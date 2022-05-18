Oil Is Headed Higher If This Continues
Summary
- US oil demand is starting to bottom.
- Product inventories are getting dangerously low. Hurricane season could cause prices to spike even higher.
- SPR release is being used to "attempt" to push prices down, but overall crude balance remains firmly negative.
- If demand continues to recover, watch out, oil is headed higher.
- I do much more than just articles at HFI Research: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
EIA reported a bullish oil storage report today that saw draws across the board. Nonetheless, the broader market sell-off is pushing oil prices down, while the physical market signals are staying bullish.
Looking at this EIA oil storage report, one thing worthy of mention right off the bat is the rebound in demand.
If you look at the 3 charts above, the first one is total implied demand, the second one is demand for gasoline/distillate/jet fuel, and the third one includes a breakdown of all the demand components.
All of the demand signals (with the exception of the heating demand component) are starting to turn higher. This is a good signal, as it is starting to validate our assumption that consumer habits are now finally adapting to higher prices. While the rebound is encouraging, this is far from strong. We will need to keep seeing improvements in order to buy into the thesis that demand is indeed recovering. Higher oil prices will destroy some demand, so caution is still needed on this data point.
Looking at the other figures, it is starting to become apparent that we don't have enough refining capacity in the U.S. for 1) how much we consume and 2) how much we export.
Gasoline storage is the most apparent one. What's really scary about this figure is that we are not even in peak driving season yet. The US is already releasing ~7 million bbls of SPR per week, but since most of that gets exported out, crude storage is also dwindling. What happens to product storage when hurricane season comes and storage is already very low? That's a frightening situation to think about.
It is plain irresponsible to use SPR to fight high prices as opposed to fighting emergencies. We will not be ready if a hurricane knocks out 1 to 1.5 million b/d of refining capacity. We are already at an absolute low level, so this will only get worse.
Finally, the SPR move is just a disguise for the severity of the deficit we are witnessing in the market today. You can see that we have been trending down nonstop since October 2021.
In fact, you can just look at this yearly comparison of crude storage with SPR change YTD. We are now down 43.779 million bbls YTD, or nearly 3x the draw size of 2021. And 2021 was a very negative year for oil inventories.
Conclusion
If oil demand holds up and continues to improve, oil inventories will keep moving lower. By the peak demand season this summer, product inventories will be very low resulting in any refinery outage cascading across the petroleum products market.
The result is that oil prices will likely keep grinding higher.
HFI Research, #1 Energy Service
For energy investors, the 2014-2020 bear market has been incredibly brutal. But as the old adage goes, "Low commodity prices cure low commodity prices." Our deep understanding of US shale and other oil market fundamentals leads us to believe that we are finally entering a multi-year bull market. Investors should take advantage of the incoming trend and be positioned in real assets like precious metals and energy stocks. If you are interested, we can help! Come and see for yourself!
This article was written by
#1 Oil and Natural Gas Research Service on Seeking Alpha
----------
HFI Research specializes in contrarian investment analysis. We help you to find clarity in a world of uncertainty. We take contrarian thinking very seriously and believe that the only way to obtain a real edge in the market is to possess a contrarian investment thesis. We share our investment analysis with premium subscribers through daily and weekly reports.
----------
HFI Research Premium currently includes:
Oil Market Fundamentals - Our daily oil market report that discusses the current oil market fundamentals and the incoming price trend.
Natural Gas Fundamentals - Our daily natural gas market report that details current trader positioning, fundamentals, weather, and the incoming trade set-up.
Real-Time Trade Notifications - We actively trade oil and natural gas ETNs. In addition, we also issue real-time trade notifications on individual stocks.
Weekly EIA Crude Storage Forecasts - Every Saturday, we give the EIA crude storage estimate for the incoming week's report.
Weekly US Oil Production Forecasts - A weekly tracker for real-time US oil production so subscribers can understand what's happening to US shale growth.
What Research Reports We Read - A weekly report that covers all the research reports we read for the week, so subscribers can understand the market consensus and contrarian viewpoints better.
What Changed This Week - Our flagship weekly report.
For more info, please message us.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.