Investment Thesis

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) is a UK-based fintech company that provides payment services to customers that range from individuals to enterprises. It mainly operates in three segments, Integrated processing, Digital wallet, and Ecash solutions. The company went public early last year through a SPAC merger with Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp, a blank check company founded by famous investor Bill Foley. The stock shot up to almost $20 initially due to the hype surrounding it then kept plummeting after de-SPAC. The stock is now trading at $2.48, down almost 90% from its all-time high last year. Despite the huge drop in price, I believe the stock is still a sell. The company recently reported its first-quarter result for FY22. It is EBITDA positive but is struggling to grow revenue while peers are still reporting growth. It is facing strong competition, regulatory and FX headwinds and the i-gaming segment appears to be overrated. Valuation is also high when compared to its peers which have better fundamentals and financials.

Paysafe's Q1 results

For the first quarter of FY22, the company reported a very underwhelming report. Total Payment Volume is $31.2 billion compared to $27.5 billion a year ago, representing a 13% growth. However, revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow all dropped. Revenue decreased 3% from $377.4 million to $367.7 million with the take-rate down 20 basis points. Adjusted EBITDA fell from $113.2 million to $104 million, an 8% decrease YoY (year over year) with margins down from 30% to 28.3%. Free cash flow also dropped significantly from $380.4 million to $237 million, a 38% decrease YoY. Net loss is $(1.2) billion compared to $(60.6) million a year ago, but this is due to a non-cash impairment charge of $1.2 billion.

The management team decided to reset the Digital Wallet business last November by getting rid of subscale-up products and initiatives that were being invested and stopping non-core businesses. However, they are now delivering and the reset seems to be failing. Revenue for the Digital Wallet segment dropped by 13.4% from $94.9 million to $82.19.

Philip Mchugh, former CEO during Q3 FY21 earnings call

The core wallet has to be more competitive in terms of customer use experience in terms of pricing in more mature markets. Digital wallets become too complex over time. We have to simplify the product offering, right-size the organization, and clean up the Balance Sheet. Lastly, we have to deliver on the bigger initiatives in front of us. Moving to the right-hand side of the page, you'll see we're taking immediate short-term and mid-term steps to address these challenges.

The company is also struggling in Europe. The management team admitted that they are losing market share in Europe and are facing external and internal pressure. In Netherlands and Germany, it is facing strong regulatory headwinds for its e-cash segment. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine is also posting FX headwinds for them. This resulted in its e-cash segment slowing down. E-cash revenue for the quarter is $101.1 million compared to $112.9 million a year ago, representing a 10.5% decrease.

Philip Mchugh, former CEO, on regulatory headwinds

In Germany, the adoption to new regulations had a more meaningful impact than we anticipated, with several Operators reducing activity or leaving the market. Additionally, in the Netherlands, we're seeing a medium-term impact related to local licensing requirements.

A lot of investors invested in Paysafe for its iGaming potential, but I believe the i-gaming segment is overrated. The segment is only a very small part of the company and its accounts for minimal revenue. The company didn't disclose the percentage of its iGaming revenue in its earnings release but said in the earnings call that North America iGaming is only roughly 1.5% of total company revenue year-to-date. Therefore, let's say if the revenue triple next year, it will still only account for less than 5% of the company's revenue (assuming all other segments are stagnant) and will do little impact on improving the company's overall top-line growth.

Izzy Dawood, CFO on guidance for North America iGaming this year during Q4's earnings call

Right now, North America iGaming is roughly 1.5% of our revenue. And our expectations for growth for that business in the near-term and mid-term is about 40%-plus revenue CAGR.

The company guided FY22 revenue to be between $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion and adjusted EBITDA to be between $440 million to $460 million. This represents a mere revenue and EBITDA growth of 3.5% and 1.5% respectively. The company balance sheet is also not looking too good. It ended the quarter with $258 million in cash and $2.75 billion in debt. The debt load is quite heavy as Paysafe's current market cap is only $1.72 billion. Although the debt is non-current which means it doesn't have to pay it down in a short period of time, it will still weigh on the company, especially during times like these when the Fed is tightening and liquidity is reducing.

Valuation

Despite the huge drop in stock price, the company is still by no means cheap. At the current price of $2.48, it translates to an EV/EBITDA of 22.01. The number looks quite reasonable alone but when you factor in its growth and prospects it is actually quite expensive. From the chart below, it is also shown that the company's valuation is elevated compared to other payment companies like PayPal (PYPL) and Global Payments (GPN). All of the peers below are also growing quicker, PayPal, Global Payments, and Nuvei (NVEI) grew revenue by 7.46%, 8.35%, and 42.75% respectively despite the weakening macro environment. Not to mention that all of these companies have a much lower debt load. Paysafe's Net debt to LTM Adj. EBITDA is 5.6x while PayPal, Global Payments are only 2.9x, 0.4x and Nuvei has no net debt. All of these companies are a lot more attractive compared to Paysafe when considering growth, balance sheet, valuation, and fundamentals.

Risks

I believe the uncertainty in the macro-environment will pose a significant risk to Paysafe's business. Inflation and interest rates are increasing which is slowing down the economy, many are also predicting a recession happening soon. This will heavily impact Paysafe's revenue as the company heavily depends on payment volume. When spending starts to slow down the volume for its digital wallet and e-cash solution will slow down too, its business is very exposed to the macroeconomy. The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine will also continue to post FX risk as well. Besides, the company is also facing strong continuous competition from different companies. On the processing end, it is facing competition from Stripe, Adyen, Global Payments, Nuvei, and more. On the digital wallet end, it is facing competition from PayPal, Square, and others. A lot of these competitors are much more established therefore Paysafe may need to reduce the take rate in-order to compete with them which will hurt their bottom line.

Conclusion

Overall, I believe Paysafe is not worth investing in for now as there is nothing compelling about its business. The company recently announced a new CEO and it will definitely take some time for the management team to reset the business and get things back on track. Its latest quarter showed no improvement on any end with revenue, EBITDA, and free cash flow all decreasing. The E-cash and Digital wallet segment continue to struggle as it is facing regulatory headwinds, FX headwinds, and strong competition in Europe. The iGaming segment in North America is also overrated in my opinion. Its importance is often exaggerated while it is actually only accounting for around 1.5% of its total revenue.

The company is EBITDA positive and the EV/EBITDA ratio looks quite reasonable. However, when compared to peers its valuation is still elevated. It is also growing slower and has a much bigger debt load. Its lackluster growth simply doesn't justify the price. I believe PayPal and Global Payments are better investment options in the payment sector as they are much more established, have a stronger moat, and are trading at a cheaper valuation while growing quicker. The company is a sell as it is struggling to grow, facing strong macro headwinds and competition, while valuation still remains at elevated levels compared to peers.