A hiring freeze has been confirmed

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is slowing down the pace of hiring as revenue growth has stalled after an exceptional 2021 with 37% top-line growth. In 1Q22, Facebook reported revenue growth of just 7% and guided a flat 2Q22. This led management to take a more cautious tone on corporate expenses, expecting OPEX to be in the range of $87-$92B vs. $90-$95B previously.

Shortly after 1Q22 earnings, an internal memo released by Insider confirmed that Meta is implementing an expansive hiring freeze and reducing its 2022 recruiting targets. On 5/11, Reuters reported that Meta is looking to scale back the Reality Labs division, where CTO Andrew Bosworth told employees that the metaverse unit could no longer afford certain projects.

In 2021, Reality Labs had operating loss of $10 billion and another $3 billion loss in 1Q22. Per Mark Zuckerberg, the metaverse will likely not be making money until 2030, which is a major concern, especially given the current macro backdrop.

Tech in general is getting the same treatment

Meta is not alone in cutting expenses, as a number of tech companies are also looking to establish financial sobriety in a tightening environment where money is no longer free. Uber Technologies (UBER) is no longer thinking about adjusted EBITDA profitability (but free cash flow), and now sees hiring as a privilege since the ride-hailing platform has never generated positive operating income since inception.

Netflix (NFLX) just laid off 150 employees, as the streaming giant just reported the first subscriber loss in 10 years in 1Q22. Carvana (CVNA) recently announced 2,500 layoffs, as the used-car retailer saw EBITDA margin declined from -1.3% in 1Q21 to -11.6% in 1Q22 given capacity overbuild. Still waiting for a yes from Elon Musk, Twitter (TWTR) is parting ways with 2 senior executives and pausing hiring. Google Cloud (GOOG) (GOOGL) is also cutting dozens of support roles to ensure more efficient operations.

Thus far in 2022, at least 80 tech companies have had layoffs according to layoffs.fyi. Overall, tech had a good run when money was virtually free, and companies are now forced to rethink their cost structures, as demand is no longer as strong post-pandemic.

Thoughts on the stock

At its core, Meta is still an advertising company, and investors would be naive to see Reality Labs as a meaningful value driver, since the division could again generate an operating loss of >$10 billion in 2022. YTD, Meta's stock has vastly underperformed the S&P 500 by falling almost 40%.

While I did call the stock a value trap and issued a sell recommendation in February, I'm inclined to take a neutral view now given: (1) the stock has shown consolidation; and (2) management is taking a cautious approach to corporate spending, with EPS likely stabilizing should growth remain muted in 2H22.

That said, overall growth in 2022 will unlikely be impressive, as digital advertising benefited significantly from the pandemic in 2020 and 2021. In addition, Meta is still grappling with iOS issues, with an estimated $10 billion revenue loss for the year. Although Reels have been gaining traction, competition from Tik Tok remains a concern. All told, I'd remain a sideline observer of Meta, with Alphabet (analysis here) and The Trade Desk (TTD) (here) being my top picks in digital advertising.