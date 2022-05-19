Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Introduction

Digital advertising has been rising prodigiously over the last decade and it still has plenty of growth in the years ahead. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and Meta (FB) are by far the largest digital advertisers and an April 18th article in the WSJ shows that they have increased advertising revenue nicely since 3Q19:

Digital Advertising Revenue (WSJ)

My thesis is that Google is advantaged relative to Meta in terms of remaining relevant for younger users.

Acquisitions

Acquisitions helped both Google and Meta in terms of reaching young users. Google was fortunate to acquire YouTube while Meta was lucky to acquire Instagram. These are 2 of the best internet acquisitions we’ve ever seen but there are key differences. Google’s core product, Search, continues to do well with all age groups whereas Meta’s core product, Facebook, has a user base that continues aging.

Demographics

People of all ages want to use the dominant search engine, Google. Mainstream alternatives for young users are not widely available. A September 2021 writeup from Semrush shows that the 18 to 24 age group is the second largest of all for Google:

Google Age Groups (Semrush)

Google is in a position that seems almost unassailable in some ways. They have a helpful search engine tool that is used by a large number of people. Machine learning feeds on the data such that every time someone adds a new search query, the tool becomes even more helpful. This cycle remains true for a wide variety of age groups such that Google doesn’t have to do much in terms of targeting younger users.

The YouTube acquisition gave Google another way to reach young audiences and an April 2022 GMI post reveals that YouTube’s highest proportion is the 18 to 25 age group:

YouTube Age Demographics (GMI)

Having one destination for all age demographics is not practical in the social media world where young people interact with each other differently than older people such that they want different apps. Michael Sayman used to be one of Meta’s youngest employees and he talks about the engagement challenges Meta has with younger users in his book, App Kid. He says that some teenagers would only post once a month on Instagram and hardly at all on Facebook. Snapchat (SNAP), he says, is used all day long by teens. TikTok wasn’t mentioned in this part of his book but it is another social media destination that young people have gravitated towards in recent years. Sayman talked about what happened when he unfollowed older adult friends on Facebook:

The next day, I unfollowed every one of my adult Facebook friends, including my coworkers, for one day. With only my teenage friends left, I refreshed the feed. There was nothing there. Well, a few ads came up, of course, but no posts. I took screenshots of my lonely feed and wrote a note about the experiment, titled, “This is what Facebook looks like for someone my age.” [ App Kid - Kindle Location: 1,866]

Valuation

The above WSJ article used 1Q22 projections of $55.1 billion and $27.5 billion for Google ad revenue and Meta ad revenue, respectively, which were a little under the actual numbers of $54.7 billion and $27 billion. The advertising revenue CAGRs for the last couple of years were 27% for Google as they went from $33.8 billion in 1Q20 to $54.7 billion in 1Q22 and 25% for Meta as they went from $17.4 billion in 1Q20 to $27 billion in 1Q22. I’m invested in both companies as I believe they will continue increasing their digital advertising revenues with improvements like machine learning. They have various edges over smaller companies and they also have various advantages against each other.

I think the next few years will be more like the last few years before Covid as opposed to what we’ve seen during the pandemic such that growth will be good but not exceptional. The advertising revenue CAGR leading up to Covid was 12% for Google as they went from $26.6 billion in 1Q18 to $33.8 billion in 1Q20. I am optimistic that we can continue seeing double digit growth in the years ahead.

I think Alphabet is easily worth 20 to 22x trailing twelve month (“TTM”) operating income. Ostensibly this might seem like a high multiple range as interest rates are rising but one has to remember that Google Cloud and Other Bets are worth more than zero despite the fact that they are a drag on operating income. They lowered TTM operating income by $5,564 million [$931 million + $5,607 million - $974 million] and $4,486 million [$1,155 million + $4,476 million - $1,145 million], respectively.

Google’s overall TTM operating income was $82.4 billion [$20,094 million + $78,714 million - $16,437 million]. Using a multiplier of 20 to 22x gives us a valuation range of $1,648 billion to $1,813 billion.

The 1Q22 10-Q shows 300,763,622 A shares plus 44,359,838 B shares for a sum of 345,123,460 shares as of April 19, 2022. We multiply this by the May 18th GOOGL price of $2,237.99 to get a subtotal of $772.4 billion. We also have 313,376,417 C shares which are multiplied by the May 18th GOOG price of $2,248.02 to get a subtotal of $704.5 billion. This comes to a market cap of $1.48 trillion. The enterprise value is less than the market cap due to cash and equivalents of $20.9 billion plus marketable securities of $113.1 billion which are only partially offset by debt and lease liabilities. Seeing as the market cap and the enterprise value are less than my valuation range, I think the stock is undervalued at this time.

Closing Thoughts

I think of Google and YouTube as a modern-day Encyclopedia Britannica set but with ads. Once an encyclopedia set is in place, people are locked in and unlikely to switch to a competing resource. I invest for the long term and I do thought experiments as to how comfortable I’d be with each company if I wasn’t allowed to sell it for periods of 1, 3 and 5 years. In this regard, I am more comfortable with Google than Meta. I’m confident that Google will still collect substantial ad revenue from young users in 5 years but I’m not as sure in that area with Meta.

Disclaimer: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.