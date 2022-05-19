Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The current market environment has invoked quite a bit of fear and even panic from investors. This of course is completely understandable given the daily drip of bad news both economically and politically. I personally have no idea when markets will reach a bottom or when the bad news will stop.

What I have been doing with my time is to search for companies that can both weather the storm and come out the other side in a stronger position. In Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV), I believe I have found such a company and, in this article, I will lay out my reasons for my long position in the company.

Overview

It is highly likely that many reading this article will have never heard of Veeva Systems, it is certainly not a household name. However, if you are in the life sciences industry, chances are that you either use Veeva's products nearly every day right now or will in the very near future.

Veeva Systems is by far the market leader in cloud-based software systems to the life sciences industry. The company's bread and butter is providing the tools needed to operate efficiently in and to address the significant regulatory challenges that its customers in the life sciences industry face.

This is not at all an easy category in which to operate. Years of specialized experience is required before even attempting to build a product for such a complex environment.

This is truly mission critical stuff that Veeva provides in helping a company navigate clinical trials, pharmaceutical sales, document vaults and CRM. Veeva claims to currently hold an 80% market share in the life science market CRM space with 19 out of the top 20 pharmaceutical companies using its product.

Veeva Systems

Much of the life sciences industry still uses a cobbled together group of programs to operate day to day throughout the organization, including clinical operations, data & analytics and quality control, hence the enormous opportunity for Veeva that is still in front of it.

And before you even think about it, Salesforce (CRM) is barred by contract from operating in the life sciences industry thanks to a cross sell agreement reached between Veeva and Salesforce.

The company in 2022, produced $1.85 billion in total revenue or roughly 14% of the total current TAM, leaving significant room for growth in the areas in which it operates currently.

Veeva Systems

Veeva, over the years has been highly successful in converting users of a single product to trade up to a greater suite of offerings given the highly specialized and tailored approach the company gives to product development along with the sticky nature of its offerings.

The sticky nature of its products is a very attractive feature of this company and helps to solidify its wide moat. Revenue retention rates at Veeva recently were reported to be 124% which is indicative of very minimal customer losses and significant additions to average revenue per customer.

Switching costs for a product such as Veeva's are extremely high given the business-critical nature of drug development, regulatory requirements and pharmaceutical sales. The software that the company offers is built upon decades of real-world knowledge and industry experience leading to very difficult to replicate functionality and provides a barrier to entry for any competing products.

Veeva believes that its products are absolutely best in class and it appears that users largely agree.

Featuredcustomers.com

So, what do you get when you are the clear leader in a niche field with a sticky product? Consistent revenue growth and an enviable margin profile. Veeva has been remarkably consistent over the years in growing revenue at significant rate, while producing 35% plus operating margins.

Veeva Systems

This type of clocklike execution has made Veeva one of the top stocks to own over the last decade and it has rarely come cheap. The company is consistently considered to be significantly overvalued; in fact, this overvaluation has kept me on the sidelines for years now. During those years, I missed a boatload of gains!

Data by YCharts

The above chart should look rather familiar to any tech investor of late considering the rapid and violent repricing of growth stocks so far in 2022. Veeva, somewhat to my surprise, has not been immune to this sell off by shedding over 40% of its value so far in 2022 and nearly 55% from its peak in mid-2021.

While shares had undoubtedly gotten ahead of themselves during the 2020 and 2021 period, a selloff of this magnitude in a high quality, deep moated and profitable company certainly caught my eye.

Amplifying the current selloff in Veeva appears to be the misinterpretation of the guidance the company gave in the Q4 call in March of this year calling for a slow start to the year given hiring pressures along with a realization of the market that the company is likely entering a phase of slightly lower growth (17% revenue growth) given the law of large numbers.

The facts of the guidance the company actually presented were not at all doom and gloom. The company reiterated FY 2023 guidance previously provided but adjusted for softness in the beginning of the year along with reiterating the company's stated goal of $3 billion in revenue by 2025.

The market's reaction to this guidance, while certainly not uncommon so far in 2022, I believe provides an opportunity to purchase shares at a historical discount to past valuations.

Data by YCharts

I am certainly not going to make the case that the company is cheap. It is not. However, I would argue that a company like Veeva is unlikely to ever become cheap given the characteristics that it possesses.

A significantly profitable business with such a wide moat, a best in breed "sticky" product and ample growth opportunities that is operating in a recession resistant industry, is one that I want to buy when the valuation is simply reasonable, because cheap may never come.

Bottom Line

I have been watching Veeva from the sidelines for many years now hoping for an opportunity to invest in this wonderful company. I opened a small position in Veeva a few weeks ago and significantly added to it today 05/18 with the plan to continue to build out this position over a period of months given the dramatic uncertainty in the market.

Veeva presents to me as a rare find in that they appear to have a stranglehold on the very profitable and growing life sciences niche market that they are in the process of consolidating further.

In the current market environment, stability, profitability and predictable growth, along with significant recession resistant qualities should lead to outperformance. With the added security of $2.4 billion in cash sitting unencumbered on the balance sheet, I not only believe the company can thrive in the current environment, but emerge from this period significantly stronger.

I look forward to continuing to add to this position in the near future. Vive la Veeva!

Thank you for reading and please let me know your comments below. Good luck to all!