Investment Thesis: In spite of the recent decline, the National Bank of Canada could see renewed upside if business growth and loan demand in Canada remain strong in spite of inflation.

In a previous article back in March, I made the argument that the National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) seems to be managing its loan exposure quite well and appears to be in a good position to continue growing net interest and non-interest income.

Since then, we have seen the stock continue to take a downward turn, in line with the broader market.

The purpose of this article is to assess whether the National Bank of Canada could see renewed upside from here in a higher interest rate environment, and whether now could mark a significant buying opportunity.

Macroeconomic Environment

At the time of writing, CPI Inflation stood at 6.7% as of March 2022. In addition, the policy interest rate as set by the Bank of Canada stood at 1%, up from 0.25% back in January.

In its April 2022 Monetary Policy Report, the Bank of Canada states that it expects inflation to average 6% through the first half of 2022, with a decline to 2.5% expected in the second half of 2023 and then an achieving of the 2% target in 2024.

The bank also states that higher interest rates are being used with the purpose of moderating spending and reducing excess demand across the economy. From this standpoint, it can be reasonably expected that the central bank will opt to raise rates further if the decline in inflation back to the 2% target seems to be exceeding the projected timeline.

For the Canadian economy as a whole, rising commodity prices are traditionally associated with higher economic activity. The central bank notes that prices of key commodities have not only risen as a result of supply disruptions from Ukraine and Russia, but that Canada is also a key supplier of a certain number of these commodities. As a result, Canada may be in a significant position to fill the supply gap for certain commodities going forward.

Bank of Canada: April 2022 Monetary Policy Report

Insofar as the above factors stand to impact the National Bank of Canada, we can see that when looking at non-retail gross loans, the sectors of Agriculture, Oil & Gas and Pipelines and Mining accounted for over 15% of total non-retail gross loans.

National Bank of Canada: First Quarter 2022 Results

From this standpoint, potential growth in business performance across these sectors could prove advantageous for the National Bank of Canada - as companies in such sectors would not only be in a better position to meet their loan obligations, but could even increase their loan exposure in order to facilitate growth in business operations.

Upcoming Financial Quarter

With Q2 2022 earnings set to be released on May 27 - there are a number of indicators that I will be looking at to determine whether the National Bank of Canada has growth potential going forward.

Growth in non-retail gross loans. As mentioned previously, the National Bank of Canada has significant exposure to the commodity sector across its non-retail gross loans portfolio. An increase in gross loans across businesses with significant exposure to the commodity sector (without a corresponding increase in gross impaired loans) would be encouraging, as it reflects that higher business activity across the sector is driving demand for loans. The bank has a strong exposure to residential mortgages, but there is the risk that demand could drop if interest rates become too high. As a result, growth across the non-retail gross loans portfolio could provide strong diversification in this regard. Should we not see growth in this ratio, then the risk profile for the bank could increase, due to greater exposure to residential mortgages and loan growth across non-retail sectors not being as high as anticipated.

An increase in the average loans to average deposits ratio. Since the start of 2020, we can see that the percentage of average loans to average deposits has increased significantly since Q1 2020.

Quarter Average loans Average assets Average deposits Loans to deposits ratio Q1 2020 4766 5943 32430 14.70% Q2 2020 4793 5984 34474 13.90% Q3 2020 4655 5718 35275 13.20% Q4 2020 4890 6024 35847 13.64% Q1 2021 5384 6537 34887 15.43% Q2 2021 5818 6976 33943 17.14% Q3 2021 6230 7367 33246 18.74% Q4 2021 6556 7699 33659 19.48% Q1 2022 6953 8136 34018 20.44%

Source: Figures sourced from National Bank of Canada Supplementary Financial Information - First Quarter 2022. Loans to deposits ratio calculated by author.

A further increase in this ratio is an indication that business activity remains strong, and companies are still willing to fund expansion through loans at higher interest rates - which will translate into greater loan income for the National Bank of Canada.

Growth in return on assets. When looking at performance to date, we can see that return on assets (net income divided by total assets) was 0.25% in Q1 2022 while the ratio came in at 0.21% in Q1 2020.

National Bank of Canada Supplementary Financial Information - First Quarter 2022

Growth in this ratio would demonstrate more broadly that the company is generating more income relative to its assets - which would be a sign that the bank is showing resiliency in the current inflationary environment.

Conclusion

To conclude, the National Bank of Canada could stand to benefit from a higher inflationary environment if business growth in Canada remains strong and loan demand remains high. The upcoming financial quarter will be a significant telling point as to whether this will be the case.

