We're in rebound mode now. The market is getting tired of being bearish, and though volatility still remains ever-present in the markets, I'm of the opinion that we will end 2022 on a positive note.

As such, portfolio positioning is of utmost importance right now. I've been selling off the relative winners in my portfolio (industrial stocks, energy stocks, and the like) and pouring more and more concentration into beaten-down tech stocks. Now is not a time to look so closely at near-term fundamentals and short-term noise: focus on tech stocks with big future "stories", and especially on those names that have seen massive corrections from peaks.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG), in particular, is one stock that I continue to have my eye on. The fantasy sports and online sports book operator, a household name among sports fans, is down 50% from the start of the year and down 75% versus highs above $60 notched in 2021. This is in spite of the fact that the company has put many positive fundamental catalysts under its belt, including the recent legalization of sports betting in the state of New York.

I remain very bullish on DraftKings' prospects. I continue to view DraftKings as an early-stage tech titan whose organic popularity has soared over the past couple of years, and whose growth is largely only held back by inevitable legislation enabling its entry into other states.

As a refresher for investors who are newer to this name here is what I consider to be the key bullish drivers for DraftKings:

Tide is shifting in favor of sports betting legalization. In early 2022, DraftKings landed its "white whale" among state legalizations - New York State. Now, the company's sports betting is live in 36% of the U.S. population. Other major states like California and Texas are still major holdouts. The key observations here: A) the benefits from the New York launch still haven't impacted DraftKings' financials yet, and B) more momentum is underfoot, with ten additional state legislatures having introduced legalization bills in 2022 alone.

Recent trends have also been moving in DraftKings' favor. Two things of note to call out: first, a ballot measure submitted by Californians for Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support, will go to voters this November to potentially enable legalization of sports betting in the Golden State, which is home to a whopping 12% of the world's population and is the world's fifth-largest economy if it was a standalone country. New York was already a major win for DraftKings; California would open the proverbial floodgates.

Secondly: DraftKings has also achieved stronger organic performance and has raised its guidance for 2022.

DraftKings guidance update (DraftKings Q1 earnings release)

The company is now pointing to revenue of $1.925-$2.025 billion for the year, which represents 49-56% y/y growth - a substantial raise over its initial guidance range, which called for 43-54% y/y growth. Note as well that the company's updated adjusted EBITDA loss guidance of -$760 to -$840 million is far better than the -$913 million loss that Wall Street consensus had predicted.

Note as well that from a valuation standpoint, DraftKings has never looked cheaper. At current share prices just shy of $15, DraftKings trades at a market cap of $6.13 billion. After we net off the $1.77 billion of cash and $1.25 billion of debt on DraftKings' most recent balance sheet, the company's resulting enterprise value is $5.60 billion. This puts DraftKings' valuation at just 2.8x EV/FY22 revenue - which is quite a bargain relative to DraftKings' furious growth rates (note that DraftKings, at its peaks, traded at low double-digit multiples of revenue).

The bottom line here: the market has its cycles, and right now, growth is out. But right now investors can take advantage of the dislocation between valuations and fundamental potential to score a well-timed position in DraftKings.

Q1 download

Let's now discuss DraftKings' latest Q1 results in greater detail to substantiate the fact that all trends are pointing in the right direction for this company. The Q1 earnings summary is shown below:

DraftKings Q1 results (DraftKings Q1 earnings release)

DraftKings' total revenue in Q1 grew 34% y/y to $417.2 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $411.4 million (+32% y/y). The company's B2C segment, meanwhile, saw even stronger 44% y/y growth.

User growth continued to rise. Monthly unique payers hit 2.0 million in the quarter, growing 29% y/y over 1.5 million in the first quarter of last year; while average revenue per payer also grew 11% y/y to $67.

Here's some helpful commentary from DraftKings CEO Jason Robbins on the Q1 earnings call, highlighting how user engagement has trended:

Our key performance metrics, including user acquisition, retention and engagement, also continued to trend well. Q1 includes two marquee sporting events: the Super Bowl and March Madness. Basketball, both the NBA and college, also drew increased attention and interest throughout the quarter. The NBA has been strong, including when the NFL was still in play, while the Super Bowl saw tremendous customer engagement. For the Super Bowl, we set a single day record for first-time OSB betters, which increased 77% year-over-year. For the first weekend of March Madness, our first-time LSB betters increased 42% year-over-year. March Madness this year featured various player-friendly results overall, especially the exciting run by Saint Peters to the Elite Eight. Betters across the country backed the Peacock during their surprise run. This run contributed to our lower-than-forecasted OSB hold. Whole variance due to game outcomes resulted in approximately $25 million of reduced revenue in the quarter. First quarter monthly unique payers increased to approximately 2 million, up 29% versus Q1 2021. Average revenue per monthly unique player increased 11% year-over-year to $67. Notably, average revenue per monthly unique player would have grown approximately 26% if we adjusted both Q1 2022 and Q1 2021 for OSB hold."

From a legalization perspective, after the New York win earlier this year and the upcoming California ballot measure later this year, smaller wins are also moving in the right direction. Maryland, Ohio, and Puerto Rico have all legalized online sports betting, and DraftKings is just waiting on the final regulatory approvals to begin operations in these regions. Once approved, these three areas will add 7% of the U.S. population, bringing DraftKings' total coverage to 43% of the U.S.

Also of note: the company closed its acquisition of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, which will start impacting the company's financials in Q2. The acquisition adds 5.5 million active accounts to DraftKings' existing ~20 million, creating rich cross-sell opportunities and a broader gaming platform. DraftKings continues to expect that the acquisition will eventually generate $300 million of adjusted EBITDA synergies.

Key takeaways

Don't overlook DraftKings, which looks more appealing than ever after the beat-down. The company's path to nationwide coverage looks even better with the potential addition of California later this fall, and growth metrics/product development all point to a successful road ahead.