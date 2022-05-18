Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Hello Group Inc.'s (NASDAQ:MOMO) share price continues to struggle as a result of fundamental deterioration and negative sentiment surrounding Chinese equities, but the sell-off is overdone and brighter days lie ahead for the company and its investors. Shares currently trade at shockingly low multiples to revenue, earnings, cash flow, and net assets. With a management team that consistently acts in the best interest of shareholders, the stock is a strong buy at current levels.

About Hello Group

Hello Group is a Chinese social media company headquartered in Beijing. It was founded in 2011 under the name Beijing Momo Technology Co., Ltd. Its original product was a location-based social app called Momo, which at the time was used primarily as a dating app by Chinese young adults. Although the company and its Momo app have undergone many changes since the company's founding, today Momo remains Hello Group's main product offering and the cash cow that generates substantially all of the company's considerable profits.

Momo's user numbers quickly exploded following its launch, with the app recording 10 million registered users by its first anniversary. By June 2014, Monthly Active Users (MAU) had surpassed the 50 million mark. In December 2014 the company went public under the name Momo Inc., listing its shares on the NASDAQ at $13.50.

Momo pivoted to livestreaming in 2015, and its revenues and profits exploded higher - followed by its stock market valuation. In 2018, its stock price exceeded $50 a share for the first time, briefly giving the company a market capitalization of over $10 billion. With the Chinese livestreaming market beginning to cool off, however, Momo decided to double down on its dating app roots by acquiring China's leading pure-play dating app, a Tinder (MTCH) clone called Tantan, for $700 million. At the time of acquisition, Tantan was expected to be the company's future growth engine as Momo's growth slowed.

Due to a variety of factors which will be discussed below, Momo's share price steadily declined from 2018 to present - falling by 90% from its all-time high. In 2021, the company changed its name to Hello Group Inc. Shareholders have suffered such severe losses that the negative sentiment around this stock has become almost a self-fulfilling prophecy, but there are good reasons to expect things to turn around - not least of which is that the stock has become drastically oversold and dramatically undervalued.

Deep Value Play

As I write this, the share price of Hello Group Inc.'s ADR stands at $5.06. With 395,201,000 shares outstanding as of year-end 2021 (and each ADR representing 2 common shares), the company's market cap is precisely $1 billion. MOMO has approximately $700 million in debt and over $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments on its balance sheet. While revenue and profits have declined in recent years, the company remains a cash cow with over $200 million in FCF reported in 2021. Even in a worst-case scenario, it is difficult to imagine the stock dipping far below its current depressed level - whereas, in the best-case scenario, the stock could easily become a ten-bagger or even a hundred-bagger.

Importantly, the title of this piece is not hyperbolic clickbait. A $500 stock price for MOMO, assuming no change in share count (a conservative assumption, considering that management has recently begun buying back stock aggressively) would give MOMO a market cap of $98.8 billion, not at all inconceivable 5 or 10 years down the line for a dominant social media and online dating player in the most populous country in the world.

Of course, this best-case scenario would require excellent decision-making and a fair bit of luck, and MOMO would have to maintain its leading market position in the Chinese online dating/social space - far from a foregone conclusion. However, even if MOMO only manages to achieve a $10 billion valuation, which it has done before and likely will again if it manages to return to growth, that would still represent a ten-bagger from current levels. Applying any rule or method of stock valuation, MOMO is extraordinarily cheap, meaning that buyers at current levels are endowed with a huge margin of safety for their courage in assuming this contrarian position.

To truly grasp the tremendous valuation mismatch at which MOMO shares are currently trading, computing the company's book value is a great place to start. Total assets sit at $2.66 billion, of which only $4 million is comprised of goodwill and other intangibles (following the write-off of virtually all previous goodwill at year-end 2021). Total liabilities come in at $1.11 billion, for a book value of approximately $1.55 billion. This exceeds Hello Group's market cap by a full 50%. How often do you see any company trading at a discount to book value in the current market, let alone one that is profitable and FCF-positive?

Other metrics only confirm the undervaluation. MOMO trades at a TTM P/S ratio of less than 0.5, P/E ratio of less than 5 (excluding a one-time capital impairment charge), and P/FCF of less than 5. When viewed in the context of MOMO's ample cash cushion, these beaten-down valuation metrics start to look even more absurd.

(Note: All financial performance figures referenced in this article are estimated based on the Chinese yuan (CNY) figures reported by Hello Group for the period ended Dec. 31, 2021. and converted to dollars based on the current CNY-USD exchange rate.)

Shareholder-Friendly Management

In U.S. investing circles, one of the most popular stereotypes about Chinese companies is that their managements tend to be untrustworthy. Many China critics would mock the idea that Chinese executive teams could ever be trusted to act in the interests of U.S. shareholders. However, over the last few years, Hello Group's Board of Directors and executives have consistently demonstrated that they can be trusted to do exactly that.

In 2019, the company introduced a special dividend in the amount of $0.62 per ADR. In 2020, the dividend was $0.76 per ADR. In 2021 and 2022, the company paid an annual dividend of $0.64/ADR. At today's share price of $5.06, the $0.64 dividend represents a yield of 12.6%. And with the most recent payout representing only 40% of Hello Group's TTM free cash flow, the dividend appears to be sustainable.

Furthermore, in 2021, the company spent well north of $100 million on share repurchases, retiring a net 12,000,000 ADRs, or about 5.7% of shares outstanding. (These buybacks were made at significantly higher prices than the stock trades for today.) If these repurchases continue, which I hope and expect they will, the stock will not be able to maintain its current level of undervaluation. With the cash and equivalents currently on its balance sheet, Hello Group could repurchase every single share at today's price. Clearly, something has to give - and continued buybacks should help force the issue and squeeze the stock price higher.

Other Apps

It should be noted that besides for its Momo and Tantan products, Hello Group is regularly testing and launching other social apps in China and beyond. Some of these apps are even profitable, albeit at a very small scale. Investors should not bank on any of these products necessarily becoming huge profit drivers for the company moving forward, but the possibility does exist. These initiatives represent low-risk, high-reward opportunities for Hello Group and its shareholders moving forward.

Stagnant Growth

Why, then, has MOMO lost nearly 90% of its value in the last 5 years? What is the cause of the multiple contraction which has taken its P/E under 5 and its P/S to a fraction of 1? The primary factor can be summarized in two words: growth stagnation. Driven largely by secular growth in the livestreaming industry and management's ability to capitalize thereon, Hello Group (then Momo) witnessed heady revenue and profit growth from its 2014 IPO up until 2019, when things started going wrong for the company and growth dried up. The numbers tell the story: Revenues dipped from CNY 17 billion in 2019 to CNY 15 billion in 2020, and net income contracted from CNY 3 billion to CNY 2.1 billion. The numbers deteriorated further in 2021, with revenue down slightly and net income again falling precipitously (excluding write-offs).

Management has attributed the deterioration of fundamentals to many factors - including the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdowns, regulatory headwinds, increased marketing costs, strategic demonetization of its products to improve the user experience, and changes to user verification policies on its platforms. The one thing that is certain, however, is that the fundamentals have deteriorated meaningfully - and the market is clearly pricing in significant further deterioration. Management has guided for a challenging first half of 2022 in terms of financial performance and expects the macro environment and consumer sentiment to be the main drivers of performance (for better or for worse) in the second half of the year.

Tantan Underperformance

At this point, the company's core Momo application is actually performing rather well - with revenue up 6% YoY in Q4 2021, MAU of 114.1 million in December 2021 (a marginal YoY increase), and paying users essentially flat YoY. Accordingly, the primary culprit for the current weakness of Hello Group's financials is Tantan - the app which was supposed to fuel the company's growth for years into the future.

In Q4 2021, Tantan's revenue fell to CNY 437 million, down 14% sequentially and a staggering 41% YoY. Tantan's adjusted net loss in Q4 was CNY 130 million, compared with CNY 8.84 million in Q4 2020. Its paying user count came in at just 2.5 million, compared with 2.9 million in Q3 and 3.8 million in Q4 2020. Management primarily attributes the increased losses in the Tantan segment to strategic changes and product upgrades made to enhance the Tantan product, including shifting marketing spend to improve the ratio of female-to-male user accounts.

For the current year, management expects Tantan's net loss to come in at approximately CNY 500 million (~$75 million), with significant losses on low revenue in the first half of the year, but growing revenue and narrowing losses in the second half. It is clear that there is more short-term pain in store for Tantan, but management's explanation for these losses is credible and there is a strong likelihood that Tantan will turn profitable in the future. In the worst-case scenario, management could simply jettison the Tantan product and immediately increase Hello Group's net income dramatically - but obviously, management presently believes that these losses will be more than offset by Tantan's future profits.

Regulatory Risks

Hello Group is a Chinese company primarily operating under the PRC's jurisdiction, and as such faces a uniquely challenging set of regulatory risks. Most obviously, like all Chinese companies listed on U.S. exchanges, Hello Group faces possible de-listing in 2024 due to conflicts between U.S. audit laws and Chinese data protection laws, pursuant to the U.S.'s Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act. Much ink has been spilled in the financial press regarding this threat, but conventional wisdom holds that U.S. and Chinese regulators should be able to reach a compromise enabling Chinese companies to remain listed on U.S. exchanges. Even if this does not occur, de-listing would not necessarily render shares in Chinese companies worthless, but would likely just make the shares more difficult to trade.

Another recent development weighing on MOMO's share price is the Chinese government's recent imposition of strict curbs on the use of livestreaming platforms by minors. Specifically, the new regulations prohibit children under 16 from tipping livestreamers and from consuming livestreaming content after 10 p.m. While MOMO investors must hope that these regulations are not a precursor to a broader crackdown on the livestreaming industry, the regulations are actually quite tame and should not materially impact Hello Group's bottom line. After all, how much disposable income do 15-year-olds have anyway?

It also must be mentioned that the company has faced targeted regulatory pressure from Chinese authorities in the past. In May 2019, Momo was forced to temporarily suspend its social newsfeed feature and Tantan similarly announced a month-long suspension of its social feature. These suspensions followed on the heels of Tantan's involuntary removal from Chinese app stores due to alleged policy violations. Momo's management cooperated fully with Chinese regulators (always a smart move when operating within an autocratic system) - and although these incidents caused the stock price to take a hit from which it has still not recovered, the government has since left the company alone. It appears that management's strategy of deference to and cooperation with the regulators has paid off.

Hello Group has also suffered due to China's Zero Covid strategy and the severe intermittent lockdowns that are still being imposed in major cities across the country (most recently Shanghai, whose population is three times that of New York City). It goes without saying that location-based social/dating apps will not thrive in an environment where meeting people is literally illegal. In particular, the precipitous decline in Tantan's paying user base is hardly surprising when viewed in this light. That said, Covid lockdowns will not last forever - even in China. Online dating will certainly begin growing again in China and across the world, and all Hello Group needs to do is maintain its market position for this future growth to pay significant dividends for shareholders through increased profits and multiple expansion.

Ultimately, the Chinese government has broadly signaled that its crackdown on domestic tech firms is coming to an end - which makes sense considering that the nation's prized economic growth is slowing. Regardless of whether the regulatory landscape eases moving forward, the fact that Hello Group has managed to remain GAAP-profitable and FCF-positive through all the choppy waters of the past few years is a testament to both the resiliency of the business model and the competence of management. If Hello Group can return to the revenue growth track anytime soon, it is inevitable that its profits and cash flows will balloon back to pre-pandemic levels.

Other Risks

Competitors in the Chinese online dating industry are increasing, with Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) backed Soul and other location-based social apps steadily gaining market share. Momo's user numbers have thus far withstood these challenges, and there is little reason to believe this will change. Momo and Tantan each have broad name recognition and a powerful network effect, constituting a moat protecting Hello Group from new and old competitors. That said, should Hello Group fail to keep up with industry trends or face innovative new competitors, this could cause an erosion of its market share and user activity on its platforms.

Another key risk is that management could decide to take the company private. In 2015, an investor group including CEO Tang Yan tendered a non-binding proposal to take Momo private at $18.90 per ADS - more than 3x the current stock price. Although the deal was ultimately canceled, there is no guarantee that the management team won't try again, particularly considering the high rate of insider ownership. If Hello Group is taken private at or near current market levels, that would constitute a tremendous rip-off of public shareholders and would leave the vast majority of Hello Group's upside potential unrealized.

Moderate Downside, Unlimited Upside

It is of course conceivable that Hello Group's revenues and profits will continue to dwindle and that Hello Group's terminal value from this point forward will be limited to the value of its present cash assets minus current and future liabilities. This is the worst-case scenario for the company, and it isn't all that bad as bear cases go - especially considering management's demonstrated willingness to distribute the cash on the balance sheet to shareholders in the form of dividends.

Because the company's book value presently exceeds its market cap (even after the massive write-offs in 2021), investors can rest easy knowing that the downside would be limited even in the worst-case performance scenario. While all bets are off in the event of de-listing or other regulatory disasters, this should not disturb any American investor who has already found comfort investing in Chinese equities despite the inherent risks. At this point, MOMO does not appear to be subject to more regulatory risk than any other Chinese ADR.

Conversely, the potential upside for MOMO under the realistic best-case scenario is almost impossible to overstate. Assuming the de-listing clouds pass as widely expected, the lockdowns ease, management is successful in turning Tantan profitable, and the core Momo app continues stabilizing and maintains single-digit revenue and user growth moving forward, then the resulting increase in profits and multiple expansion could send MOMO shares soaring. It is entirely realistic that 5 years from now Hello Group's main two segments could be consistently profitable and growing, with annual profits exceeding the company's entire current market cap. If this scenario plays out, it is reasonable to expect a P/E ratio of ~25, which would give the company a market cap of at least $25 billion - or a 2400% increase over the current market value. Assuming Hello Group continues to buy back shares in the interim, this could translate to a significantly larger per-share gain over this period.

If we further assume (for purposes of this best-case scenario) that the industries Hello Group operates in continue to experience secular growth (a reasonable assumption) and that Hello Group is able to innovate, adapt, and maintain its leading market position, then further compound growth over the following 5 years could easily push the market cap into the $100 billion range. This does not seem unreasonable for a leading tech company today; let alone 10 years from now. At a $100 billion valuation, with the same share count as today, MOMO's price per share would be $506 - a hundred-bagger from today's level.

Of course, this bull case would require a great many things to go right for Hello Group and its investors. It is far more reasonable to assume an outcome somewhere between the worst- and best-case scenarios described above. Fortunately for investors buying at today's levels, a middle-of-the-road outcome would leave plenty of room for outsized returns moving forward.

I will conclude this piece with a favorite mantra about investing: Companies do not go bankrupt without debt. Although MOMO shares are currently priced as if insolvency is imminent - with shares trading for less than the company's liquidation value - Hello Group is in no imminent fiscal danger whatsoever. As Hello Group emerges from a very challenging period with a bulletproof balance sheet and its profitability intact, its stock offers steel-stomached investors one of the most favorable risk/reward opportunities available in the public markets today.