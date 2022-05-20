Scott Olson/Getty Images News

With the S&P 500 down -17.5% so far in 2022, you may well be looking for a way to stop the bleeding in your portfolio, or at least mitigate some of your losses.

This article covers the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI), a fund which uses covered call option-writing to harness market volatility, thereby lessening losses in a down market.

JEPI Profile

The JEPI ETF:

"Seeks current income while maintaining prospects for capital appreciation. The fund seeks to provide the majority of the returns associated with its primary benchmark, the Standard & Poor's 500 Total Return Index, while exposing investors to less risk through lower volatility and still offering incremental income. Under normal circumstances, the fund invests at least 80% of its assets in equity securities. It may also invest in other equity securities not included in the S&P 500 Index. The fund "generates income through a combination of selling options and investing in U.S. large cap stocks, seeking to deliver a monthly income stream from associated option premiums and stock dividends." (JP Morgan site)

JEPI Holdings

As of 5/17/22, JEPI was overweight in 3 sectors - Consumer Defensive, Industrials and Utilities, which was fortunate, since all 3 of these sectors have outperformed the S&P so far in 2022.

The Utilities sector is only 1 of 2 sectors with a positive return in 2022, with the other sector being Energy, which has walloped the market, with a 33.31% performance so far in 2022.

Unfortunately, JEPI is underweight Energy, but on the plus side, it's also underweight Tech, Communications Services, Consumer Cyclical, and Real Estate, 4 sectors which have lagged the market in 2022.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

JEPI's top 10 holdings include small amounts, 1.56% to 1.67%, of familiar large cap stocks Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), AbbVie (ABBV), Progressive (PGR), Coca-Cola (KO), and Hershey (HSY), but also include Equity-Linked Notes ("ELN's"), which it utilizes for income:

"The Fund may invest up to 20% of its net assets in ELNs. ELNs are structured as notes that are issued by counterparties, including banks, broker-dealers or their affiliates, and that are designed to offer a return linked to the underlying instruments within the ELN. ELNs in which the Fund invests are derivative instruments that are specially designed to combine the economic characteristics of the S&P500 Index and written call options in a single note form." (JEPI site)

These ELN's are denoted by the SPX numbered names in the list:

JEPI site

Competing Funds

There are several other S&P-based buy/write funds in the market. We've 1 other ETF, the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD), and 4 Closed End Funds, CEF's:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB)

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (BXMX)

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (SPXX)

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (CII)

JEPI is the newest and largest of these funds, with a 5/20/20 inception date, and assets of $97B. The Nuveen BXMX CEF is the next largest, $1.4B in assets, followed by the BlackRock CII CEF, with $871M in assets.

XYLD has $430M in assets; ETB has $413M, and SPXX is the smallest in the group, with $289M in assets.

JEPI has the biggest average daily volume by far, at 2.2M, with XYLD at 377K, and BXMX at 228K. The other 3 funds all trade less than 100M shares/day on average.

JEPI has the lowest expense ratio, at 0.35%, followed by XYLD, at 0.60%. The 4 CEFs' expenses run at ~0.90%, except for ETB's, which are 1.10%.

SPXX and XYLD have the broadest amount of exposure, with 530 and 509 respectively. BXMX has 258, ETB has 182, JEPI has 117, and CII has just 56.

BXMX and SPXX pay quarterly, while the other 4 funds pay monthly:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Dividends

JEPI pays variable monthly dividends, which generally go ex-dividend and pay out in the 1st week of each month. Its 2022 monthly dividends have jumped around quite a bit, running from $.38181 to $.58777.

SA

XYLD currently has the highest trailing dividend yield, at 10.97%. Like JEPI, XYLD's monthly dividends have trended higher in 2022, which accounts for its higher forward dividend yield. XYLD lowered its April dividend to $.4947, vs. $.5014 in March, whereas its February and January dividends were $.4835 and $.4808, respectively. In 2021, its monthly dividends ran from $.3334 to $.4763.

The forward dividend yields listed below are based upon the most recent dividend, just to give you the general direction of each fund's yield. However, since most of these dividends vary, those higher forward yields will vary with them.

JEPI's trailing dividend yield is 8.40%, and its forward dividend yield is 9.93%.

ETB and CII have the steadiest monthly payouts, with ETB paying $.1080/month since Q1 2020, and CII paying $.0995 since October 2021. ETB's dividend yield is 8.74%, and CII's dividend yield is 6.49%.

BXMX just raised its quarterly dividend from $.2150 to $.2365, for its 1st hike since Q2 '20. Its forward dividend yield is 7.17%.

SPXX also raised its March dividend from $.2450 to $.2940 - its 1st hike since Q2 '20. Its forward dividend yield is 7.41%.

All 6 funds go ex-dividend again in June, except for ETB, which goes ex-dividend on 5/23/22:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Pricing

Unlike ETFs, which usually have minor discounts and premiums, CEFs' (closed-end funds) pricing can vary from a more substantial premium or discount to NAV/Share. A useful strategy when buying CEFs is to try to buy them at deeper discounts or lower premiums than their historical averages.

As of 5/17/22, CII had the biggest discount to NAV, at -5.02%, followed by ETB, at -3.58%, SPXX, at -3.17%, and BXMX, at -0.44%.

ETB's -3.58% discount is by far the deepest of this group vs. its 1-year, 3-year, and 5-year premiums of 3.84%, 3.98%, and 3.15%, respectively.

CII's -5.02% discount is deeper than its 1-year average of -2.4%, but not as deep as its 3- and 5-year discounts to NAV.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Performance

While all of these funds have outperformed the S&P 500 thus far in 2022, BXMX has had the best performance. It is down -7.44%, vs. -17.52% for the S&P. BXMX has also outperformed the S&P and all of the other funds over the last month and quarter, and has closely trailed JEPI over the past year.

XYLD and JEPI are next in line in 2022, down -8.43% and -8.50% respectively, ~50% of the S&P's pullback, so they've done their jobs in decreasing their pullbacks substantially, via lower volatility.

On the lower rung of performance, ETB, SPXX, and CII are down -11.97%, 13%, and -15.24%, respectively in 2022.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

On a total return basis, i.e., including trailing dividends, XYLD comes out on top, at 7.68%, with JEPI at 5.66%, and BXMX at 3.75%. Only CII had a lower total return the SPY S&P 500 ETF.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Summing Up

Investors in JEPI, XYLD, and BXMX have been fortunate enough to have enjoyed some meaningful market downturn protection so far in 2022, and over the past year, while ETB and SPXX offered positive, but lower protection. ETB has the most advantageous discount to NAV/Share among the 4 CEF's.

If you're interested in other high yield vehicles, we cover them every weekend in our articles.

All tables by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, except where otherwise noted.