Pavel Byrkin/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a dangerous situation for investors. The company is caught in a complex geopolitical situation, with 92% of its customers, advertisers, and users in Russia. This also includes large Russian corporations that may be liable for additional sanctions. The company's stock is currently not being traded on the NASDAQ, and its trading has been halted on the exchange since February 28. In a press release, NASDAQ said it is seeking "additional information" from the company, but no other news was provided. I imagine that when and if this information is provided, the stock will crater to an all-time low for the company.

Why Yandex will Crater

I am bearish on Yandex for several reasons. The first is that investors have severely curbed their risk appetites for technology stocks in general. Investors saw these stocks surge post-stimulus and have since come back down to Earth again, which includes FAANG stocks like Google (GOOG) (GOOGL), Apple (AAPL), and Meta (FB) all being down severely YTD after the technology sector rotation that occurred late in 2021. Speculative value stocks were hit the hardest during this time, so I don't believe Yandex will be spared. Investors have since moved their funds into more defensive investments such as gold and into mature companies that have a proven earnings record. To conclude this point, the macro backdrop currently makes Yandex a very risky choice, with rising interest rates, soaring inflation, slowing global growth, supply chain congestion, and, of course, sanctions and the war in Ukraine all contributing to its downfall.

Sanctions

Sanctions are already affecting the struggling Yandex, as reported by Bloomberg. The company is reportedly running out of the semiconductors it needs for its servers, and will run short within a year to 18 months due to import restrictions as a result of sanctions placed on Russia. The particular sanction that affects Yandex the most is on dual-use technology, which affects imports that can have commercial and military capabilities. Bloomberg reported that a lack of components needed for its servers could affect multiple key operating segments of Yandex, which include its cloud business and search engine through to its music streaming service. It is also severely straining its ability to manufacture autonomous vehicles, where it had started to make headway.

Yandex's number two executive, Tigran Khudaverdyan, was also sanctioned by the EU after being accused of attending a meeting at the Kremlin on the day of the Russian invasion. The company is also being accused of suppressing independent news related to the war, which could open up the door for sanctions placed on the company itself, among other risk factors.

Removal of the Default Yandex Search Engine from cellphones

A different author on SA, Monplanet Capital Management, pointed out another risk factor for the company, which I believe to be a more realistic scenario now more than ever. Companies like Apple and Alphabet may take this opportunity to place pressure on manufacturers in Russia to remove Yandex as the default search engine that comes preinstalled on smartphones in the country. This would severely curb the company's advertising revenue if they are successful in doing so.

Keep in mind that advertising revenue makes up the majority of the company's income. According to antitrust regulators, Alphabet has tried this in the past, so it won't be surprising if it happens again. If accusations continue that Yandex is suppressing information about the war in Ukraine and deliberately spreading disinformation, then the company may have a valid reason for demanding the removal of the search engine from Russian-made phones in the country.

The United States Enforcing Sanctions

One theoretical workaround for Yandex to get the semiconductors it needs for its servers is to source its components from China. I believe that Chinese countries may be hesitant to help their geopolitical ally out in this regard due to the fact that the U.S. Commerce Secretary stated that it would enforce export controls on Chinese semiconductor companies that may provide components to Russia. The press secretary said that the U.S. would "essentially shut them down" if they tried to do so. The reason is that chips made in China still rely on software made and controlled in the United States in order to function, so there seems no way around the chip shortage that Yandex faces for the foreseeable future.

Yandex Can't Afford to Pay Back Bondholders

Yandex has a convertible bond worth $1.25 billion to bondholders, which in its own words, "does not currently have sufficient resources to redeem the notes in full." The company is currently seeking guidance on how it can pay back bondholders, as Russia's Economic Ministry is also working on how it can de-list depository receipts of companies traded abroad. It has been suggested that the move was done to reduce foreigners' control over these companies and in direct response to sanctions placed on the country.

The Economic Times reported that if the delisting is completed, then banks will be forced to cancel the products. Banks typically charge around $0.05 per receipt, which cost can also be shared with the company. The problem here is that banks can still charge cancellation fees to investors, despite being forced to by the Russian government. An example given was one investor holding 150 million in depository receipts and being charged $7.5 million in penalties. The sanctions placed on Russia also reportedly make it very difficult for banks to cancel these receipts in the first place.

Note that due to the aggressiveness of the West in terms of sanctions, I believe that Russia's de-listing of depository receipts is a realistic form of retaliation, which may also spill over into more bad news for Yandex.

Conclusion

Yandex, as a prominent Russian company, is at the forefront of many investors' minds when it comes to the situation in Ukraine. If the company is allowed to trade on the NASDAQ again, which I believe to be unlikely, I see it cratering to new lows. The company has earned the ire of the West due to the perceived misinformation and disinformation it's spreading about the war, which makes it a particularly risky investment. The second in command of the company has already been sanctioned, and the West continues to mount pressure on Russia as the conflict continues. I expect the situation to become a lot worse before it improves for Yandex, and also see a disaster situation for investors who intend on investing in the company if and when this becomes possible.