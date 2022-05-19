Fotolgart/E+ via Getty Images

The next phase of development for the global lithium industry will see the emergence of new lithium conglomerates principally in Australia and North America. Due to some deft acquisitions in early 2021, Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) will be a leading member of this new group, a fact not well understood by the market, which is fixated on the permitting process of its 100% owned Carolina Lithium (mine and processing plant) and second processing plant (called LHP-2, to handle concentrate from other producers in the PLL invested group and possibly more) in North Carolina. The stakes in shares and the projects of Sayona Mining (OTCQB:SYAXF) and Atlantic Lithium (OTCPK:ALLIF) that PLL was able to buy in 2021 were well-timed and on very good terms to PLL, which the market should start to understand better over the next 12 months. Pre-production developers like PLL typically trade at 50-70% of NPV for future projects. PLL shares are valued at 20% of the combined $5bn NPV of its two Carolina projects alone. According to my sum of parts valuation of its investments, the shares and projects of Sayona Mining and Atlantic Lithium, the company’s combined NAV is $5.9bn. My initial 12-month target for PLL shares is $1.62, which would value it at 50% of its current combined NAV.

PLL’s Carolina Lithium project which aims to produce lithium hydroxide from its 44.2m tonne deposit in North Carolina benefits from a strategic location, in the heart of what was once the centre of lithium mining in the US. The Carolina project also would benefit from some of the lowest costs in the industry due to lower power, transport, and labor costs as well as higher by-product credits than Australian producers. The Southeastern US also happens to be region which is attracting a growing number of investments in batteries and electric vehicles (EVs) by companies that include Toyota (TM), SK Innovation, Ford (F), Stellantis (STLA), and LG Energy Solution. These big names are potential customers to the project as well as possible investors in it. PLL is currently going through a process led by two leading investment banks to discuss strategic partnerships that would help to fund the large capex bill it anticipates for its plans ($988m for Carolina Lithium, $572m for the second processing plant LHP-2). Any new partners would be joining Tesla (TSLA) which in 2020 signed an offtake agreement with PLL for a third of the material from the mine.

PLL shares underperformed the sector during 2021, ending the year virtually unchanged over 12 months (and largely unchanged so far in 2022) largely due to concerns about the permitting process for its Carolina Lithium Project. This process is complex, involving county and state authorities. Working in PLL’s favour is the long history of lithium mining in the state which is headquarters to one of the largest producers, Albemarle Corp. (ALB), which has its own plans to restart mining from its Kings Mountain property in the state. Albemarle’s recent purchase of 60 acres of land adjacent to the Kings Mountain property for $38m is an indicator of its confidence in the revival of its historic mine in the state. Beyond the state of North Carolina, the noises from Washington are also highly supportive of new production of battery metals, including lithium, most recently adding them to a list of products covered by the Defense Production Act in March.

Source: Piedmont Lithium

Regardless of these favorable conditions, permitting and financing Carolina Lithium and LHP-2 will take time and could produce some adverse news flow along the way. The slower-than-expected planning process (which has not only been due to permitting, but also changes in some of the plans for plant locations, etc.) has produced delays: a year ago, PLL was projecting the construction on Carolina Lithium would start in April 2022. While the regulatory process could have some bumps, the excellent conditions in the industry and the projects’ highly strategic location should make their funding relatively straightforward for CEO Keith Phillips, a former investment banker. Newsflow on permitting is always confusing and misleading because many processes are taking place in parallel with different regulatory authorities. Much attention has been given to the views of local residents of Gaston County and their Commissioners, but their final reckoning with the project will not occur until it has received a State mining permit (expected later in 2022) in addition to Air and Wastewater permits.

Alongside the noise of permitting, there has been noise about legal challenges. These need to be put into perspective: the legal challenges against the Company that have attracted press attention, and the attention of other SA writers, are minor. It is worth remembering that all listed companies face large numbers of often highly speculative legal assaults, most of which are based on very little and do not get very far. There is little to suggest that these publicised suits are any different.

Source: Piedmont Lithium

PLL expects to complete most of the permitting for both in 2022 hoping to be in a position to start construction on LHP-2 in early 2023, followed by construction of Carolina Lithium starting late 2023 or early 2024. Progress on LHP-2 is likely to outpace Carolina Lithium as it is smaller than the mine and much easier to plan and permit. The Company expects to announce a site of LHP-2 in June. Unlike some of the other lithium processing plants that are currently being planned at built around the world without secure feedstock, LHP-2 can expect to run at full capacity with dedicated feed from PLL’s projects in Ghana and Quebec.

PLL’s permitting challenges in North Carolina also need to be put into perspective as it is not the only company developing a large lithium project in the US. Lithium Americas’ (LAC) Thacker Pass Project faces its own challenges. Due to its location in Nevada, LAC’s challenges are likely to be less onerous, but they will be considerable, and there are other projects planned by other companies that will all face local opposition. All of these projects are being built in the US (and it is a similar story in Europe) in line with national and EU governments’ stated goals of greater self-sufficiency in key metals such as lithium to meet environmental and strategic political targets. The critical lobbying and decision-making for these projects will be local, regional, and national. In PLL’s case, we have thus far only heard from the local level, who are not yet in a position to take a final position on the project as the other permits issued by state and federal authorities have yet to be issued.

I expect both Carolina projects to be permitted and built despite the noise and delays, and in parallel, I am expecting to see PLL’s investments in Sayona Mining’s Canadian projects and Atlantic Lithium’s project in Ghana to generate tangible value for PLL both as investments but also as sources of cash flow starting in 2023. In the short term, they are much more important to PLL than the Carolina Project. I judge the risk of failure to permit as extremely low, but in the event of failure, PLL will still own the other assets that are the main subject of this article and are extremely valuable.

In January 2021, PLL made the first of its strategic investments beyond North Carolina with the purchase of a 19.9% stake in Sayona Mining Limited, an ASX-listed developer for $12m. This investment gave PLL a 25% stake in Sayona’s Quebec subsidiary as well as an offtake agreement for at least 50% of future production from the Quebec properties which are under development. This Sayona investment is already paying off handsomely: PLL’s stake in Sayona, which has been diluted somewhat since to 16.58%, is now worth $204m.

The Sayona Quebec properties are among the largest and best located in Canada. They include the fully permitted mine and plant of past producer North American Lithium, in which $400m has been invested by the previous owner. After ramping up production for less than a year, North American Lithium was forced to cease operations in 2018 due to the depressed lithium prices of 2018-20, and hence Sayona Quebec was able to acquire it in June 2021 on extremely good terms, for CAD94m, of which PLL paid CAD23.5m for its 25% stake. PLL is on the hook to spend its 25% portion of the $80m capex required to restart North American Lithium with first production expected in 1H23.

North American Lithium has a nameplate annual production capacity of 180,000 tonnes of concentrate. PLL’s offtake agreement for 50% of production is at a fixed range of $500-900 per tonne of concentrate. This pricing compares to recent price quotes on 6% concentrate deliveries of $5,350, putting PLL’s offtake agreement deeply in the money. If concentrate prices stay at around $5,000 for the next few years, PLL will generate large profits from this offtake. These could run to over $350m per annum of EBIT once the mine is running at full capacity – not a bad return on the $51m it will have invested in Sayona shares and the project during 2021-22. Even at a lower concentrate price, the returns are very high – at $2,000 concentrate prices, for example, this offtake is worth $99m per annum of full production to PLL.

Straight after the North American Lithium acquisition announcement in June 2021, in July, PLL announced its investment in another company and project – IronRidge Resources and their portfolio of lithium assets in Ghana. According to this agreement, PLL bought a 9.47% in IronRidge (now London listed Atlantic Lithium (ALL.L) in which PLL now holds a 9.9% stake currently valued at $40m) and 50% of the project in Ghana for an initial $15m in shares and has agreed to fully fund the development of ALL’s Ewoyaa Lithium Project for a further estimated US$87m investment in the project between 2021-25.

PLL will have the right to 50% of the offtake from the project once operational, this time at prevailing prices, but as a 50% stakeholder in the project will be effectively buying material from itself and capturing the margin to the producer. Construction on this project, which has an NPV of $789m, is expected to commence in 2023, with first production (planned at 300,000 tonnes of concentrate per annum) currently targeted for 1H 2024. As is the case with the Sayona assets, this should flow into PLL’s bottom line most likely starting in 2024. How much and when depends on how quickly the 300,000 tonne per annum operation can ramp up and what the price of concentrate will be when production begins. What we do know is that according to the studies that have been carried out for Ewoyaa, the cost of production per tonne of concentrate will be $300. At full capacity, PLL will be the owner of 150,000 tonnes of production annually at Ewoyaa, which would generate annual EBIT of $700m to PLL if concentrate prices remain around $5000/tonne; if they fall to $2000/tonne, the annual return to PLL will be $250m.

Permitting, financing, and finally commissioning mines is a tricky business, and requires a great deal of patience. While timing and pricing are still only tentative for both the Canadian and West African projects, we can be fairly confident that combined they should generate annualised income well in excess of $100m to PLL starting as early as 2023. This future cash generation potential, which is likely to start as trading income as PLL sells the concentrate in the marketplace, and later to generate income for its LHP-2 plant, is not well understood at present.

Source: Piedmont Lithium

By making these relatively small investments in Sayona and Atlantic, PLL has dramatically increased its leverage to what it expects will continue to be a robust environment for lithium producers. It has also reduced the Company’s dependence on two development timelines in the US, adding two more elsewhere. Longer-term, it has put down the foundations for a larger more diversified business than would have been the case had it just focussed exclusively on its Carolina mining project.

Investors in mining developers are used to looking at single projects. They are less accustomed to spotting emerging conglomerates in brand new commodity businesses like lithium. Adding to the difficulty when trying to judge and value lithium projects has been the recent strength in lithium prices which have increased five-fold since the start of 2021 and are expected to remain high for several years to come due to a lack of new supply to service the massive increases in demand from battery makers. To cite just one of many studies published that support the view that lithium shortages will be endemic for some time, according to a recently published study by Eurometaux, an industry group which represents leading European commodity producers, Europe will need 35 times more lithium in 2050 than it has access to today if it is to meet its clean energy goals.

I believe that PLL, which five years ago (when I was first writing about the company) was a single project developer, will be a major lithium conglomerate five years from now. The stock market is still focussing almost exclusively on North Carolina, this is reflected in investment research that I have seen from Wall Street analysts and other SA posts. I believe that this market perception will change as investors understand better the value of these other investments.

Source: Piedmont Lithium

According to my sum of parts in Figure 1, the combined value of PLL’s assets – the NPVs of their Carolina projects, current cash reserves, their equity stakes, Sayona and Atlantic, and their stakes in the projects in Canada and Ghana are valued at $5.795bn. This is a conservative number for the following reasons: 1) NPVs for all three companies at lower than current lithium prices. For the Carolina project, the assumption is $1,200/tonne concentrate, compared to current spot prices of over $5,000/tonne. 2) The considerable value of the offtake agreements has not been factored in 3) We are still awaiting the release of an NPV for the Sayona Quebec project, including North American Lithium, so this potentially large number has just been left out of the calculation.

Another useful reference point on valuation was a recent transaction announced by Livent (LTHM) on 2 May under which Livent doubled its stake in Nemaska Lithium (OTC:NMKEF), a project to develop a fully integrated lithium mine and lithium hydroxide extraction plant in Quebec. Livent’s payment for this second 25% stake values Nemaska at $1.5bn. This transaction is highly relevant to PLL, because of the many similarities between Nemaska and the Carolina projects. The two projects are a similar in size: according to historic records (the numbers in Nemaska’s case may change as its new owners evaluate it), Nemaska’s total resource of 50m tonnes grading 1.4% compares to Carolina’s 44.2m tonne resource grading 1%. Both have anticipated similar future production rates (250,000 tonnes of concentrate at Nemaska and 242,000 tonnes of concentrate at Carolina); and the capital expenditure to develop these similar-sized operations will likely be similar. The significant differences are Nemaska’s more advanced permitting status, its larger and higher-grade resource (and hence longer mine life), and Carolina’s lower labour, transport, and general operations costs reflecting its less remote location.

Notwithstanding the differences between the Nemaska and Carolina projects listed above, a major lithium player is purchasing comparable assets to Carolina at this valuation of $1.5bn, which is considerably more than PLL’s total market capitalisation today.

Lithium developers currently trade at 50-70% of their NPVs plus/minus any other factors such as cash/debt. These ratios are on the high side when compared to those of mining developers in other metals, but I expect that premium will be sustained due to the fact that the lithium NPVs have been set at much lower concentrate prices than currently prevail and these higher prices are likely to prevail for some time. These high prices should largely offset another change taking place now across the entire mining industry which will reduce NPVs: rising inflation and higher interest rates will increase investment costs for all major mining projects considerably. While feasibility studies always factor in cost overruns, we are clearly living in very strange (high inflation) times. Exactly how these developing factors will interplay is difficult to predict, but as I remain bullish on the sustainability of high lithium prices, I see no reason for PLL not to trade at a similar multiple to the sector average of 50% of NPV to its combined assets once they are better understood and advanced roughly as currently projected. This should give PLL a value of just under $3bn or $162 per share within the next 12 months.