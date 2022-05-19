Ricardo Ceppi/Getty Images Entertainment

The top price for the 52-week range is $700. The bottom price is (as of this writing) $162.

For many investors (and especially the traders), that's all one needs to know.

But there's more to Netflix than that 52-week range, one driven by recent disappointment in subscriber-count growth and current market conditions (read: Wall Street panic).

Let's remember this is a company with subscriber scale: well over 200 million paid monthly members. Let's remember, too, this is a company with a profitable core distribution model that is inching closer to sustained free cash flow once capitalized content spending is taken into account.

Let's also recall that the company has sizable brand equity derived from its first-mover advantage.

We all knew this was going to happen at some point, and we also know that what I just wrote is merely an echo of what everyone else is observing as well: we knew that growth would be challenged and that the stock would take a hit. Of course, it's taking more than a hit right now, as the market is selling off based on geopolitical concerns, inflation, continuing COVID-19 concerns, and, yes, overvalued equities.

Arguably, unless one believes the entire market is about to disappear forever, many stocks are getting to be a value for long-term investors. Netflix surely has to be one of them.

What can Netflix do now? How should shareholders evaluate the situation? I'll cover this in a brief essay on Netflix's current price action.

Movies And Other Not-So-Strange Things

Let me take the second question first: if you're a trader, then you probably exited the position a few thousand market-points ago and are perhaps in-and-out of the stock today. That would be the day-trading option, but the technicals are saying the stock may not recover soon, and that current 52-week lows might go lower (no one can predict the future, however, least of all me, best to keep in mind).

As for what Netflix can do now, the answer is obvious, and no, it's not advertising, although I do want the company to do that as well. It's something I've discussed before, but has now taken on new meaning and urgency: get behind a theatrical strategy; release films to theaters with a window-paradigm, even a short one of thirty days (I would go for a little longer, though, perhaps between forty-five and sixty days). Two benefits: opportunity for increased revenue and/or offsetting of production costs (I say this because oftentimes films do not recoup investment at the multiplex), promotion of the service.

If Netflix can generate new IP that resonates at theaters, then it will increase its profile in Hollywood and thus in the mindshare of the public. In fact, Netflix should look at some of its notable films coming up and consider strongly giving them a theatrical release, projects by Adam Sandler and the Russo brothers might do well beyond a limited release (as is the case with the Russo film The Gray Man).

Netflix can't simply rely on its vaunted video-gaming plans - before, that was perceived as an additive element that could reduce churn and induce some sign-ups. However, the market's perception has changed, and even merchandising strategies, of which I am very supportive and believe will work out in the long run, can't really do much to combat the stock drop without a multiplex division; in other words, Netflix is going to need to sell a lot of merchandise, and it will need silver-screen showings of its product to push that initiative in the proper way.

To show how much things have changed, consider Warren Buffett's stake in Paramount Global (PARA). The first thought one might have after reading that is: will Buffett eventually come around to taking a position in Netflix? We could eventually hear about that (heck, if Netflix isn't a value stock at this point, maybe value stocks don't exist), but it does provide some context: Buffett's company is probably looking at Paramount Global as a full media ecosystem, with multiple platforms, a multiplex strategy (it's right there in the name, Paramount), and iconic IP it is willing to exploit through cash flow and co-financing partners. Here's the gist: whereas it used to be old-school media conglomerates were chided for not having effective streaming strategies for purposes of capturing stock-multiple expansion, Netflix now has to prove it can survive its subscriber-growth plateau by adding additional revenue streams/strategies, with an advertising platform being the first step.

In addition to new revenue streams, new cost-control measures are needed. You know where I'm going with this one - budgets, especially the parts that are above the line. That's going to be tricky, because if something ever defined the term catch-22, it's the streaming business model. For streaming to work, you need stories, but more than that, you need stars - lots of them. And stars know they can command a lot of money, so they do. Understandable. Even if the company reduced the amount of star-driven vehicles it placed on the service, replacing them with story-driven projects that contained lesser-known casts, there would still need to be a short-tail slate of celebrated thespians toplining content (even if the longer-tail content slate of cheaper above-the-line increased, each one would probably still have on its cast one or two famous actors slotted in for minimal onscreen time, to anchor the project, in Hollywood parlance).

But, maybe the company is reading its own memo on this subject. As reported here, the company has acknowledged that content spending is on the table for analysis. Does it mean the same content spend in overall dollars but a bigger yield of hours? Or, a reduction in the amount of content? The key would be to not increase content spend from current levels, but to achieve more content for the same amount of money. The company should also consider carefully its overall-deal structure; it can't continue to pay hundreds of millions of dollars for moguls such as Ryan Murphy unless it can be certain that the showrunners will only focus on commercial product meant to bring in subscribers (this doesn't always happen, as the big talent tend to have a lot of freedom to do whatever it is they want to do; I get that desired freedom, but it doesn't necessarily help shareholders looking for increased value). The bid for talent is going to have to come down, and I concede that this is a complex negotiation of which there is no easy answer (one suggestion I always make is to own some other platform and/or business that is run at breakeven but can serve as a method to distribute talent's less-popular pet projects, something that could be used to entice a lower ask).

Netflix isn't averse to trying different tactics, but the tactic has to make sense. Budget control and multiplex slates make sense to me; recent news about live streaming reality/comedy programming doesn't. I'm not saying it can't add value, but it doesn't feel innovative enough.

Going back to movies: if Netflix hasn't announced somewhere along the line that a Stranger Things film was coming, then now would be a good time to do so. Given the current status of the stock, development of a low-budget Things feature that could be granted a window at the multiplex, with a massive merchandise plan backing it, would be a no-brainer reactionary development. Granted, I'd rather Co-CEO Reed Hastings and Co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos had been ahead of the proverbial curve here, but that's just how it goes in business sometimes. Netflix has had it good for so long that it's going to take some doing to initiate a successful pivot.

All of this brings to mind possibly the biggest piece of evidence that Netflix shares no longer have it easy: the return of the Disney-(DIS)-should-buy-Netflix game.

The above link mentions a suggestion by Richard Greenfield, a notable analyst over at LightShed Partners: Disney could sell Hulu (estimated proceeds being $18 billion) and then purchase Netflix. The theory is that it would be swapping out exposure to losses from the ongoing expansion of Hulu for the membership scale of Netflix. It's a fascinating suggestion, although given Netflix's current market cap of $83 billion (probably going lower) and a needed premium, the Hulu sale might not be enough given the amount of debt that would be needed. Disney currently has $46 billion of long-term borrowings on its balance sheet as of the latest earnings report, and as a shareholder of the company, I'd probably need to see a sale of at least a sizeable stake in ESPN before going after Netflix, if not the entire asset (ESPN is a great asset, no doubt, but if Disney ever did sell Hulu for Netflix, I would question the continued investment in sports rights).

But it's really interesting that Greenfield suggests this, because sometimes I wonder (and I have mentioned this prior) if Hastings may eventually sell out to some other conglomerate in the future as opposed to continuing to fight the compensation demands of talent and the collective need of the subscriber base for more and more content. Does he have it in him to build Netflix into a traditional media conglomerate a la Paramount Global? He may be ready to cash out by the time it hits him that he no longer has a choice.

Valuation/Conclusion

For a stock to be priced at $177 (as of this writing) after hitting $700 within a 52-week range, well, it's either a value play or a total-disaster sell. I see it as a value (for patient investors, naturally). The company is profitable, it has over 200 million subscribers, it is the big name in streaming, and it continues to forecast better cash flow.

I just don't see this as the end of Netflix. I don't think many people do, to be honest. What I do see is more pain in the technical aspects of the stock - before the shares, or even the markets, hit a bottom and begin base-building again, there could be more downside. That $162-handle on the 52-week low has given a recent bounce to the shares, but honestly, I wouldn't trust it, especially as I write this on a day when the Dow shed over a thousand points and the S&P dropped over 160.

Let's just hope Hastings and Sarandos have more up their corporate sleeves in addition to an ad-supported tier. They're going to need more strategies. And the courage to tell the agents no a little more often.