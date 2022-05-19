Market Adjustments Are Being Made: II

Diy13/iStock via Getty Images

Yesterday, I argued that recent events in the economy and in Federal Reserve monetary policy are resulting in investors and companies making adjustments in their business strategies.

Today, we get more evidence that such changes are taking place.

Chris Flood writes in the Financial Times, that

"Cash holdings among global fund managers have risen to their highest level since the 9/11 attacks in the U.S."

The concern of these fund managers is that corporate earnings will not remain at the levels they have achieved in current years and that stock market prices will fall.

"A net 66 percent of fund managers in May said they expected global profits to weaken, a low comparable to other crisis periods including the 2008 implosion of Lehman Brothers and after the dotcom bubble bust in 2000."

"Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at Bank of America, said that sentiment among investors was now 'extremely bearish' with a net 13 percent of fund managers swing to an 'underweight' position in equities compared with a net 6 percent 'overweight' in April."

So, investors seem to be 'pulling back' from more aggressive positions held earlier.

And, the movements do not seem to be insignificant ones.

Mr. Powell Making The Rounds

And, Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve is 'out and about' confirming the Fed's resolution to fight the good fight and bring inflation under control.

His commitment to the fight has been questioned over the past year and now he apparently feels the need to get out on the trail and confirm his and the Fed's commitment to the bringing down of inflation.

The major message seems to be that the Fed will raise its policy interest rate range by 50 basis points, both in June and in July. And, more will follow after that as needed.

This would bring the upper limit of the policy range to 2.00 percent.

Given recent behavior, this would lead one to suspect that the effective Federal Funds rate would be centered around 1.83 percent.

Many analysts do not believe that this would be enough, and several more increases would be needed to be really effective in combating inflation.

Some analysts believe that the rate must go even higher at this time to be effective.

The point is that Mr. Powell seems to be getting his point across.

Many investors are beginning to alter their investment behavior.

And, this is just what the Federal Reserve wants.

The New Data

Mr. Flood, in his Financial Times article, writes that

"Stocks are not negatively correlated with inflation expectations, suggesting investors are much more worried about inflation risks and their impact on equities."

And, this behavior is spreading throughout the financial markets.

As I cited yesterday, there has been a substantial rise in the relationship between stock market prices and other, riskier, assets.

For example, the correlation between cryptocurrencies bitcoin and ether and the major U.S. stock indexes hit

"its highest level on record last week."

That level was between 0.67 and 0.78.

This is more than triple the average correlation between crypto and the S&P 500 from 2019 to 2021.

We are finding results like this all over.

Bottom Line

Many investors are preparing for some kind of adjustment coming in the future, primarily connected with the fight the Federal Reserve is taking up with inflationary pressures.

The growing question seems to be concerned with whether or not Mr. Powell can bring off the "soft landing" he is promising to deliver.

There is a great deal of skepticism about Mr. Powell's ability to bring off this soft landing given all the dislocations and markets in disequilibrium that exists following all the money that the Fed has pumped into the economy over the past few years.

The Federal Reserve has a major job in front of it. Lots of things have to be done.

The fact, as I reported above, that

"Cash holdings among global fund managers have risen to their highest level since the 9/11 attacks in the U.S."

should give us some idea about how severe the situation is to some financial managers.

Should we start listening a little more to this signal from some pretty sophisticated investors?