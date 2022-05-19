AaronAmat/iStock via Getty Images

Oil stocks are rallying hard in 2022. In the same year when the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 are down, the S&P 500 Energy Index is up 37%.

It has been a great, market-beating run for oil companies. But with the big gains have come the claims that the trade has become overheated. Whenever an asset beats the market for a few months there will be people saying that anyone buying today is "late." There has been no shortage of people saying that about oil. On January 30, Reuters ran an op-ed arguing that oil prices were getting unsustainably high. Shortly after that, the war in Ukraine broke out and oil prices went even higher.

I wouldn't argue with anybody who says that oil price appreciation will slow down. I personally think that it will. However, my thesis on oil stocks does not depend on oil prices going higher and higher forever. Rather, it depends on one key observation:

Even current oil prices haven't been priced in.

For most of this year, the price of oil has been above $100. As of this writing, WTI oil futures were at $109. We have oil prices at levels last seen in 2008. Yet many oil stocks have barely even retaken their 2018 highs-that year, the highest WTI oil price was $77. Today, Exxon (XOM) stock is just 4% higher than its 2018 high of $89. Yet we have oil prices that will give XOM much higher profits than it had back then.

A second reason I'm excited about oil stocks is because of valuation.

Today, you can find oil stocks trading at five or six times operating cash flow, and growing earnings 150% year-over-year. This combination of growth and value is rarely found. It seems like investors think that the oil rally won't last very long, but they may be mistaken. There are at least four solid reasons to think that oil prices will remain strong all year this year. In this article I will explore each of those reasons one by one.

Reasons Why the Oil Trade is Still Good

Reason #1: Ukraine

The conflict in Ukraine is pushing oil prices higher because it is reducing the flow of oil out of Eastern Europe. First, Russia's own production is falling. Second, pipelines in Ukraine have been shut down. Russia's oil production was 9% below its OPEC+ target in April. Although the EU hasn't cut off Russian oil yet, many other countries have. For example, the U.S. has already banned Russian oil imports, and some of its allies are working on similar policies. Less supply means a higher price if demand doesn't change. In 2022, demand for oil is modestly growing, so supply is the main factor driving the price moves we're seeing.

Reason #2: Other Supply Chain Issues

In addition to the supply chain problems being caused by the war in Ukraine, there are other supply chain issues we have to keep in mind. In 2020, demand for a variety of commodities radically changed. For example, the demand for oil crashed as people reduced their travel activities, while demand for toilet paper surged. According to a recent Harvard Business Review article, this activity made manufacturers and shipping companies change their priorities. Crude-by-rail shipments tanked while grain and other agricultural commodities remained strong. In the end, we were left with manufacturers and shipping companies whose capacity was radically altered. A recent Canadian government report showed that, by February 2022, crude-by-rail volume still hadn't recovered to 2019 levels, despite the surge in oil prices. That was likely due to rail companies having altered their supply chains to adjust to shifting demand in 2020.

Reason #3: China Easing Lockdowns

One factor that has been holding back demand for oil this year is China's lockdowns. Starting in the first quarter, Chinese officials began noticing an uptick in Omicron cases in some major cities. This led to a series of lockdowns that ultimately culminated in a months-long shutdown in Shanghai. The lockdown ravaged China's economy, which saw an 11% year-on-year decline in retail spending in April. Predictably, demand for oil cratered along with retail spending, as many Chinese citizens weren't allowed to travel outside of their cities. However, China is now in the process of easing lockdowns, and that may bring some demand back online.

Reason #4: OPEC

A fourth and final reason why oil prices should remain relatively high this year is because OPEC is not significantly increasing its output. In a recent meeting, OPEC agreed to boost output, but only by about 1%. That might bring prices down a little, but not to a level where oil stocks cease to be undervalued. As mentioned earlier, many oil stocks still aren't even at 2018 levels yet, and they're enjoying much higher oil prices today than they did that year. So, oil prices can afford to come down slightly (let's say, 10%) and E&Ps will still put out good earnings.

How I'm Playing the Oil Rally

This year I've been playing the oil rally mainly by investing in one of my favorite oil companies:

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU). It's an E&P that extracts and sells crude oil, and also operates gas stations. The fact that it operates its own gas stations means that it profits off the increase in the price of gasoline. Gas prices are rising even more than oil prices this year, which means that oil companies that operate gas stations stand to profit even more than pure refineries, pipelines, wholesalers, etc.

Suncor crushed analyst estimates by a country mile in its most recent quarter. In it, the company delivered:

$13.49 billion in revenue, up 55% year-over-year.

$2.95 billion in net income, up 259% year-over-year.

$2.06 in EPS, up 209% year-over-year.

$4 billion in adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), up nearly 100%.

$2.86 in AFFO per share, up 105%.

Incredibly strong results. The release beat on both the top and bottom line, revenue being a full $1.59 billion ahead of expectations!

Suncor has, of course, faced its fair share of criticism recently. In April, activist investor Elliot Investment Management slammed the company for:

Workplace safety concerns.

Production delays.

Having an overly bureaucratic corporate culture.

Some of these concerns, such as the workplace safety issue, are valid. But if you look at Elliott's claim that Suncor is being badly run, it heavily draws on Suncor's stock price. In a letter, the firm's John Pike and Mike Tomkins wrote:

"Suncor's share price has remained virtually unchanged since early 2019." - John Pike and Mike Tomkins

The broader context behind this statement was that Suncor's "status quo was not working."

Yet if we look at three companies similar to Suncor, here are the free cash flow ("FCF") growth rates we find:

Chevron (CVX) - 248%.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ) - 154%.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) - (3%).

Meanwhile, Suncor is sitting pretty with 812% FCF growth! That certainly looks like outperformance. No doubt, the extremely big hit that Suncor took in 2020 was part of that - it lost money four quarters in a row. But now, with Suncor dutifully paying off its debt, it is becoming more robust and more able to ride out crises. Perhaps, then, it could continue to put out earnings releases that dramatically beat expectations. Today's oil prices certainly make that possible, and frankly, it doesn't even look like $90 oil has been priced in to the stock.

The Bottom Line

The big thing you want to remember about oil stocks is this:

Prices are mainly being pushed higher by supply chain issues. Sure, we may be entering a recession, but this is no 2008. We aren't entering a recession while oil floods the market. We're entering a recession while supply is being constrained from all sides. So it is quite possible that WTI crude holds above $90 for the remainder of the year, in which case oil stocks will continue to do well.