Investment Thesis

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) has an incredible value proposition for customers: We'll decrease costs, increase sales, and if anything goes wrong, we'll take the financial hit. Yet this has not yet translated into value for shareholders, and if Riskified continues with sluggish growth and questionable artificial intelligence, it never will.

Riskified Business Overview

Riskified is yet another recent example of an IPO gone horribly wrong, as its current price of $5.30 is almost 75% below its July 2021 IPO price - ouch. But is this a sign of a broken business, or simply an unforgiving market? Let's take a look at what Riskified does, and what it has to do to recover.

Riskified operates a risk management platform for ecommerce companies, with a mission to "empower businesses to realise the full potential of ecommerce by making it safe, accessible and frictionless." It does this through utilising artificial intelligence to detect fraudulent transactions, and Riskified believes that its AI is capable of not only reducing the number of fraudulent transactions that get approved, but also increasing the number of approved transactions. For context, between 10%-15% of ecommerce transactions are denied due to expected fraud; if Riskified can more accurately detect what transactions are and are not fraudulent, then they offer an enticing value proposition to their customers. In fact, the graphic below shows how Riskified has helped its customers to both decrease their risk management costs whilst also increasing their revenues through increased sales approval rates.

This in itself is an attractive proposition for e-commerce retailers, but Riskified takes it one step further with its Chargeback Guarantee product. In e-commerce, a chargeback is essentially a refund, and can occur for multiple reasons: the item might not have been received, a merchant could have duplicated a charge accidentally, or an item may be returned. Of these, the most troublesome for e-commerce companies are chargebacks that occur for items that were shipped but not received, because then the company loses the product and also doesn't gain any revenue.

Riskified's Chargeback Guarantee automatically approves or denies online orders, but here's the real sweetener for its customers: Riskified guarantees the outcome of these decisions by assuming the cost of fraud for each decision they grant. That is, if Riskified is right, then its customers benefit with higher approval rates and reduced fraud, but if Riskified is wrong and incorrectly approves a fraudulent transaction, then it is Riskified who incur the cost of the fraud. This is almost a no-brainer for ecommerce companies, and Riskified is already used by 3 of the top 10 largest internet retailers.

Riskified's business model also has some durable competitive advantages, with the most obvious one being switching costs. If I'm an e-commerce company using Riskified, I really don't have an incentive to switch; Riskified covers the cost of fraud, it allows me to generate higher sales, and I would likely have to replace Riskified with a competitor (of which there are few) or create my own internal team - none of these are too appealing once Riskified is embedded in the company.

So this is a business with a truly compelling offering, but with shares down more than 85% from their 52-week high, the question is simply this: Where has it all gone wrong?

The Key Metric

I love and hate AI-based companies. Love, because it's a fascinating technology that can drive serious change and innovation, and hate, because it's a black box and I have no way of knowing what's inside. Thankfully for Riskified, there is a very useful, simple, and common metric that can be used to get an idea of how good their AI is - but before we analyse that, let's take a look at why Riskified has been a disappointment so far.

When we look at the financials, Riskified is coming off the back of a strong 2021 where it grew revenues by 76%. Unfortunately, that's where the good news ends, as in Riskified's recent Q1'22 earnings release, management reiterated their full year guidance for revenues of between $254m and $257m, representing YoY growth of 12% at the midpoint - ouch, again. For a new, disruptive business, this is not an appealing figure for investors.

Riskified SEC Filings

Combine that with the fact that Riskified is years away from turning a profit, and isn't even generating positive cash flow, and it's not a surprise to see that investors have punished the stock.

Now, it would be fair to say that e-commerce as a whole is experiencing a slowdown in 2022 due to the extraordinary growth seen through 2020 and 2021 as well as difficult macroeconomic factors; sadly for Riskified, the market is currently unforgiving, and they have another issue to worry about…

Riskified's secret sauce is its artificial intelligence, and if that AI is no good, then the whole business model will be somewhat broken. The good thing for us is that we can roughly measure the effectiveness of Riskified's AI due to the way that the company calculates cost of revenue.

The cost of revenue 'primarily consists of chargeback guarantee expenses and other expenses directly related to providing our products to our merchants'; now it isn't perfect, but the implication here is that the costs of fraud (driven by transactions incorrectly approved by Riskified's AI) are shown in Riskified's cost of revenue, and so bad AI performance = higher costs of fraud = higher costs of revenue = lower gross margin, and gross margin is the metric we will look at. As mentioned, this is not a perfect method, but it's the closest we can get to unpacking the black box that is Riskified's artificial intelligence.

So, how does the gross profit margin trend look? Well… not great.

We can see that gross margins plunged in Q3'21, having been improving fairly consistently over the prior year. TIKR doesn't have the latest figures from Riskified's Q1'22 earnings, but the gross profit margin was 51.6%; a sequential decline from Q4'21. The following explanation was offered by CFO Agi Dotcheva on the Q3'21 earnings call:

For Q3, gross profit margin was 46% versus 53% in the third quarter of 2020. We've revealed this directional change in our last earnings call as we knew several factors will be at play in causing a lower gross margin for the quarter. The main factors contributing to this increase were primarily driven by the shift in our vertical's contribution to the overall industry portfolio mix. First, Q3 naturally carries higher risk volumes due to peak travel trends and summer vacations. This dynamic was, of course, less pronounced last year due to COVID and is much more significant now due to ongoing easing of the COVID-related restrictions and general travel recovery. Second, we have onboarded several new, large merchants, as well as merchants from new industries to us, such as payments, which changed our merchant portfolio mix and overall risk levels. Some of the increased attributable to those new merchants and industries should naturally decrease over time as our machine-learning models gather more data on the unique fraud patterns.

It's interesting to note that Dotcheva calls out seasonality as having an impact on these margins, as well as implying that prior year margins were inflated by a reduction in travel (which I do believe to be valid). Below, I will look at the rolling 12-month gross profit margins, which should give a smoother idea of the trend.

Riskified SEC Filings

Clearly this is trending in the wrong direction, but Riskified bulls will argue that lockdowns temporarily reduced the amount of fraud due to the reduction in travel spend, and that Riskified is still growing & its AI is continually learning. The result is, in theory, higher fraud rates when companies first join Riskified, followed by improving fraud detection rates as Riskified's AI gets more intelligent.

Bears will argue that what you see is what you get with this company. If it walks like a duck and talks like a duck, then it's probably a duck - and ducks aren't very good at risk management.

Summary

This is company with an incredibly compelling business model, offering a non-core service to e-commerce companies that is almost guaranteed to help them reduce costs and generate more sales. But it is yet to be compelling to shareholders, not only due to the significant slowdown in growth, but also because, in my view, Riskified hasn't proved that its artificial intelligence actually works. It does need time to take in and learn from data as new customers are acquired, but until those gross margins begin to tick back up, and growth returns to +20%, this unforgiving market will not take a risk on Riskified.