Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI), ranked the best fertilizer and agrochemical stock by Seeking Alpha's Quant Ranking System, lost the most during last month's market selloff. However, in my opinion, the stock is too cheap compared to its peers, as the fundamentals outperform the sample's median figures. My valuation assessment gives IPI an upside potential of 70%.

The trade isolation of Russia, the difficulties of sowing and the restriction of sea transport of grain from Ukraine, the elimination of wheat exports from India, and the general tendency toward protectionism concerning food - all these events create an unfavorable socio-economic situation in the world and a very favorable atmosphere for agro-industrial companies whose products are price inelastic.

These factors exacerbate the energy crisis that has developed since the beginning of the Covid-19 global economic recovery. The prices of relatively inelastic essential goods (wheat, corn, rice, palm oil, etc.) are increasing more and more. The producers are passing on the inflation to us ordinary consumers, who are forced to pay more - the growth of average wages makes this possible so that the amount of food sold can be reduced much more slowly than if a recession were already in the offing.

That is why I have paid attention to the fertilizer and agrochemical industries. In my opinion, their representatives can effectively pass on the costs to end-consumers (food producers) who are forced to pay more for about the same amount of fertilizers, especially given the current weather conditions in the world. Unusual heat was recently the reason why India stopped exporting wheat.

Incidentally, India is the world's eighth-largest wheat exporter and accounted for 4.1% of total global wheat exports in 2020-21. Thus, even if the export restrictions seem justified to the Indian people, they are likely to lead to an even greater depletion of global wheat stocks - demand will now be much higher than supply, and a rebalancing of the market due to higher prices for these commodities seems inevitable.

All this could have come to an end if Russia and Ukraine had made peace as soon as possible, but unfortunately, this seems unlikely at the moment - Russian troops are definitely facing much more difficulties than suggested so far in their state media (propaganda talked about taking Kyiv in 3-5 days, but the war has been going on for almost 3 months). I am not a political scientist, but in my opinion, the theater of war has entered a permanent stage, with no obvious signs of an imminent end.

All of the above suggests that, given the inelasticity of wheat, corn, and other grains, a decline in supply will not drastically reduce demand, even if the market tries to rebalance through higher prices. If it does, from an economic perspective, farmers will have to plant more fields to meet demand - in return, they will be willing to pay more for fertilizer because we, the end consumers of food, have no choice but to pay more as well. Therefore, I believe that shares of companies involved in the production of fertilizers are a promising investment idea, at least in the coming months.

I became aware of Intrepid Potash because it was high on Seeking Alpha's list of fertilizer and agricultural chemical stocks:

The system that compares the above companies is based on a comparison of their performance from 5 groups and also takes into account the quantified assessments of Wall Street analysts and Seeking Alpha bloggers. The key indicators are not compared within the industry, but within the sector (in this case Materials) - in my opinion, this is the main problem with this approach, which, by the way, has proven to be much better than the market in recent years:

Anyway, I think this system can be improved - something like I thought when I wrote my bearish article on Beyond Meat (BYND) in October 2021:

Let us start with the simplest comparison of IPI indicators with median and average indicators of the selected sample (12 companies in the industry):

Author's work, based on SA data

It is immediately noticeable that IPI has fallen almost 4 times as much as the average of companies in this industry in the last month; at the same time, the year-to-date growth is almost 2 times as high as the corresponding sample's average figure.

I assume that at some point, due to faster growth, the company appeared more expensive than the rest, so some investors, including the CEO of IPI - Jornayvaz Robert P III - decided to sell part of their shares, adding fuel to the crash that began in April.

However, from other tables, we can see that IPI is currently priced at an average discount of 121% to the median/average of the sample. At the same time, the company is outperforming its peers in terms of forward revenue growth as well as EBITDA and marginality. Return on equity (ROE) is over 50%, compared to the group average of only 17.76% (median equals 23.35%).

Gross margins appear to be lagging, but over the past year it has grown more than any other larger competitor:

I now propose to speculate on the fair value of IPI. We need to consider a few important things:

The company is in a fairly cyclical business - growth in operating metrics is doomed to stagnation and subsequent decline at some point in the future;

The market capitalization is less than $1 billion, so a size premium must be considered when calculating the WACC;

The risk-free rate has risen sharply in recent months.

Seeking Alpha data shows that the forecast of IPI's EPS for 2022 is $9.1 - that's 5.6 times higher than for 2022. After that EPS will fall to $5.35 in 2023 (-41.21% year-over-year) and $3.44 in 2024 (-35.7% year-over-year). The decline in EPS will start as early as Q4 2022 and continue through Q4 2023 - I have a hard time answering what the analysts' conclusions are based on.

We do not know the future, of course, so I am going to make the most conservative guess possible. Essentially, these are the answers to the following 2 questions:

What happens if EPS grows 20% next year and then falls 25% (YoY) 3 years in a row until the company is sold at book value? The margins remain at the current level. What if the cost of capital (WACC) is 15% to account for premiums for company size, industry cyclicality, idiosyncratic risks, etc.?

Sounds a bit too conservative, does not it? But even with this approach, we get a fair valuation of the company with an upside potential of about 27%:

GuruFocus.com, author's inputs, and notes

Morningstar Premium gives a much more generous fair value estimation of $123 per share, which represents a 66% upside potential from the last closing price:

I like that IPI has a very conservative policy when it comes to rewarding its employees with stock options - over the last 5 years, the number of shares outstanding has only increased by 7.71% (5y CAGR of ~1.5%). During the same period, management has persistently reduced the debt on the company's balance sheet and managed to get rid of it completely (we are talking about long-term debt here):

So, we now have a debt-free company in an industry that is in a fast-growing phase of its business cycle, and the valuation of this company looks quite attractive due to the recent decline in its quotations.

Every investment thesis, as you know, has its risks. My buy thesis on Intrepid Potash is no exception - I see the following pitfalls that any potential buyer should be aware of.

First, the comparative valuation I rely on as one of the arguments for IPI's undervaluation can counter my thesis - if we are talking about the forward price-to-earnings ratio in particular:

In my opinion, however, such a high multiple is offset by the higher growth in net income in the last quarter:

The second risk is to the industry as a whole - rising prices for natural gas and chemicals (in general) are driving up the fertilizers' COGS, which could eat up a significant portion of the potential gross profit of IPI and its peers in a few quarters. I acknowledge that there is a risk, but as long as fertilizer prices outperform base chemical prices and end demand remains high (volumes do not decline too quickly), companies will likely find it easier to pass on increased costs while maintaining operational growth. In IPI's case, not having to service debt becomes a competitive advantage.

The third risk is another sell-off, like the one we saw in April, which could happen again. IPI showed significant weakness then, not only relative to the broad stock market but also relative to its industry, in which it was once considered a leader.

While the above risks are indeed justified (especially in light of current world events), I believe that Intrepid Potash is rightfully considered the best stock in its industry (by the SA's Quant Ranking system).

In my opinion, IPI's stock price became disconnected from reality at some point and rose so high that it could not help but fall given the overall weakness in the market/sector - this is exactly what I believe led to the sell-off. However, this sell-off dragged on - it was only after the stock lost more than 45% from its April peak that quotes began to recover. And rightly so - now IPI looks cheap enough to attract attention. Both comparative and DCF valuations show that.

The lack of debt on the company's balance sheet should play into its hands - the announcement of buybacks is just around the corner, as the CEO mentioned during the last earnings call. This news, once officially announced, will serve as an additional catalyst against the backdrop of some catalysts already in place - so I recommend buying IPI at current levels before the train leaves without you.

Happy investing and stay healthy!