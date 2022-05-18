ITA: NATO's Eastern Flank Militarization Could Drive This ETF Higher

Michele Ursi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We would like to initiate coverage of the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA), which unfortunately to all the lives lost, should perform well if we enter a long period of major military conflicts around the world. Hopefully, both Russia and Ukraine might still sign a peace treaty way sooner than expected and we can enter another cold war type of era between NATO - Russia. It will most likely result in ramping up military spending and arms manufacturing on both sides. This is also a key bullish thesis of our article, as we believe NATO countries, especially those on the Eastern flank, will be forced to ramp up their military spending over the coming years. Other bullish catalysts we see are the following: (1) Western aid to Ukraine as some NATO countries are sending their older Soviet-era type of military equipment, thus forcing those countries to replace lost equipment with a new modern NATO type, (2) Ukraine should gain a competitive advantage by receiving new NATO equipment compared to older Soviet-type military equipment the Russian army has been using.

Western Military Aid To The Ukranian Army And Militarization Of NATO's Eastern Flank

155 mm NATO artillery rounds could create a major competitive advantage for Ukrainian Armed Forces vs. the Russian military.

Based on some Russian footage we have seen on the ground, Russian armed forces (“RAF) are using the following military-technical tactic - by shelling defensive Ukrainian armed forces (“UAF”) position with 152mm soviet type of artillery rounds, which are modernized and more sophisticated compared to what UAF has in its inventory back from soviet-era. That forces UAF to get out of their fortified defensive positions and try to assault RAF positions from where they are conducting artillery firing. However, the Russian army sets up a defensive line in front of those artillery and rocket forces, waiting for the Ukrainian counter-attack. In plenty of cases, the Russian army is able to defend those positions therefore Ukrainian forces are forced to forfeit their positions and move back towards more urban areas. Based on the most recent news, we could see that Russian forces have started to abandon their offensive on Kharkiv city, which is the 2nd largest Ukrainian city. Back in March, they were also forced to abandon their offensive on the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

We now understand why the U.S. lend-lease of defense articles for the governments of Ukraine and NATO's eastern flank countries might be a game-changer on the ground. It would provide Ukraine with enough weapons peer-level to Russian or even better heavy artillery weapons (like Howitzers) with 155mm NATO rounds compared to Russian 152mm rounds.

“ Once the NATO sensors and command-and-control systems are mastered, and Ukrainian commanders really start to understand their new munitions capabilities (for example, some 155mm munitions can even be used to spread anti-tank mines), Ukraine’s new 155mm towed guns will punch far harder than their more numerous legacy fleet of Soviet-era 152mm field artillery pieces. The same will be true once 155mm self-propelled guns arrive in Ukraine.” (Source: Forbes)

Bigger and heavier rounds have a higher range of motion, which could enable the Ukrainian army to have a greater total length compared to the Russian army. That would basically completely change the recent military tactics of RAF which we have described before, and force it to be very proactive and initiate ground and infantry attacks on Ukrainian rocket and artillery forces. In that case, the Ukrainian army would have better odds of defending their positions and could at least stall the progress of Russian Forces at the moment in Donbas and Southern Ukraine. This can also already be reflected on the ground-based on the most recent comments from representatives of the US Department of Defense.

"We do believe that the howitzers … are having an impact, particularly in Kharkiv. Now is that the only reason? I don't think we would go that far to say that, but we do believe that the systems they're getting — not just the U.S. systems but the systems from other countries — are absolutely helping them regain some momentum and to take back some territory," the official said. (Source: US Department of Defense)

In addition, if the Russian military makes mistakes or is not able to attack Ukrainian rocket and artillery fortified positions with airstrikes or ballistic rockets like Iskander then Ukrainian forces might even develop a strong counter-attack. Zelensky’s military aide Arestovich anticipates that a wider counter-offensive is possible after mid-June, once Ukraine receives Western equipment and brings it to the front lines.

When it comes down to which defense contractors are major producers of NATO 155 mm shells and howitzers we could find the following companies: M777 howitzer is produced by the British company BAE Systems with a price tag of $700,000, which is not a holding of this ETF; Another very important howitzer used by the US Army is M109A7 that is also produced by Bae Systems; Israeli-defense company Elbit Systems (ESLT) produces two types of 155mm/52 caliber howitzers TMOS and the ATHOS.

General Dynamics's Ordnance and Tactical System division produces a variety of 105mm to 155mm Ammunition and Metal Parts and is the most important artillery contractor of the US Department of Defense and also the fourth-largest holding of this ETF.

For instance, General Dynamic's Weapons Systems, armament, and munitions make up around 27.2% of the Total Revenue (approximately $2 billion in sales in 2021) of the Total Combat Systems division.

In addition, 70% of General Dynamic's total revenue comes from sales to the U.S. Government. At this point, it is still unclear what the total size of the U.S. government's aid to Ukraine and NATO's eastern flank will be. However, we see an important long-term secular trend of consistent repurchases of many types of howitzer systems and relevant 155mm ammunition shells by NATO's Eastern Flank and Ukraine, which should directly or indirectly benefit holdings in this ETF - the primary beneficiary should be General Dynamics.

2. NATO countries sending Soviet weapons to Ukraine, purchasing newer equipment from major NATO contractors

Another bullish catalyst we see is a modernizing of the existing military equipment, especially with the case of eastern block NATO countries including Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, Slovakia, and the Baltics. These countries are pretty proactive when it comes down to aiding Ukraine by sending older tanks and other military equipment from the Soviet era. However, all NATO countries which are sending their older equipment but do not have sufficient equipment for modern western arms will have to restock their inventory and purchase new equipment from leading NATO defense contractors like Lockheed Martin (LMT), Rheinmetall (OTCPK:RNMBF), Bae Systems (OTCPK:BAESF), etc.

3. NATO’s expansion closer to Russia with new members Sweden and Finland

Over the last couple of days, we could see news that Sweden and Finland are about to apply for NATO membership over the coming days. Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially said that those countries do not pose an imminent threat to the security of the Russian Federation. However, in the case, both countries decide to expand their military infrastructure (for instance by bringing a large amount of NATO equipment or troops close to the Russian border), then there is a reasonable risk of a military-technical operation by the Russian army, as we could witness over the last 3 months in Ukraine. Now, when things are so intense between the entire NATO's eastern flank and the Russian Federation, we anticipate that those NATO countries will be forced to ramp up their military spending and increase their budget over the coming years.

This is what we see as a strong bullish catalyst for major Western defense contractors, as in the case of NATO - the Russian military conflict could be more or less a nuclear one or with a major devastating exchange of intercontinental ballistic missiles ("ICBM"). Therefore those countries will be forced to acquire top-notch air defense systems, something of a kind Israel has developed with its Iron Dome system. They will also be forced to acquire large amounts of offensive ICBMs and other types of heavy rockets to be able to defend themselves and even attack in the case of conflict with the Russian Federation.

To sum up this section, we do not want to sound all gloom-doom by calling out a potential World War III between NATO - Russia, which could end up as a nuclear showdown. Some of our readers who are highly concerned about ESG type of investing might not want to follow our recommendation to invest in defense companies that are producing weapons, heavy artillery, and air systems.

But if NATO countries, and especially those on the eastern flank, would like to keep the democratic kind of lifestyle that has been present over the last decades then unfortunately ramping up military and defense capabilities might be the only solution left. Consequently, most of the companies included in our ETF will receive a large number of orders to meet those defensive requirements.

ETF Holdings And Performance

According to the figure above, the top 10 holdings consist of 74.5% of total holdings, which is a significant exposure compared to some broader market index ETFs like SPY or QQQ. Furthermore, the top 3 holdings including Raytheon Technologies (RTX), Lockheed Martin(LMT), and Boeing (BA) make up 44.64% of total holdings. Our readers should be aware of such high exposure. In the case, something goes wrong with particular companies, then this ETF will most likely feel a lot of downward pressure. However, the defense industry is a bit different compared to commonly followed industries like tech or consumer discretionary, as the biggest arms buyer and dealer is basically the U.S. department of defense. This creates a higher margin of safety as deals are in general signed for a longer period of time, very fixed in the contract. That creates a very limited amount of variability compared to some general industries, which are based on a larger number of clients, with a higher degree of variability in terms of length and size of deals.

According to the figure above, we can see that the 5 largest US defense manufacturers have achieved steady revenue growth over the last 5 years. The only exceptions had been Raytheon, which had a bit troubling period in 2019, and Textron(TXT), which had roughly 12% lower total annual revenue in 2021 compared to 2017.

When it comes down to EPS growth during the same time period, 4 out of 5 companies have increased their Basic EPS with the only exception being Raytheon, which has faced a decline of more than 50% in Basic EPS(annual) between 2017 - 2021. We also like the fact that this ETF invests in a defense industry that is very resilient by its nature compared to general global macroeconomic performance. Unfortunately, when major wars break out, global economic growth usually deteriorates while defense contractors sign new and larger deals.

According to the figure above, ITA has been fluctuating around neutral market price performance so far in 2022, while all three major indices have been at significant sell-off pressure. We can even say these days, that Nasdaq has already entered bearish territory as it is down almost 30% YTD. Given the importance of the tech industry as the growth engine of the entire U.S. economy, both the S&P 500 and DJIA might soon be entirely in bearish territories as well. However, our readers should keep in mind that when they construct their portfolios to be as defensive and resilient to general macroeconomic performance as possible, they are losing potential higher returns in other assets, that are better at replicating the performance of the bullish business cycle.

According to the figure above, ITA has been the largest underperformer compared to major U.S. stock markets over the last 5 years. It has achieved half or even less than half of its returns. However, we anticipate that the next 5 years will be very challenging in terms of inflation, global supply chain issues, and especially when it comes down to the general NATO-Russia security landscape. Therefore, it is hard to judge the longer-term performance of ITA now. Unfortunately, we are not 100% sure whether we will face a recessionary or even stagflationary period over the next couple of years, which could have a devastating impact on cyclical stocks. In the worst-case scenario, we could have a major military conflict between NATO and Russia, which would most likely benefit defense stocks, while all major global markets would end up in unprecedented turmoil. Now, we would like to check how this ETF performs against its peer-level ETFs in the aerospace & defense industry.

According to the figure above, ITA has achieved roughly 550 bps lower total return compared to its direct competitor - SPDR S&P Aerospace Defense ETF (XAR), while another peer ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX) has achieved around 2000 bps lower return. This clearly indicates that ITA has so far been resilient during this year’s U.S. stock market sell-off, even among its peers.

Now, if we take a look into a longer-term horizon, then ITA has underperformed XAR over the last 5 years. In our view, a primary driver for such a gap lies in the portfolio composition of both ETFs, as XAR is using more of an equal weight approach (top 10 holdings have around 4% of individual weight), while ITA is highly exposed to its top 3 holdings and even top 10 holdings, as we have previously described. However, we would like to point out that once markets turn down then equal-weight portfolios tend to follow the general trend of broader markets, while heavily-tilted portfolios, as in the case with ITA, tend to have a better chance of being more resilient and create alpha during unprecedented and recessionary times. Nevertheless, it is still a double-edged sword strategy. In the worst-case scenario, ITA's top 10 holdings might even achieve sharper sell-offs compared to the general market.

Usually, when we look for investments we take a look into the dividend, interest rate, or distribution yield underlying assets might be offering. In the case of ITA, it offers a current dividend yield of 0.68% compared to the 0.42% that XAR offers. In our view, this dividend yield might be too low at the moment given one of the largest S&P 500 related ETFs (SPY) offers 1.42%. In addition, the current 10 Y US Treasury offers a yield of 2.879% (as of 05/16/2022). Therefore, we do recommend our interest-seeking readers to thoroughly analyze whether they are willing to take a higher risk of investing in an equity-type ETF like ITA, which offers around 220bps lower dividend yield compared to 10 Y US Treasury. Our readers should also keep in mind that FED might be forced to raise key interest rates even further to steer away from inflationary pressures, which would prompt up yields of the 10 Y US Treasury even further. Nonetheless, if someone is not interested in having “risk-free” fixed-income securities in their portfolio, then ITA offers a type of defensive asset, which should perform well during the gloom-doom type of events like an outbreak of World War III.

Conclusion

We would like to initiate a BUY rating for this ETF over the next 12 months. Furthermore, we do not see this ETF as only a short-term solid buy but a longer-term solid buy. Unfortunately, we will face a longer period of global insecurity and potential military conflicts around the world over the next 5 to 10 years. When it comes down to U.S. and Western European arms manufacturers, we see huge upside potential in modernizing the military equipment of all NATO countries to become as combat-effective as possible to defend themselves against a potential major conflict with the Russian Federation. In addition, the US and its Western Allies will have a hard time spending money and giving loans or leases to the Ukrainian government so it can defend itself against the Russian offensive and later start a counter-offensive to retake currently occupied areas. Most of the companies in our ETF, which have a good relationship with the US Department of Defense and Ministry of defense of other NATO countries, will have to be very innovative by developing high-notch military equipment as well as ramping up production to meet the demand of governments in need like Ukrainian at the moment. However, we see the following risks: (1) ITA becomes a victim of a broader market sell-off, as investors might neglect its resiliency potential, (2) a signed agreement between NATO - Russian Federation could immediately end the conflict in Ukraine and provide peaceful European security environment over the long run, (3) defense companies face inflationary pressures and global supply chain issues, thus limiting their profitabilities or being unable to meet required arms and weapons demand on the market.