Pinterest's (NYSE:PINS) stock, along with many other tech stocks, has fallen significantly from its 52-week high. In our opinion, at this price the stock definitely looks more attractive, considering their reasonable Q1 financial figures. However, the decline in their user engagement and their high valuation make the firm less appealing than many of its competitors.

Let's first take a look at the Q1 financial performance.

First quarter financials

In the first quarter, Pinterest's revenue has increased by an impressive 18% compared to the year-ago quarter, reaching $575 million. (One might note that the revenue actually declined compared to Q4, however, Q4 is historically a stronger quarter.) This growth was primarily driven by retail and SMB advertisers, along with the international business segment. The firm's net loss was $5 million for the quarter, significantly less than the $22 million compared to the year-ago quarter.

The revenue increase was seen across all of Pinterest's geographic regions.

We also have to mention that PINS not only managed to grow revenue but also managed to increase the average revenue per user (ARPU), by an impressive 28% year-over-year. The main factor driving this growth was the advertising demand.

Despite the growing revenue, PINS has actually lost monthly active users (MAUs) on a global scale. The decrease was about 9%, mainly caused by the lower traffic from search, due to Google's algorithm changes and the diminishing influence of the pandemic-generated trends.

This decrease of MAUs was observable across all their geographic regions.

Pinterest, like many entertainment and social media platforms, has to compete for the time of the users. Growing competition, especially from video-centric platforms, create further headwinds for the firm. Last, but not least, PINS was and continues to be influenced by ongoing geopolitical tension in the Eastern European region, like many other firms.

PINS is in its guidance for Q2 expects the revenue, along with their operating expenses to increase by around 11% and 10%, respectively. An increase in MAUs is not foreseen.

In our view, PINS financial figures and revenue growth seem attractive, however, there are too many headwinds, including competition, algorithm changes and political influences that make our overall outlook bearish on Pinterest.

Valuation

In our view, despite the significant drop in the share price, Pinterest's stock remains significantly overvalued. Most of the traditional price multiples indicate that the firm is trading at a significant premium compared to its peers and to the respective sector medians.

The TTM Enterprise value-to-EBITDA is 27.9, almost three times more than the sector median of 9.77. The price-to-sales ratio is 5.21, more than three times the sector median of 1.46. Last, but not least, the TTM price-to-cashflow is 20.49, representing an almost 150% premium to its sector median of 8.36.

Although revenue is expected to grow, there are significant cost increases forecasted alongside the revenue growth, which may hinder meaningful EPS growth. Analysts also estimate a drop in EPS for 2022, compared to the previous year, however, they expect EPS growth from 2023 onwards.

In our opinion, these EPS predictions do not justify the premium compared to the sector median. Also, we believe EPS estimates going out more than two years need to be treated with caution. This industry and sector are evolving at an extreme pace and the prediction of user preferences becomes very uncertain in this time frame.

It is not only the valuation and the decreasing number of monthly active users that are creating concerns. Let us take a look at the number of shares outstanding.

Growing number of outstanding shares

Pinterest has been consistently diluting its shareholders by issuing more and more shares over the years.

Since 2018, there has been an approximately five-fold increase in the number of outstanding shares. This is a significant dilution and a significant erosion of value for shareholders.

Although companies in their early stages issue shares to get access to financing, we would not like to be owning the stock of this business as long as the dilution is ongoing.

Risks

Pinterest has compiled an exhaustive list of risks in their annual report that may potentially influence their business and their financial performance. We would like to highlight some of the most significant ones that could be show-stoppers from an investor's point of view.

1.) User retention

All social media and entertainment platforms are aiming to increase their user base and retain already registered users. The engagement of these users across the platforms plays a significant role in the success of the business.

We believe this is a very competitive market, where different platforms are essentially competing for the time of the users. With a lot of new developments in the market, including short video formats from TikTok, Instagram and even YouTube, Pinterest seems to be falling behind. This is also singled by their decline in MAUs. Further, we do not see the Pinterest has any moats or competitive advantages over its peers.

In our opinion, the loss of users for Pinterest's business is a real threat. Declining MAUs and declining engagement would eventually lead to declining revenue.

Last, but not least, user retention and engagement have significantly been influenced by the Covid-19 related lockdowns and restrictions. As people now spend less time at home, users are less engaged on Pinterest. In our view, the development of this trend is uncertain and relatively concerning, at least in the short term.

2.) Development of new products and features

In order to remain competitive in this space, firms need to evolve quickly, by improving existing features and introducing new products. We have seen in the case of Meta Platforms (FB), how the stock price has suffered, due to the increased competition from TikTok in terms of reels. I believe similar trends may be observed in Pinterest's case as well, if they fail to innovate in a timely manner.

3.) Revenue solely from advertising

Currently, the only source of revenue for Pinterest is from advertising. If the advertising business experiences a decline or a pull back, it could have severe impacts for the firm and for the shareholders alike. We prefer companies that have a diversified revenue stream.

Our conclusions

Although Pinterest's revenue is growing, they are losing monthly active users.

Pinterest does not have a competitive advantage or a moat, leading to struggles with user retention.

The firm is significantly overvalued compared to the sector median price multiples.

Share dilution also leads to erosion of shareholder value.

There are significant risks related to competition and the firm's reliance on advertisement solely.