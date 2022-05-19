Evgenii Mitroshin/iStock via Getty Images

Empire Petroleum (NYSE:EP) uplisted to the NYSE American a couple months ago. It owns mature, low-decline oil and gas assets with high operating costs. These assets can generate some positive cash flow in the current commodity pricing environment, but Empire seems significantly overvalued with a $400+ million market cap.

This is probably due to it being a relatively lightly traded (trading volumes are typically under 100,000 shares per day) and closely held stock. The value of Empire's assets appears to be more around $7 to $8 per share based on what mature low-decline assets are typically selling for.

Near-Term Results

Empire's production in Q1 2022 averaged 2,112 BOEPD (60% oil, 21% NGLs and 19% natural gas). Empire's production costs were quite high at $27.31 per BOE in Q1 2022, reflecting the nature of its mature assets.

At near-term prices of $100 WTI oil and $8 Henry Hub natural gas, those assets could generate around $36 million in margins before G&A. Empire's G&A may be around $6 million per year excluding one-time items. This would result in its generating around $30 million EBITDAX at $100 WTI oil and $8 Henry Hub natural gas.

Empire's interest costs and capital expenditures are pretty low (around $0.5 million combined for Q1 2022), so its cash flow might end up around $28 million at those oil and gas prices.

Due to the high operating costs of its assets, Empire's results would be fairly marginal if oil and gas prices fall significantly. For example, at $60 WTI oil and $3 Henry Hub gas, Empire's EBITDAX may be only $5 million per year.

Empire owns put options that protect it against some oil pricing downside, although the floor prices associated with the puts are well below current strip.

Empire's Hedges (Empire's Q1 2022 - 10-Q)

Its upside exposure to commodity prices is unconstrained by its hedges.

Notes On Valuation

There are a couple ways to estimate Empire's value. One way is to value Empire at a multiple to EBITDAX. At a 5.0x multiple to EBITDAX (estimated at $30 million) at $100 WTI oil, Empire would have an estimated value of approximately $150 million. This would be quite a generous multiple, although Empire's assets do have low decline rates. As well, I've typically used lower long-term commodity prices (such as $75 WTI oil) when valuing other companies. With Empire having approximately 20 million shares outstanding, this would value it at $7.50 per share.

Another way to look at Empire's estimated value is to look at the PV-10 of its reserves. At $66.56 WTI oil, Empire's reserves had a PDP PV-10 of $122.5 million at the end of 2021.

Empire's PDP PV-10 (Empire's 2021 - 10-K)

Current strip prices are higher, with the five-year forward strip at approximately $80 for WTI oil. Using that oil price instead, I'd estimate Empire's PDP PV-10 to be approximately $180 million.

Empire also made a minor recent acquisition of North Dakota assets. However, I don't think that acquisition changes Empire's value much since it was a pretty minor acquisition. Empire added 68 BOEPD in current production and paid for it out of cash on hand. Since Empire had $5.4 million in cash on hand at the end of Q1 2022, the purchase price would have been less than that. Thus, even if Empire got a good deal on that acquisition, it would likely only add several million to its value.

Low-decline mature PDP assets are typically valued at a slight discount to PDP PV-10, so a 0.8x multiple (at forward strip) would put a value of $144 million on Empire's assets, while a 0.9x multiple would make its assets worth $162 million. This is approximately $7.20 to $8.10 per share. As a going concern, Empire may be worth a lower multiple to PDP PV-10 due to its G&A costs being relatively large still. At $100 WTI oil, Empire's G&A is around 17% of its projected EBITDAX (before G&A).

Conclusion

Empire owns low-decline mature assets with high operating costs. These assets can produce a decent amount of cash flow (around $28 million per year) at $100 WTI oil, although it would generate pretty minimal positive cash flow at $60 WTI oil.

While Empire has minimal net debt, its stock seems significantly overpriced given that it is currently valued at around 14x EBITDAX (at $100 WTI oil) or 2.4x PDP PV-10 (estimated based on current strip). These are far above industry averages for mature oil and gas assets. A valuation more in-line with the industry would make its shares worth around $7 to $8.

Empire's current share price ($21.55 per share) appears to be more appropriate for a scenario involving long-term $150 WTI oil.