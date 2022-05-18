shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

With the EV market growing at a phenomenal rate and the world shifting to renewable and green energy sources, EV charging has never been more important. Does the fact that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is at the forefront of this race make the stock worth buying? Despite the 46% YTD price drop, in this article, I will outline why ChargePoint may have some more pain ahead.

EV/Charging Market Size

When determining growth prospects for ChargePoint, there are usually 2 key components to consider: growth in the EV charging market, but also the growth rate in the EV market itself.

The global EV market itself was estimated last year to have reached about US$185BN in 2021 and is expected to reach US$980BN by 2028, accounting for a staggering CAGR of 24.5%. However, growth in the EV charging infrastructure market is expected to be even higher, at a 38.6% CAGR. The market is expected to reach US$147.94BN by 2030, up from USD 5.64BN in 2020.

According to research, the main inhibitor to the growth of the EV charging station market is the high cost of "level 3" chargers. These are chargers that can charge EVs in a very short time frame (about 30 minutes or less). Since ChargePoint focuses primarily on level 2 chargers, they do not appear to be limited by these high-cost constraints in the short term.

Fundamentals And Outlook

One of the main concerns I still have about ChargePoint is the high multiples the company is trading at. Despite the fact that there has already been some serious multiple compression, it is still trading at around 12-13x revenue. For a company in an industry with relatively low EBITDA margins, that's still a hefty price to pay. Currently, ChargePoint's operating margin is near -100%.

In terms of growth, ChargePoint has performed brilliantly. They have continued to grow swiftly while maintaining a healthy gross margin. Their GAAP gross margin lies around 20-25%. In terms of revenue, they have managed to grow from US$39.3M per quarter last January to US$75.9M this quarter in January of this year.

In the latest earnings call, management expected revenue growth for fiscal 2023 to accelerate to 96% from 65% last year. They also mentioned that the negative margin impact of last year and this year is not indicative of future operating leverage, and still expect to exceed breakeven cash flow in calendar year 2024.

The executives expect R&D to decline faster than general and administrative expenses in the future, after the introduction of new products this year is behind us. On their way to profitability, they are currently at 100% operating expenses as a percentage of revenue. Work is underway to reduce it by about 20 points, to 80%, to get closer to break-even cash flow.

Insiders Are Speaking Quietly

Another important issue I must raise is the insider trading that has taken place. Usually, insider trading reflects management's confidence in executing their own plans, as there would not be many reasons to sell if they believe in their own growth story.

Ever since going public via SPAC, many insiders, including the CEO, CFO, CMO, directors and others, have sold off heavily. Since last year, the CEO has sold 20% of his stake in the company. 8% of that was liquidated just a few weeks ago. Other directors, such as "Linse Michael," have sold too. He sold his entire stake in ChargePoint over the past year, for a total of more than US$230M.

What About Competition?

Research shows that Europe is poised for growth in the EV sector. It is expected to be one of the highest growth areas due to regulations, tax breaks, etc. Since only 10% of ChargePoint's revenue comes from Europe, they are likely to see significant growth soon.

ChargePoint's main competitor is Blink Charging (BLNK), although there are other players such as EVgo (EVGO) that focus on a different segment, such as Level 3 (super) charging. Another smaller emerging competitor to consider is Beam Global (BEEM). Compared to Blink Charging, ChargePoint still seems to be trading at a more attractive P/S ratio, as can be seen in the chart below. On the other hand, the Street seems to be forecasting more revenue growth from Blink Charging at 117.54% compared to 71.54% for ChargePoint.

Blink Charging's EBITDA margins also seem to be drastically lower compared to ChargePoint, at -214.99%. In terms of balance sheet, however, Blink is still the best bang for your buck at 3.58x P/B. Especially, when you know that goodwill and other intangible assets make up more than 1/3 of ChargePoint's assets, compared to almost no goodwill and intangible assets for Blink. The goodwill and intangible assets are mainly due to the 2 acquisitions ChargePoint made last year.

Beam Global may be a riskier play, as it has a market cap of US$154M, with only US$9M in revenue and US$22M in total cash on its balance sheet. Nevertheless, it does appear to have strong revenue growth and a nice EBITDA margin compared to its peers. EVgo operates in a different market segment, but may also be worth taking a look at.

Personally, I am not eager to buy EVgo, given the very negative EBITDA margins, US$26M in revenue and the almost 23x P/S ratio. As mentioned earlier, research indicates that this "level 3" industry is still bottlenecked by the high costs that remain associated with these level 3 chargers.

Macro Economic Outlook

From a macroeconomic perspective, the use of EVs is further accelerated by the recent rise in oil prices. With fuel prices rising sharply, more people are considering switching to electric vehicles as it currently offsets longer-term costs.

However, EV manufacturers are still scrambling to keep up with demand. Manufacturers such as Tesla still have long waiting lists, and many manufacturers have already sold out of EV supply through 2023. China's "Covid Zero" policy has not had a positive impact on manufacturers like Tesla either, in Giga Shanghai.

With the ongoing war in Ukraine and heavy inflation in both Europe and the U.S., energy prices have also skyrocketed. However, management detailed in the last earnings call that it has managed to pass on costs attributable to logistics costs and higher prices wherever possible.

Final Thoughts

With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates and multiple compression well underway, I expect more pain ahead for ChargePoint given their goal of becoming cash flow break-even by 2024.

Negative market sentiment, fears of slowing GDP, Federal Reserve woes and an inversion of the yield curve may put some more pressure on ChargePoint's high P/S ratio in the near term, despite its growth and long-term profitability plan.