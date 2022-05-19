chaofann/iStock via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Einhorn’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/16/2022. Please visit our Tracking David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital Holdings article series for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2021.

Greenlight Capital’s 13F portfolio value stood at $1.57B this quarter. It is down ~10% compared to $1.75B as of last quarter. Einhorn’s Q1 2022 letter reported that the fund returned 4.4% for Q1 2022. This is compared to negative 4.6% for the S&P 500 Index. In addition to partner stakes, the fund also invests the float of Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE). To learn about David Einhorn and the perils of shorting, check-out his “Fooling Some of the People All of the Time, A Long Short (and Now Complete) Story”.

Note 1: Greenlight’s Q1 2022 Letter disclosed a small stake in Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) that is not in the 13F report. The stake was acquired at an average price of €13.93.

Note 2: Greenlight has several minutely small stakes primarily in SPAC units, shares, and warrants.

New Stakes:

Southwestern Energy (SWN), Weatherford plc (WFRD), International Seaways (INSW), and TD SYNNEX Corp. (SNX): SWN is a 1.88% of the portfolio stake established at an average price of $6.58. The stock currently trades at $7. The 1.49% of the portfolio position in WFRD was purchased at an average price of $32.27 and it is now at $29.76. INSW is a 1.17% stake established at an average price of $15.30 and it currently trades at $23.77. The 1.10% SNX stake was purchased at an average price of $105.33 and it now goes for ~$98.

Stake Disposals:

Tesla (TSLA) Puts: The large ~6% of the portfolio short position in TSLA through Puts was established last quarter as the underlying traded between ~$775 and ~$1230. The position was disposed this quarter when the underlying traded between ~$764 and ~$1200. It currently trades at ~$710.

Note: Greenlight previously had a short position in Tesla. In December 2020 just before Tesla’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index, Greenlight switched their position to owning Puts instead of a direct short position. That stake was disposed at a loss in Q1 2021.

Jack in the Box (JACK): JACK was a ~1% position purchased in Q2 2020 at prices between $32 and $73. There was a ~40% selling in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$80 and ~$95 while next quarter saw a similar increase at prices between ~$91 and ~$117. Q2 2021 saw a ~22% selling at prices between ~$109 and ~$123 while last quarter saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between ~$79 and ~$105. The elimination this quarter was at prices between ~$79 and ~$97. The stock currently goes for $73.56.

Sonos Inc. (SONO): The 0.75% stake in SONO was purchased in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$14 and ~$24.50. The stake was sold down next quarter but was rebuilt over the last three quarters at prices between ~$29 and ~$44. The stake was disposed this quarter at prices between ~$22 and ~$31. The stock currently trades at ~$20.

Concentrix (CNXC): CNXC is a spinoff from SYNNEX that started trading in December. Terms called for SYNNEX shareholders to get one share of CNXC for each share held. Greenlight had a position in SYNNEX for which they received these shares. The stock started trading at ~$80 and currently goes for ~$141. Q1 2021 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between ~$100 and ~$150 while next quarter there was a ~18% trimming at prices between ~$149 and ~$160. That was followed with a ~85% reduction over the last two quarters at prices between ~$156 and ~$188. The remainder stake was disposed this quarter.

EchoStar Corp. (SATS): The SATS position was built over the three quarters through Q2 2021 at prices between ~$19.95 and ~$28.70. There was a ~20% selling next quarter at prices between ~$21.50 and ~$27. The stake was almost sold out last quarter at prices between ~$23 and ~$30. The remainder stake was sold this quarter. The stock is now at $21.02.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR): The small 0.60% TWTR stake was purchased in Q3 2020 at prices between $31 and $45. There was a ~50% selling last quarter at prices between ~$42 and ~$66. This quarter saw the position disposed at prices between ~$32 and ~$41. The stock is now at $36.85.

Stake Increases:

Change Healthcare (CHNG): CHNG is a large (top five) 5.19% of the portfolio position purchased in Q1 2020 at a cost-basis of $11.40. The stock currently trades at $23.01. There was a ~30% reduction in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$18.25 and ~$24. Last three quarters have seen minor increases.

Note: UnitedHealth (UNH) is buying Change Healthcare in a $25.75 all-cash deal announced in January 2021. In February, the DOJ sued to block the merger. In April, the merger deadline was extended to December 2022 by mutual agreement and there is now a fee of $650M due to Change Healthcare if the merger cannot be completed because of the court’s decision.

Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW): AAWW is a large (top five) 4.64% of the portfolio stake established in Q2 2020 at an average price of $36.28 per share. There was a ~45% selling last quarter at prices between ~$77.50 and ~$95. The stock currently trades at $69.10. This quarter saw a minor increase.

Chemours (CC): CC is a 4.28% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2019 at a cost-basis of $23.18. Next quarter saw a ~75% stake increase at prices between $12 and $23. The five quarters through Q1 2021 had seen a two-thirds reduction at prices between ~$7 and ~$28.75. That was followed with a ~25% selling last quarter at prices between ~$28 and ~$34. This quarter saw a similar increase at prices between ~$23 and ~$36. The stock is currently at $41.35.

Note: Greenlight had a highly successful (4x returns) previous roundtrip with Chemours in the two-year period that ended in Q1 2018.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD): WBD is a 2.62% of the portfolio position built over the last two quarters at prices between ~$22 and ~$31 and the stock is now well below that range at $17.46.

Resideo Technologies (REZI): The 2.29% REZI stake was established in Q2 2020 at prices between $3.95 and $12.50. H2 2020 had seen a one-third increase at prices between ~$10 and ~$22.50 while next quarter saw a ~45% selling at prices between ~$21 and ~$31.50. That was followed with a ~15% trimming last quarter. This quarter saw a ~30% stake increase at prices between ~$23 and ~$27. The stock is now at $23.20.

LivaNova plc (LIVN): The 2.29% of the portfolio stake in LIVN was built over the last three quarters at prices between ~$71 and ~$93. The stock is now at $64.44.

SPDR Gold Trust (GLD): The 2.10% GLD stake was built in Q3 2020 at prices between $167 and $194. Q1 2021 saw a ~70% selling at prices between ~$158 and ~$183. It currently trades at ~$169. Last two quarters have seen a ~60% stake increase at prices between ~$164 and ~$192.

Kyndryl Holdings (KD): KD is a ~2% of the portfolio position built over the last two quarters at prices between ~$11 and ~$41 and the stock is now near the low end of that range at $13.19.

Gulfport Energy (GPOR) and PLBY Group (PLBY): These two small (less than ~0.70% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

Green Brick Partners (GRBK): GRBK is currently the largest position at ~21% of the 13F portfolio. The stake was acquired as a result of BioFuel Energy’s JGBL Builder Finance acquisition and rename transaction. The deal closed (October 2014) with Greenlight owning 49% of the business. David Einhorn was appointed Chairman of the Board following the transaction. Q1 2021 saw a ~28% selling at ~$20.50 per share through an underwritten offering. The stock currently trades at $22.57. There was minor trimming this quarter. They own ~36% of the business.

Brighthouse Financial (BHF): BHF is a large (top three) stake at ~12% of the portfolio. The position was established in Q3 2017 and increased by ~60% in the following quarter at an overall cost-basis of $57.92. The stock is currently at $46.81. There was a ~70% selling in Q4 2018 at prices between $29 and $46.50. Last two quarters have seen minor trimming.

Note 2: BHF is a spinoff of MetLife’s (MET) U.S. Retail business (annuities and life insurance) that started trading in July 2017.

Teck Resources (TECK): TECK is a 7.64% of the portfolio position purchased in Q2 2020 at prices between $7 and $12.25. The stock has tripled and currently trades at $39.16. There was a ~40% stake increase in Q4 2020 at prices between ~$12.25 and ~$18.85 while next quarter there was a ~25% selling at prices between ~$18 and ~$23.75 The two quarters through Q3 2021 have seen a stake doubling at prices between ~$19.50 and ~$26.80. There was a roughly one-third selling over the last two quarters at prices between ~$24 and ~$44.

The ODP Corp (ODP): ODP is a ~4% of the portfolio position primarily built over the last three quarters at prices between ~$36 and ~$50. The stock currently trades at $40.55. There was minor trimming this quarter.

Note: Greenlight’s cost-basis is ~$44.

CONSOL Energy (CEIX): CEIX is a 3.53% of the portfolio position that came about as a result of the merger with Consol Coal Resources that closed in December. Terms called for 0.73 shares of Consol Energy for each share of Consol Coal held. Greenlight had a position in Consol Coal for which they received these shares. There was a ~30% reduction in Q1 2021 at prices between ~$6.75 and ~$12.20. That was followed with a ~25% selling in Q2 2021 at prices between ~$8.75 and ~$18.70. Last two quarters have seen another ~30% selling at prices between ~$20.50 and ~$40.50. CEIX currently trades at $49.91.

Capri Holdings (CPRI): The 2.55% CPRI position was purchased last year at prices between ~$40.50 and ~$67. This quarter saw a ~12% trimming. The stock is now at $42.50

Note: Greenlight’s cost-basis is ~$56.

GoPro Inc. (GPRO): The 1.46% GPRO stake was built over H1 2021 at prices between ~$7.50 and ~$13.50. There was a ~20% selling last quarter at prices between ~$8.50 and ~$11.60. The stock currently trades at $6.79. This quarter also saw minor trimming.

Victoria’s Secret (VSCO): The 1.42% stake in VSCO was primarily built last quarter at prices between ~$47 and ~$59. The stock is now at $46.84. There was minor trimming this quarter.

Note: VSCO is a spinoff from Bath & Body Works (previously L Brands) that started trading in August 2021 at ~$46 per share.

Galapagos NV (GLPG): The very small 0.63% of the portfolio stake in GLPG was reduced this quarter. Greenlight’s cost-basis was ~$53 per share and the stock currently trades at $55.59.

Kept Steady:

Global Payments (GPN): GPN is a fairly large 4.40% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between ~$118 and ~$161 and the stock currently trades at ~$120. Greenlight’s cost-basis is ~$126 per share.

Note: Their Q4 2021 letter had the following regarding GPN: the ~45% drop due to fintech disruption worries is overdone. There is also a chance that they might get acquired.

iShares Silver Trust (SLV): SLV is a 2.27% of the portfolio position established in Q3 2021 at prices between ~$20 and ~$24.50 and the stock currently trades at $19.73.

Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK), Intel Corp. (INTC), and News Corp. (NWS): These small (less than ~1.10% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Greenlight’s 13F stock holdings in Q1 2022: