This article was originally published to members of the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory on May 17th, 2022.

Ecofin Sustainable and Social Impact Term Fund's (NYSE:TEAF) name tells us exactly what we should expect with this fund. If you are an ESG investor, this is one of the limited ways in a closed-end fund structure to participate. Although, there have been a couple of conversions and new launches in the last few years.

TEAF is a bit different of an approach because they invest in both public and private investments in sustainable infrastructure, energy and social spaces. As an example of one of their social infrastructure deals, they have exposure to the St. James Christian Academy private school in Florida. They provide a meaningful weighting to private investments at around 50% of the portfolio.

This is possible thanks to the structure of the CEF and allowing it to be invested in very illiquid assets. The pool of assets managers have to play with is fixed - excluding market gyrations, and distributions paid out to shareholders.

Here are the latest stats on the impact the underlying portfolio companies have provided on the environment and people.

The Basics

1-Year Z-score: -0.49

Discount: 15.48%

Distribution Yield: 7.52%

Expense Ratio: 1.86%

Leverage: 10.60%

Managed Assets: $260.6 million

Structure: Term (anticipated liquidation date around March 27th, 2031)

Tortoise launched TEAF with the goal of "attractive total return potential with emphasis on current income and uncorrelated assets." Additionally, "access to differentiated direct investments in essential assets" and "investments intangible, long-lived assets and services."

TEAF is also targeting a "positive social and economic impact." Essentially, they are an ESG-focused fund with an emphasis on infrastructure. A meaningful portion of their holdings are associated with energy-related infrastructure with a background in the energy space. Though it is unique from the other Tortoise funds, it also carries a significant exposure to industries outside of the energy field.

The fund only operates with a moderate amount of leverage, which seems appropriate given the riskier nature of private holdings and the volatility of energy overall. The leverage was reduced from fiscal 2020 to fiscal 2021. Another way that a moderate amount of leverage can be a benefit is due to the higher interest rates that we will be experiencing. The margin loan facility they employ is based on 1-month LIBOR plus 0.80%. As interest rates rise, this expense will also rise.

The fund's expense ratio comes to 1.86%. This isn't too uncommon to have a higher expense ratio for funds that invest heavily in private portfolios. The smaller size of the fund is also going to mean higher expenses are natural. When including the leverage expenses, it comes up to 1.96% in their last Annual Report. This figure will surely climb to over 2% in the next report due to those higher interest rates.

Performance - Discounts Means More For Term Funds

The fund is trading at an attractive discount relative to its historical range. That is often one of the best things to check for CEF valuations. We can see that TEAF's average discount is a bit higher than the current levels.

We have to consider the additional factor here: TEAF is also a term structured fund. That means they anticipate liquidating at a future date. In this case, it is the twelfth year after they launched. That puts it sometime in 2031. That is quite a while off yet, but it is something to consider watching as the years go by. The fund shouldn't be one that trades at a perpetual discount as some other CEFs do.

However, they also have the ability to switch to a perpetual fund after conducting a tender offer for 100% of outstanding shares at 100% of NAV. If the fund has at least $100 million in net assets remaining, the fund can switch to a perpetual fund. In which case, a perpetual deep discount could still end up happening.

They also allow for two extensions of the termination date. They would potentially employ this if we were in a bear market, and there was a good chance of a rebound if they extended the term. They can do so for up to two years potentially.

On a YTD basis, the fund has been holding up quite well, relatively speaking. The energy exposure in this fund has been the main factor in averting losses that the broader markets have been experiencing.

Distribution - Attractive Monthly Payouts

The fund hasn't been around all that long, but unfortunately, they were in time to experience the COVID pandemic. This saw them reduce their distribution, but they have since boosted it back up twice to get it closer to pre-COVID levels. Most investors avoid funds with too many cuts, so it is unfortunate due to the timing of when this fund launched.

With the latest distribution, it works out to a distribution yield of 7.52% and a NAV distribution rate of 6.36%. These are certainly sustainable levels in the CEF space.

The fund collects a healthy amount of net investment income to fund the distribution. NII is the dividends and interest payments in the portfolio minus the expenses of the fund.

For tax purposes, in 2021, the fund paid out mostly ordinary dividends. A fairly large portion of that was considered qualified dividends. Then they also had a fairly large portion classified as nondividend distributions, which is return of capital. Most investors fear ROC, but it isn't always bad.

One of the reasons for ROC is due to the distributions that a fund receives also being classified as ROC. That is the case with TEAF, as they receive ROC distributions from their underlying holdings. This is then classified as such when they are paying out their own distributions.

TEAF's Portfolio

The fund reports a fairly high turnover rate. In fiscal 2021, it came in at 68.31% and in the prior 2020 year, it came in at 73.22%. Most of the largest holdings regularly stay the same, though. The actual breakdown of the fund is fairly consistent too. So despite the higher turnover, there aren't usually too many surprises.

The portfolio is right around a 50/50 split between public and private investments. Here is the breakdown at the end of April 2022. This is consistently around these levels. In our previous update, the split was 49/51, with the private allocation slightly winning out.

Looking at the fund's asset type weightings, the largest allocation is to sustainable infrastructure. This is certainly a main focus of the fund and can benefit from the continuing transition to cleaner energy.

The largest holdings are in solar investments, sustainable infrastructure through biomass and renewable natural gas. These are by significant weightings too.

In fact, as we can see, the top ten make up 41.9% of the fund's portfolio. This is something else that hasn't changed, as they reported a weighting of their top ten at 41.8% previously.

The top four that are in the sustainable infrastructure category account for 23.6% alone. This can make the fund overall less diversified and increase risks.

The largest positions here, the Renewable Holdco positions, are affiliated investments. So that is certainly something to be aware of too. I had touched on that more in-depth in a prior update. These positions have been regulars of this fund. I don't suspect that these holdings will be going anywhere soon either.

Enviva Partners (EVA) and C2NC Holdings are two positions that have also been around for a while. EVA was their first private deal back in April 2019 that they were able to participate in. It was a PIPE (private investment in public equity) deal. Considering the purchase price at that time was $28.50 a share, the current $74.47 at the time of writing has certainly translated into a great investment.

Then in April 2020, is when the deal with C2NC Holdings showed up. This is a bond with a 13% interest rate with a maturity of April 1st, 2027. This is one of the reasons why the fund can provide so much in the way of NII; they have some really high-yielding debt investments.

Conclusion

TEAF is a unique fund that provides an ESG focus while also maintaining exposure to energy names. This sets the fund up in a position where it can take advantage of the continued shift towards cleaner energy and social impacts going forward. I believe that the private investments while providing a twist to the fund, can also add additional risks. The valuation of certain investments could come into question.

TEAF has material exposure to level 3 assets. That means there are "significant unobservable inputs (including a Fund's own assumptions in determining the fair value of investments)." That would likely play a role when the fund liquidates around its term date. However, that's also one of the benefits of this fund as well. That it will liquidate or provide a way for investors to receive NAV in the future, whatever NAV might be at that time.

I believe TEAF is an attractive investment, but it certainly isn't going to be for everyone. In fact, I don't believe it is going to be appropriate for many people given the higher risks and uncertainty. It is a type of investment that you buy now and look back at it in 10 years, to see if it made you some money or not. To me, that makes it a speculative position as I've suggested previously.