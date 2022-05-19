felixmizioznikov/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Demand for self storage has expanded beyond the traditional 4D’s and it’s keeping the industry on a roll. According to Yardi, “over 131M sq. ft. of new storage space is planned and under construction around the U.S. with roughly 50M sq. ft. scheduled for delivery in 2022 alone.”

Researchers at Yardi’s RentCafe self storage division looked at 202 of the biggest metros and ranked them based on the total rentable square footage currently planned or under construction. Here are some key highlights from our report:

More than half of that new supply (68M sq. ft.) is located in the nation’s top 20 most active metros.

The New York and Los Angeles metros rank first and second, respectively, in terms of planned and under-construction self storage space (12M sq. ft. for the NYC metro and 6.3M sq. ft. for the LA metro).

These two metros are among the most undersupplied self storage markets in the country with, respectively, only about two and four sq. ft. of storage space per capita, compared to the national benchmark of 7.1 net rentable sq. ft. per person.

The following two most active self storage metros are also among the fastest growing in the country: Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington in 3rd spot with 5.4M sq. ft. planned and under construction, and Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale in 4th place with 4.6M sq. ft. in the pipeline.

In terms of urban vs. suburban, it turns out that among the top 20 metros, Las Vegas, NV, and North Port-Sarasota, FL, are building the most suburban self storage. The Chicago and Boston metro areas, on the other hand, see new self storage developments almost exclusively in urban settings.

Bank of America recently analyzed the change in consensus FFO expectations for the self storage sector. The research analysts looked at the entire U.S. REIT universe to see which sectors/REITs have seen the largest revision in consensus FFO estimates over the prior month and the last 3 months.

iREIT on Alpha

Self-Storage saw the highest revision upward for '22 (+2.2%) and saw the largest positive change in 2022 estimates over the prior month. Self-Storage has now ranked #1 six times since the start of 2021.

As a result of these trends, iREIT decided to take a closer look at the sector as we expect to see strong growth in 2022.

We believe there are additional opportunities for external growth despite increased competition and cap rate compression.

Rates will be a key focus for maximizing revenue throughout 2022. Occupancy levels may end lower Y/Y as Storage REITs continue to focus on maximizing revenues.

iREIT on Alpha

As you can see below, the self storage sector is the 6th worst-performing REIT sector YTD – down 17%:

iREIT on Alpha

The Basics

In this article, I will be focusing on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE), a self storage REIT with a portfolio of 1,272 properties and an Enterprise Value of around $15 billion. CUBE listed in 2004 (under the U-Store-It brand) and was rebranded in 2011 as CubeSmart.

CUBE Investor Presentation

CUBE is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the U.S. The industry (in the U.S.) consists of approximately 48,000 properties with 1.9 billion rentable square feet, of which the top 10 operators collectively own approximately 24% market share.

CUBE Investor Presentation

CubeSmart's Latest Earnings Results

CUBE had a very solid Q1, evidenced by 23.4% growth in quarterly FFO per share and 21.4% same-store net operating income ("NOI") growth. As the CEO, Chris Marr explains:

“Our consumer demand trends remained very healthy. We experienced positive rental trends across all of our markets. Those positive demand trends have continued into April and we are optimistic for a successful busy spring and summer rental season.”

CUBE Investor Presentation

The self-storage industry and CUBE specifically are uniquely and perhaps best positioned to benefit from the current uncertain economic climate, an inflationary cost environment, combined with a rapid escalation in rates.

These forces should create a bit of a headwind that will limit future new self-storage developments to only those markets and locations that developers believe can grow rental rates sufficient to generate attractive pro forma returns. As Marr pointed out (emphasis added):

“What we are seeing and hearing from folks currently in market bidding out new construction projects is that hard costs have escalated above inflationary levels and continue to escalate and rates on construction financing are now in the 5% range and rising. This hypothesis, if proven correct, should create a smooth path for owners of existing self-storage assets to continue enjoy solid performance over the next several years.”

The current macroeconomic environment, when combined with CUBE’s sophisticated operating platform (we’ll discuss later), has the potential to lead to continued outperformance relative to other sectors.

CUBE Investor Presentation

CUBE said that it had added 33 stores to its third-party management in Q1. This ranks CUBE’s management platform as the second-largest national management platform, and the company continues to expand its national footprint and brand while increasing efficiency. CUBE generates ~$31 million in management fees, which provides meaningful value for shareholders.

CUBE Investor Presentation

CUBE’s management platform serves as an acquisition pipeline for quality assets, which allows us to leverage existing relationships and our experience operating the stores, resulting in lower investment risk.

CubeSmart's Balance Sheet

CUBE’s balance sheet is in great shape, with an average debt maturity of 6.8 years. Over 94% of debt is fixed rate, with no debt maturities in 2022 and only $31 million of maturities in 2023 (note: CUBE called the 2023 bonds and refinanced those at the end of 2021).

CUBE Investor Presentation

CUBE has $23.9 million of remaining development commitments and $20 million of properties under contract. As seen below, debt to assets has been around 40%.

CUBE Investor Presentation

Based on the strong operating fundamentals, CUBE also increased its guidance range for the full year FFO per share by $0.01 at the midpoint and also improved guidance for same-store revenue growth, same-store expense growth, and same-store NOI growth as detailed:

CUBE Q1-22 Supplemental

Note (in yellow above) that on Dec 9th CUBE acquired Storage West for $1.7 Billion. That expands the existing market concentration in Southern California (San Diego, Orange County, and Inland Empire), Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Houston. These are high barrier-to-entry submarkets with strong demographic trends and demand backdrops. 2022 guidance states $0.02 to $0.03 accretion from this transaction.

CUBE Investor Presentation

CUBE Is A Prop Tech Leader

CUBE has a modern prop tech platform in which the company has the ability to rent online from any web-enabled device. Customers can reserve their unit, sign a lease, pay, and move in without interacting with CUBE teammates.

Renting a “cube” and finding new locations is contact-free because bills can be paid automatically, as well as checking account balances and payment history. Customers can also receive push notifications with important information.

CUBE Investor Presentation

An Upgrade To CUBE Stock

As illustrated below, CUBE shares are now trading at or below fair value (the black like represents “current price” and the blue line is the “normal” P/FFO).

FAST Graphs

Thus, our buy below target is now $45.00, compared with the current price of $41.89 (latest) with a dividend yield of 4.1% (higher than all peers except SELF).

iREIT on Alpha

We are adding CUBE shares to the Durable Income Portfolio, recognizing that this REIT offers compelling total return prospects. iREIT is forecasting CUBE to return 20% over the next 12 months.