investors as well as investors who are clients of the AMB) can't be ruled out.

Conclusion

BAM has shown in the past that it does an excellent job at deploying the capital from their clients as well as their own capital, generating outstanding shareholder returns in the process. While there may be temporary headwinds resulting from rising interest rates, the long-term outlook for the business has not changed very much. BAM has generated excellent returns in the past with interest rates at or above the current level already.

The Asset Management Business of BAM is undervalued based on the implied current valuation of the Capital Investment Business. Assuming a 5% FFO-Yield for the Asset Management Business, which grew overall FFO with a CAGR of 24.87% from 2016 to 2021, the equity value of the Asset Management Business should be around $48.82 billion. Adding my estimate of a current valuation of the Capital Investment Business of $48.72 billion implies a per share value of BAM of $59.96 (around 25-26% upside). Therefore, I am rating BAM a strong buy at its current price.