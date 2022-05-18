HATICE GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) has a forward dividend yield of 12.5% but do not let this high number fool you. I am happy with the company’s investment portfolio and the ratio of their floating rate assets and their new investment companies. However, I am not so satisfied with the management’s shareholder value approach, the stability of its dividend, and the trend of new share issues. My opinion on ICMB has not changed since my last article and I am still neutral on the company.

Business Model

ICMB is a business development company that invests in middle-market companies. Most of their investments are first and second lien loans and mezzanine loans or structured equity. ICMB usually invests in 2-4 new companies each quarter and prefers investing in existing portfolio companies. ICMB is the 42nd of 49 publicly traded U.S. BDCs based on their market capitalization.

Financials & Earnings

Q1 results

The company reported its first-quarter earnings in May 2022 and it will announce its Q2 results in September. In the first quarter, we saw declines in NAV (by 2.25% compared to Q4) and a decrease in net assets as well (by 2.17% compared to previous quarter results). Despite the not-so-great quarterly results the company is prepared for interest rate increases. Its portfolio consists of 91% floating rate senior secured first-lien debt with only 1% of its portfolio tied to fixed-rate loans. This 91% might look less than a year ago (96%) but the decrease was due to a small portfolio restructure. The management made more investments into existing portfolio companies via equity stake, and warrants (mezzanine financing) to lend capital for specific projects. During the first quarter, ICMB made investments in two new portfolio companies and three existing portfolio companies. The management also focuses on decreasing concentrations in several industries they lend into.

Valuation

ICMB’s price to book ratio declined to 0.67x from 0.78x since my last article but looking at the bigger picture the company’s P/B returned to average pre-pandemic levels. Part of this decline was due to issuing new shares. In the last two quarters, the management raised the average shares outstanding by 1.72% and this noticeable change brought the price to book ratio down. Of course, the other part is the price decline from over $5.5 per share to approximately $4.5.

Analysts could say that based on its dividend yield (it is trading almost at its top in the last 12 months) ICMB is undervalued. However, that is far from the truth because if a company’s dividend is not reliable so the dividend yield metric is not the greatest measure for valuation. That is why I would rather rate ICMB as fairly valued. The company’s debt-to-equity ratio is close to its peers nothing spectacular or terrible about it. It has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71x while its closest peers based on market cap Great Elm Capital Corp (GECC) has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.9x and First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (FCRD) has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17x. The 1.71x is a slight increase from ICMB’s Q1 2021 debt-to-equity ratio of 1.5x.

Company-specific Risks

The above 8% weighted average yield on debt investments at cost is a fine figure compared to its peers. This can decline as interest rates start to rise due to more expensive financing and the floating rate portfolio cannot track this for the short term. However, it is only a small risk factor because eventually, the floating rate portfolio will come after the interest rates. The major risks are more related to shareholder value in my opinion. Pre-pandemic the management was able to manage its financing well and there was no pressure to issue new shares to fund operating activities or raise capital for investment projects. This has changed significantly since the COVID-19. In the last 2 years, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding grew by 3.73%. This might not look frightening, however, if this pace will not change in the future I am not sure I want to be an owner of a company that constantly erodes shareholder value.

In addition, the management could not achieve its leverage ratio of 1.1 to 1.3. Mike Mauer – CEO said in a February press release that this is their target range but they were unable to achieve that. I worry that ICMB could not achieve this target leverage range for a long time so I am not convinced enough that the management will be able to deal with the leverage target effectively in the future. They said that the Q4 leverage ratio was due to higher than expected interest expenses which is a fair point. However, in the first quarter, the interest expenses declined by 15% and the leverage ratio only declined by 0.03x. At this point, I just cannot see a clear path that the management will be able to achieve its target leverage ratio of 1.1-1.3 in 2022.

My updated take on ICMB’s dividend

There was no major change in dividends since my last article. The only change was that the management announced two quarterly dividends for 2022. The management did not increase the dividend (as I expected previously) and the dividend remained at $0.15 per share quarterly. The payout ratio is still stretched to the limits so I stand by my view that any major future earnings miss can cause an unavoidable dividend cut. According to dividend estimates, no dividend increase is expected for 2022 or 2023.

The table is created by the author. All figures are from the company's financial statements and SA Earnings Estimates.

Final thoughts

I believe that the company’s investment portfolio will prove its strength during the increasing interest rate environment. I am not so sure about the shareholder value. If the management keeps increasing its shares outstanding and cannot keep its own goals then investors of ICMB could face challenges. I can confidently say that for an income-seeking investor ICMB is not a great option, however, for an investor who is well aware of the risks and his main goal is not the regular dividend income, ICMB might be a fair choice.