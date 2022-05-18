Adrian Vidal/iStock via Getty Images

With the S&P 500 index sitting at the edge of the bear market territory, adding the iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) would potentially lower portfolio volatility in both conservative and moderate categories. Both in terms of price and total returns, HDV has outperformed the broader market year to date and in the past twelve months. The market-beating performance is attributed to its investments across 10 sectors, with a focus on well-established companies in the health care, energy, and consumer staple sectors. In light of the current interest rate-driven repricing and a broad adjustment in asset pricing, it appears to be a good strategy to include low-volatility assets like iShares Core High Dividend ETF in a portfolio.

How Does HDV Carry Low Risk?

Diversification makes exchange-traded funds relatively less risky than stocks and many other assets. However, ETFs that are heavily concentrated on a single sector or a few are subject to volatility.

As an example, high-yielding real estate ETFs are susceptible to interest rate-driven asset repricing, while small-cap mREITS are falling at twice the rate of the broader market. Similarly, ETFs focused on communication, consumer discretionary, and information technology have also been hit harder by interest rate and inflation concerns. In the case of HDV, the ETF outperformed the broader market index despite the bearish market trends. Its price rose 7% in the past year compared to the S&P 500's negative 15% return. The fund has performed well due to its exposure to large-cap dividend-paying health care, energy, and consumer staples stocks.

Sectors performance in twelve months (Barcharts.com)

As of May, these three sectors accounted for almost 60% of the HDV's total portfolio. Stocks from these sectors have not only outperformed the broader market index but have also generated positive returns for the past year. The robust performance from these sectors has also helped HDV to offset the negative impact of a small stake in tech stocks.

The energy sector, which accounts for 18.89% of the entire portfolio, is the largest contributor to HVD's performance. As of May, Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) was the fund's largest stock holding with over 8% of portfolio weighting, while Chevron (CVX) ranked at the fourth spot. As the energy sector is likely to remain strong in quarters and years ahead due to high oil and gas prices, these energy giants are likely to benefit from bullish market conditions. Therefore, investors are likely to receive healthy dividends along with capital appreciation.

Top 10 stock picks (ishares.com)

Besides the robust outlook for energy stocks, HDV's stake in large-cap health care stocks has also been paying off during the volatile market conditions. In the past twelve months, shares of AbbVie (ABBV) have climbed over 30%, while shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and Merck & Co. (MRK) have risen by 7%, and 16% respectively. In addition, all three companies have historically increased dividends at a healthy pace. Other than JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Verizon Communications (VZ), shares of all of the fund's top 10 stock holdings are up by a single-digit or double-digit rate. Nevertheless, JPM and Verizon continue to pay hefty dividends to investors.

Strong Performance and Returns are Likely to Accelerate

Since HDV's portfolio is largely composed of strong large-cap companies from top-performing sectors, its price performance and dividend returns are expected to accelerate in the coming quarters. Many of its top holdings in health care, energy, and consumer staples have either increased their dividends or are planning to do so in 2022. For example, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Chevron, Kinder Morgan (KMI), and many others have already raised their quarterly dividends, and companies such as Merck and AbbVie are likely to do the same in the coming quarters.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Returns (ishares.com)

Additionally, the fund has a robust track record of generating solid returns for investors. It has raised dividends in eight out of the last ten years. Along with dividend growth, the fund's price has increased around 90% in the past 10 years. Since its inception, HDV's cumulative total return increased to 212%, meaning that a $10000 investment at its inception would have now turned into over $31000.

Quant Ratings (Seeking Alpha)

Besides past performance, HDV's quant ratings also favor the buy-and-hold strategy. According to Seeking Alpha quant grades, HDV gained a strong buy rating with a quant score of 4.95 out of 5. HDV's A+ momentum grade indicates that the shares are poised to extend their upward momentum. Its low expense ratio, solid dividends, and robust asset flow also make it a good ETF to hold over the long term.

Risk Factors

In the current market dynamics, companies operating in sectors like communication, consumer discretionary, and information technology carry higher risk. Together, these three sectors made up 14.5% of the fund's entire portfolio weighting. However, HDV's strategy of investing in high-quality dividend-paying large-cap tech stocks has helped in lowering the risk. On a year to date basis, shares of large-cap stocks fell at a slower pace than nonprofitable mid and small-cap tech stocks. For instance, shares of Broadcom (AVGO), which represents 2% of the HDV's portfolio, declined only 12% year to date compared to a 25% drop in the NASDAQ index.

In Conclusion

An ETF that pays dividends like HDV would add stability to a portfolio in the midst of challenging market fundamentals. This ETF has outperformed the broader market by a wide margin so far in 2022 while its portfolio composition hints at the extension of the trend in the following quarters. A low expense ratio of 0.08, healthy dividend yield of 3.20% along with prospects of steady growth makes it a solid long-term investment. The downside for HDV appears limited in 2022, given its exposure to sectors that benefit from rising energy prices and are less sensitive to interest rate policies.