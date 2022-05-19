martin-dm/E+ via Getty Images

You may recall I wrote an article on EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) back in October 2021 where my conclusion was as follows:

As theatre attendance grows and EPR is able to make accretive acquisitions with their financial flexibility I foresee this stock being a great income pick with great long-term capital appreciation as COVID gets behind us. Shares may not look as "cheap", but factoring in record-low interest rates and valuing based on 2017-2019 FFO would actually look quite undervalued. Source: EPR Properties: Outsized Returns Still To Be Had

Although the price has largely been stagnant since October, the monthly dividend increased from 10% from $0.25/share to $0.275/share. I am still confident that large capital gains await but in there will almost certainly be increased returns to shareholders via dividends.

Data by YCharts

Investment Thesis

First of all, EPR is a "triple net" REIT, meaning that the tenant is responsible for operating costs including property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. These REITs should be top performers through periods of high inflation which we are in now as rising operating costs will not eat into profits. Orion Office REIT (ONL) is another such REIT I am bullish on and have recently published about it on Seeking Alpha (Orion Office REIT: Built To Thrive In Inflation, Expect Double Digit Returns).

EPR has very stable occupancy at 96% and a long weighted average lease term of 14 years. Most intriguing however is the escalators it has in place for tenants at 1.5%-2% annually or 7.5%-10% every five years which also increases their profitability as inflation rises.

2022 Investor Presentation (EPR Properties)

EPR properties was hit hard by the pandemic with theatres making up over 50% of its revenue mix and ski hills, entertainment complexes, and amusement parks making up another 30%. Theatres were especially hit hard as a result of rolling lock downs globally where people couldn't be within 6 ft. of each other. In 2020 box office revenue fell 60% YoY from $11B to $4.5B from 2019 to 2020 and their largest tenant American-Multi Cinema Inc. (AMC) was on the verge of bankruptcy. Their other establishments didn't fare a whole lot better but got back on their feet earlier.

As per the Q1 2022 report:

We continued to recognize revenue on a cash basis for certain tenants including American-Multi Cinema, Inc. ("AMC") and Regal Cinemas ("Regal"), a subsidiary of Cineworld Group.

As of March 31, 2022, we have deferred amounts due from tenants of approximately $17.4 million that are booked as receivables. Additionally, we have amounts due from tenants that were not booked as receivables because the full amounts were not deemed probable of collection as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The amounts not booked as receivables remain obligations of the tenants and will be recognized as revenue when any such amounts are received.

During the three months ended March 31, 2022, we collected $1.6 million in deferred rent from cash basis tenants and from tenants for which the deferred payments were not previously recognized as revenue. In addition, during the three months ended March 31, 2022, we collected $10.2 million of deferred rent and interest from accrual basis tenants and borrowers that reduced related accounts and interest receivable. The repayment terms for all of these deferments vary by tenant.

AMC's deferred rent alone was $420.6 Million as of June 30, 2021, which means they are steadily getting caught up.

The latest quarterly report (Q1 2022) showed the highest AFFO realized since 2019 and up 129% YoY from $0.52/share to $1.16/share. In fact, AFFO is only down 14% since Q4 2019 which was the very last full quarter the company realized prior to the pandemic.

Data by YCharts

As profitability begins to reach pre-pandemic levels EPR's valuation is still below that of 2019 levels where it was at ~16x FFO versus ~13x at present.

Data by YCharts

This may not seem like much but considering the greater diversity in its asset mix most notably the reduction of exposure to theatres which is down to 43% at present and increasing exposure to other growing attractions we should expect a higher valuation.

2022 Q1 Investor Presentation (EPR Properties) 2019 Q4 Investor Presentation (EPR Properties)

This isn't to say theatres is not a desirable asset class, in fact theatre ticket purchases still outnumber those to major sporting events and amusement parks. In Q4 of 2021 box office revenue in the U.S. totaled ~$2.5MM largely due to major hits such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Eternals, No Time to Die, all of which did at least $150MM. Revenue for 2022 has been a little more sluggish for 2022 at $1.9B largely as a result of lockdowns in 2022 and less hits other than The Batman and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which together have accounted for 35% of box office revenue to date. Either way box office revenue is on pace to meet analyst projections of $9B for 2022 and would only be a ~20% reduction from 2019.

2022 Q1 Investor Presentation (EPR Properties)

Pundits have argued that theatre revenues were in secular decline even prior to the pandemic and will unlikely return to levels seen previous to the pandemic due to the prevalence of video streaming. However a study by EY back in 2018 suggested when it comes to dual-consumers, the most frequent moviegoers also spend the most time streaming. The opposite is also true, those who spend less time streaming, attend movies less often. The study also found those who regularly stream spend 60 percent of their time watching TV series and other content, like documentaries and comedy specials.

The Relationship Between Movie theater Attendance and Streaming Behavior (natoonline.org)

On the Eat and Play side, as per the National Restaurant Association, eating and drinking places registered total sales of $83.7B on a seasonally adjusted basis in April 2022 and has matched levels seen pre-pandemic. EPR's second largest tenant TopGolf's same venue sales are now 95% of its pre-pandemic levels according to EPR.

Total Eating & Drinking Sales (National Restaurant Association)

On the attractions side consumer spending in Q4 2021 had also reached pre-pandemic highs.

2022 Q1 Investor Presentation (EPR Properties)

EPR has even revised fiscal 2022 guidance upward slightly since 2021 YE for which they are well on pace to meet. This would imply a very cheap valuation of ~11x using forward guidance, which as mentioned previously is well below its historic valuation of ~16x and cheaper than its triple net counterparts who all trade at upwards of 16x FFO.

2022 Q1 Investor Presentation (EPR Properties) Data by YCharts

If you are wondering about EPR's balance sheet strength it is as strong as it has ever been with Net Debt/EBITDA at 5.1x which may not be low but remember 99% of debt is unsecured meaning properties are not encumbered. As a result of initially eliminating the dividend at the onset of COVID, EPR reduced net debt by $365MM and reduced interest expense by issuing bonds at 3.6% to pay off debt that was at 5.25%, which has been noticed by Moody's, S&P, and Fitch who have upgraded them to "investment grade" rating as of March 2022. EPR also has no debt maturities until 2024 and are well laddered thereafter.

2022 Q1 Investor Presentation (EPR Properties) Data by YCharts 2022 Q1 Investor Presentation (EPR Properties)

At a $4.40/share AFFO run rate, EPR can cover the current dividend at 1.33x and would be 1:1 if their pre-covid monthly dividend of $0.3825/share were reinitiated. With $1.3B in available liquidity we should expect more non theatre acquisitions and greater FFO in coming years. Capital expenditures were negligible the last two years but has plans to make at least $500M in acquisitions for 2022 which would be in line with 2019. I would therefore not be surprised to see the return of the $0.3825/share dividend within the next year and a half which would imply a juicy 9% forward yield.

Conclusion

EPR's price has been fairly flat over the past year, but its outlook and financial position are substantially better which makes this an even better time to get in. At a reasonable 16x multiple on FFO this stock should trade at $70/share within the next year for 40% upside and you get to collect the juicy ~6% dividend yield which will only get bigger in the coming months.

The management team has also proven they can steer this ship through any economic environment as it just did through the least conducive one possible which was COVID and came out the other side with the financial position intact.