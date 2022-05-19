Marcus Millo/iStock via Getty Images

While there are many ways to invest in the energy transition megatrend, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY), with a compounding dividend, improving balance sheet, and expanding portfolio of renewable energy assets, will provide the best risk adjusted return for clean energy investors.

Energy Transition Tailwinds

To reach global net zero emissions by 2050, annual clean energy investment worldwide will need to more than triple by 2030 to around $4 trillion per year. Some analysts even estimate the cumulative investments will surpass $131 Trillion. To put that into context, the United States and Global equity markets are only worth $49 Trillion and $117 Trillion, respectively. Not to mention, since the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, political support for domestic energy production and energy independence has accelerated, further growing Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's total addressable market.

Growth

Atlantica has been investing heavily in the renewable energy sector. In 2021, they put $480 Million into renewable energy assets, including buying a 49% stake in a wind energy portfolio in the U.S., solar energy projects in Italy and Colombia, and the third largest geothermal plant in the United States. Continuing into 2022, Atlantica has already committed to investing up to $150 Million across several more renewable energy projects. And, according to their Q2 2022 report, they grew renewable production by a whopping 28% from 1,591 MW in Q1 2021 to 2,044 MW in Q2 2022.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure's Colombia Solar Farm (Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure)

Atlantica offers investors stable and predictable cash flows secured by a weighted average power purchase agreement lifespan of 15 years with some even extending to 2049. Their impressive and growing array of dependable renewable energy generating assets earned them a recent analyst upgrade from Bank of America who cited Atlantica’s stable growth as less risky than clean technology and renewable energy peers.

Another reason I am bullish on Atlantica is they can grow organically without always relying on unnecessary debt or equity raises. Atlantica meets this organic growth objective through contract escalators, improving operational efficiency, expanding existing assets, and repowering wind farms. The business also grows through building new infrastructure in-house or with strategic partners like Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Moreover, falling costs for solar panels, wind turbines, and batteries for energy storage should continue to benefit Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s bottom line.

Declining Solar Costs (The National Renewable Energy Laboratory)

Moving forward, Atlantica’s balance sheet is improving. Their cash grew year over year to $739 Million from $622.7 Million while their liabilities decreased from $824.4 Million to $582 Million. In addition, I am pleased to see net losses narrowing from $19.2 Million in Q1 2021 to $12.0 Million in Q1 2022. Unfortunately, this still led to quarterly earnings losses of $0.10 versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.08, adding continued selling pressure to the stock. Nonetheless, the company has plenty of cash to weather the earnings volatility. And, with the stock’s price trading around its 200 week moving average, down approximately 37% from the all-time high, I believe this could be a good entry point for patience investors looking to earn a 6% dividend while they wait.

TradingView

Dividend Yield

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s almost 6% dividend provides enough breathing room above the 10 year treasury yield of 3% for me to be comfortable buying shares today. And, to top that off, the cash available for distribution (CAFD) is growing at 6.3% year over year with CAFD growth targets of 5-8% through 2025. With the S&P 500’s average annual return of 10%, Atlantica’s stock only needs to appreciate by roughly 4% per year to outperform the market on a total return basis. I think this is very possible.

CAFD Growth (Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure)

Atlantica Sustainable has the highest dividend out of its renewable energy yield company peers. And, In today’s rising interest rate environment, that gives it an edge. Companies like Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), that produce a dividend only slightly higher than the 10 year’s yield, may come under selling pressure if rates continue to rise. So, when looking for dividend stocks, I want to focus on companies with at least a 2% delta, or difference, between their dividend yield and the 10-year treasury’s yield. While Brookfield may grow its revenue faster at 11.37% compared to Atlantica’s 7% revenue growth on a comparable basis, Atlantica has a faster growing dividend than BEP making it my preferred renewable energy dividend stock to buy today.

Dividend Growth (YCharts)

Concerns

Although Atlantica is recognized as one of the most sustainable companies in the public markets, investment in their fossil fuel segment is still growing. Albeit, making up a smaller portion of their portfolio each year. Their natural gas and heat segment grew 16% year over year from 343 to 398 MW. And, while I typically do not invest in fossil fuel companies, I am not concerned with seeing natural gas assets in their portfolio. Especially considering that natural gas used for heating has a 92% efficiency rate and is cleaner than coal and oil. Plus, fossil fuel energy sources are still needed while we make a responsible transition to a cleaner carbon-neutral economy over the coming decades.

Another potential weak spot in Atlantica’s long term trajectory is margin pressure from persistent and elevated inflation. If the current high inflation environment continues, the value gained from their long-term power purchase agreements may diminish as only about 40% of these contracts are indexed to inflation. To shore up investor confidence, I would like to see Atlantica include inflation-based escalations in more of their future agreements.

Lastly, in a rising interest rate environment, the cost of capital is increasing. And Atlantica’s less than investment grade credit rating of BB+ could prohibit them from accessing affordable capital. However, it is important to note that Atlantica’s sponsor, Algonquin, has investment grade credit and could help them obtain the capital necessary to develop or grow projects.

Conclusion

Even without energy transition tailwinds, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure is investable today. Their 28% year over year increase in renewable energy revenue, impressive dividend, growing CAFD, and improving balance sheet will create value for long term shareholders looking to achieve lower risk exposure to the renewable energy sector.