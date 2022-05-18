Yamana Gold Inc.'s (AUY) CEO Daniel Racine Presents at Bank of America 2022 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference (Transcript)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Bank of America 2022 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference Call May 18, 2022 9:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Daniel Racine - President, Chief Executive Officer & Director

Conference Call Participants

Lawson Winder - Bank of America

Lawson Winder

Hello, everybody. Good morning for those who are just joining us. So sticking with the precious metal theme that has been consistent in this room this morning. Our next presenting company is Yamana Gold. And joining me from Yamana is President and CEO, Daniel Racine. Welcome, Daniel. Welcome to Miami. Welcome to the conference, and thank you for being here with us.

Daniel Racine

Thank you, Lawson.

Lawson Winder

So I thought it would be great if we could just start off with a bit of an overview of Yamana. If you could just maybe provide us with a brief update on the company and then the outlook for this year?

Daniel Racine

Yes. Well, it’s going extremely well for the company. I’ll try to be short because this there’s good question coming, but it’s going extremely well. All the mines are delivering on expectations even better. We had a great Q1 to start the year. So far, forecast is looking really good for Q2 expectation for this year. It's to be at 1 million ounces GEO again, but growing to 1 point by 3% next year and then another 3% in 2024.

Our courts are contained. We hear a lot about cost pressure in our industry, but our teams at the mine, they do an extremely good job to look at opportunities to control our costs and they're doing an extremely good job. An important team on our business is exploration; we're doing external on exploration in the past many years. Just not replacing reserve but resources also more than what the depletion we're doing on depletion. So all in all, is doing great in our balance sheet is pristine. We have a great return to our shareholders. And then we have started to buy back shares. So everything is going extremely well in our -- for our company.

Lawson Winder

Everything you just said sounds like music to my ears. Yes. The entire industry obviously is experiencing cost inflation. Incredibly through this past earnings season, it was more on the base metal side where we saw a lot more cost inflation. Gold producers overall are doing pretty well. Yamana, in particular, is doing exceptionally well in terms of managing those costs. Maybe you could speak to some of the reasons why the costs are so under control at Yamana.

Daniel Racine

Well, like I mentioned a bit, we have what we call our operational excellence at all the operations. So we have teams at all the operation that involves everyone, the workers from drilling with our jumbos that can see ways to optimize our -- the way or the performance efficiencies of our drills and bids, the way we drill rounds, the way we do stop mining, stuff like that.

So they come with ideas from the bottom-up and then with management, we look at all of them that its share. So we have someone in Toronto that make sure that all the projects, we have 10 to 15 projects at each mine. And each of the -- their goal is basically to beat inflation each year. So in an inflationary market, then they have to look to see if there's more project they can deal with and this is now what they do. And then on a monthly basis, all the mines they made together, they share the projects they're working on and now they can save money. And we've been quite efficient doing that since the pandemic and now what's happening globally.

We have increased our inventory also. When the start of the pandemic -- when the pandemic started, we increased inventory to three months that each of our operations now we're up to four months. So the biggest impact right now is basically fuel but other than Canadian Malartic that's the biggest and it represents only 8% of our total cost of energy there, that's a small amount of money globally for the company. So the rest, we were not really big impact. We said maximum 3%. This year, we see at our 100% owned mine. So -- and so far, it's going extremely well on that sense.

Lawson Winder

And I got the sense on the Q1 call that exposure to Canada has been helping you. How is the difference in cost inflation between Canada and Latin America?

Daniel Racine

Well, if we look at Chile and Argentina, we -- there's inflation but like 1/3 of our cost is manpower. So we have our CBA signed last year, so we have no CBAs coming this year. It's only increase regarding inflation but that's under control. That was budgeted the way it is happening right now. Some pressure in Brazil but Brazil with Jacobina, it has always been our best operating mine and you saw costs again in Q1 came below our budget better than our estimates. So it continues there. They're doing a good job. Canada with Canadian Malartic is doing extremely well, too.

So at that point of view, Malartic is our biggest producer also. So the impact, you have to put everything into the bucket. I spoke about our operational excellence, but there's also currencies that varies from one country to the other. So depending how we manage that, we're hedging also currencies in Brazil and in South America and Canada, for sure. We hedge at a better price than what we had.

So when we see the tendency, we try to secure our budget. This is why what we're doing really good with our finance team. And so when we see that the price can go to a different direction than our budget then we want to secure what our budget is seeing and that we've been really efficient doing that in the past and then again this year.

Lawson Winder

I'd like to talk about your growth outlook. You've provided extremely long-term guidance which is still relatively unique in the gold space. So the initial goal is to get to 1.5 million ounces within 10 years. I think there's probably some upside to that. But can you maybe just speak to kind of the key assets driving that and kind of the moving parts in terms of resource and reserve conversion at those assets?

Daniel Racine

Well, the first target is to go to 1.25 and that's fairly easy to achieve with Wasamac being put into production in the next 5 to 6 years. So that's the first step to go to 1.2. We're going to reach the 1.05 in the next 3 years. So by 2024, we'll -- with the increase of 3% to 6%, then had was Wasamac were at 1.25%.

And the next step is it's easy. It's Jacobina is mainly coming from Jacobina, where we see Phase 3 coming on stream at 270,000 ounces per year. And then we're talking now about the Phase 4 to go to 350,000 ounces per year. That's not including the 1.5 million but it's on top of it. We see really high hope on Malartic that Malartic will do a lot better. In 2020, we were seeing Canadian Malartic at 450,000 ounces per year in the first draft of the PEA we did. A year later, we release some big resources. We come to between 550,000 to 600,000 ounces. And by this time next year, we'll publish and update it.

As you know, the resources continue to grow rapidly at Canadian Malartic. Our target now is to transfer some of these resources into reserve. And we're very confident we have good results so far again this year to start to transfer some of these resources into the reserve category. And then as we drive the ramp down at Malartic, we're now into the Odyssey zone, Odyssey South zone, we're seeing extension of that zone. We're seeing the internal zone between Odyssey South and North that are not in any resources and reserve. We hit them by drilling, so -- and then it will be easy to mine.

So there's huge potential there. There's a growth -- a small growth at Minera Florida, we said in many times in the past few years that we see Minera Florida like a little Jacobina many years ago going slowly from a step to another step from 90,000 ounces per year. It is right now to over 100,000 ounces with time with very small capital because we have the infrastructure, we need the permit to just increase the mill capacity, develop the mine very successful on exploration.

And Peñón is the same. When we rightsized El Peñón many years ago, we have mill capacity. We're finding new zone with a deep zone at El Peñón Deeps. So that's going to help. So there's many different small bucket that comes that shows us easily to go to the 1.5 million ounces plan. And above that, if you look at our presentation, we can see even going higher if we had Phase 4 at Jacobina and then we had MARA. MARA is a big project that can come on stream into for the company in the future.

Lawson Winder

I would suggest that, I mean, basically since you started at the company, there's been quite a turnaround in the exploration. Maybe you could speak to some of the drivers of that? Or what's been kind of the key to the ramp-up in the exploration success in the last sort of 5 years?

Daniel Racine

Look, Jacobina has been very successful. The underground at Malartic for sure, when we acquired Canadian Malartic in 2014 was a big open pit mine, but we knew the potential of us and our partner. On the underground side of it, we've started to drill and then quite rapidly that resources grew fast. So we didn't change -- we changed some of the people that were in the exploration team. I think it's more a team effort now with the operation. So each operation is involved in deciding where we should drill - better drill to increase our resources and reserve. And then we've been really successful on exploration, not spending more money but more efficiently.

We have used AI. That's the new team in our industry at El Peñón and it's been quite successful. We're using it right now at Cerro Moro and probably in the future at Minera Florida. That's with the drilling you've done with years. There's a computer that crushed these numbers and say, okay, maybe that's the best area you should go drill. This is where you have the best chances to its zone because there was a hole there drilled many years ago that returned good grade.

And this -- if we can use, we can use technology to help us on exploration we are. And then we've decreased costs significantly, like in the operation where we have operational excellence, we have the same thing for the exploration that we share with the different mine, how we do it.

Lawson Winder

Well, it definitely seems to be working. I'm intrigued to see how this all plays out at Minera Florida. I wanted to get into the assets a little bit. By the way, if anybody in the audience has a question, please just shoot up your hand and we'll be happy to address it. I'll keep an eye for that. So just getting to the assets, Wasamac is turning out to be quite an excellent acquisition for Yamana. Can you discuss what has changed since you guys acquired the asset? And also maybe speak to the progression to Wasamac's full run rate production.

Daniel Racine

So we acquired Wasamac last year. So it's not a long time ago, but we acquired it. We had a good exploration plan already planned for it that we started to drill. We had success right from the start. We had 2 new zone at Wasamac. We've completed the feasibility study that shows an impressive number. Wasamac is an Abitibi. Abitibi is a very well-known area and the word to have great operation. All the infrastructure for minings are there. This is why we were able to do a feasibility study on Wasamac, keeping the costs low because everything is closed by, we have the manpower available. We're very close to the town of one another that has all the infrastructure to help us. So we did the feasibility study, like I said, last year, updated the feasibility study that was done by the former owner, upgraded it. And now we see huge potential. Like I said, very successful on exploration on the first year.

Again, this year, when we're going to release Wasamac, you'll see great news on the Wasamac. We see now Wasamac a 200,000 ounces per year producer that was in the study for the first 4 years. Now we see at least 10 to 15 years at that level and maybe going higher. Like any new mine we're building a 7,500 tonnes per day mill, we're going to mill 7,000 tonnes per day in the feasibility study, but our guys are already working to see how we can improve that. We have extended the actual Wasamac zone because they're open in all directions. We acquired the Globex ground right next to it, so that opened another 10, 15 kilometers of area that we can explore that we can feed the same mill. It's a very small footprint at Wasamac also. So a lot of things have been done only in one year.

And then again, this year, the big focus on Wasamac right now is permitting. So we're on the -- quite rapidly now to complete the first draft of the impact -- environmental impact assessment that will be submitted by the end of this year. We're also working on a box sample, so that will help the -- when you start a mine, if you can go underground first with your rent like we're doing with Canadian Malartic right now, that will help in the future to fast track the ramp-up at the mine. But great project, a great future for Wasamac.

Lawson Winder

The other interesting asset in the portfolio MARA, copper/gold asset in Argentina. I'd like to get an idea for what you see as the sort of size of this asset in terms of annual gold and copper production. Whether or not it's controlled or owned by Yamana, I mean, when do you think is a reasonable time for that asset to be in production? And what I just alluded to, what is the likely path to exploit this asset, whether in Yamana or outside or partner?

Daniel Racine

Well, when we release the prefeasibility study, it was already 556 million pounds of copper -- equivalent copper per year. So a big copper production, the biggest asset of MARA is the mill is built. So the riskiest part in building a new mine is building 110,000 tonne per day mill. This is built. This is permitted. We have the tailing facility. What we need to do is just escalate a big open pit and then a conveyors that will bring the ore to that mill.

So right now, we're really focused on finalizing the environmental and social impact assessment that will be submitted by the end of this year and also complete the feasibility study and see, after that, what are the Yamana's option, develop it with our partner or sell it or anything in between the 2 finance part of it and then keep it in our company, as we're going to go to 1.5 million ounces, at 1 million ounces can be more challenging for the company.

But as we grow the company with the other asset, then MARA still a big asset but everybody would want to have an asset like a copper asset like Mara that is half built right now and where capital is very low. So by the end of next year, we should have the permit and then make a decision on what we do. So the real focus is the environmental impact assessment and then completed the feasibility study.

Lawson Winder

So with all the existing assets there and the fact that it is half built, as you say, I mean, how quickly could it be constructed?

Daniel Racine

Well, still two years. It's a big - we're talking 110,000 to 120,000 tonnes per day mining -- gold mining operation plus all the waste you have to move. So you have to strip the overburden first, get the mine ready. There's some update -- upgrade to do to the mill also. So a couple of years, 18 months to a year to have the mine started. And you have to build a 36-kilometer long conveyor. So that's not done in it a day, it takes some time to do it.

Lawson Winder

That's still relatively very quick.

Daniel Racine

Yes, still quick.

Lawson Winder

Okay. Maybe let's touch on capital allocation. Unfortunately, it might be our last question, unless there's one from the audience. But what is your capital allocation outlook longer term in terms of base dividend, projects, buybacks and then balancing it all?

Daniel Racine

Like I said at the beginning, we have a pristine balance sheet. So that's fixed. Now we have a low gross debt, a low net debt now. We wanted to our net debt to EBITDA to be below 1 at all times. So at $1,350 [ph]. That's our base calculation. We are well below that right now. So that's not something we talk anymore, we're talking about shareholder returns. As you have seen it since mid-2019, we have increased dividend by 500%. And then we already announced that by midyear. So Q2, we will revise our dividend again to see if we can pay more. We have started to buy back shares. So it's a mix of the three. So our finance team with me and Peter and the Board, we look at globally with the capital that needs to be spent. And all our projects are low capital risk Wasamac is less than 400 million spent over many years.

Canadian Malartic is 1.3 billion, divide that by two partners and then we're going to produce over 920,000 ounces during the time we're building the mine, so that will bring revenue that will go again that -- and we calculated at 1,550 [ph] gold. It will pay half of our capital also at 1,800 or 1,900 [ph] it's even more. So it's very low capital. Jacobina, 15 million to do Phase 2. We're talking for 40 million to 50 million [ph] for Phase 3 and Phase 4. And then you see Phase 2, we were supposed to have a mill. We won't have a mill that will come with Phase 2 but that will be big enough to accommodate Phase IV also. So very low capital intensity in the company. So this is why looking at shareholder returns, that's important for us because we have the cash to do it.

Lawson Winder

If I were to summarize, balanced capital allocation.

Daniel Racine

Yes.

Lawson Winder

Great. Thank you so much for being here today, Daniel.

Daniel Racine

Thank you.

Lawson Winder

This has been wonderful. Nice to see you.

Daniel Racine

Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session