Following my first Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) article, I put HALO as one of my "Top Ideas" in my Compounding Healthcare Marketplace Service due to its unique business model and its accelerating growth. HALO's position has been solidified over the past month thanks to its Q1 performance and announcement of their deal to acquire Antares Pharma (ATRS) for a total of ~$960M in cash. Antares will bring their auto-injector platform and approved products portfolio. I believe this deal will help bolster Halozyme's long-term growth prospects thanks to its royalty streams and potentially pair the auto-injectors with the company's ENHANZE formulations.

I intend to provide a brief background on Halozyme and will go over its Q1 earnings. In addition, I will cover the Antares Pharma acquisition details and will provide my view on the deal. Finally, I take a look at the company's valuation and stock charts to update my plans for my HALO position.

Background on Halozyme

Halozyme Therapeutics has a captivating business model that centers on advanced drug delivery solutions. Halozyme's ENHANZE drug delivery platform is centered on a proprietary enzyme known as rHuPH20, which enhances the delivery of injected drugs into an enhanced subcutaneous formulation that reduces infusion times. Halozyme's ENHANZE, is being used by some of the biggest and best healthcare companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Pfizer (PFE), Johnson & Johnson "Janssen" (JNJ), AbbVie (ABBV), Lilly (LLY), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY), argenx (ARGX), and Alexion (ALXN). It's projected that these products have treated more than 600K patients around the globe.

Another Quarter of Growth

Halozyme just reported their Q1 2022 earnings that revealed that the company has continued its growth trajectory. The company's Q1 revenues were up 32% year-over-year to $117.3M.

Halozyme's Quarterly Growth (Halozyme)

The company reported a record quarterly royalties of $69.6M, representing 89% growth over Q1 of 2021 and up 11% from Q4. Halozyme's operating income increased 49% year-over-year to $75.7M. This surge in growth was due to an increase in recurring royalties with a minimal escalation in OpEx.

The primary growth driver was once again Johnson & Johnson's DARZALEX Faspro. Johnson & Johnson reported DARZALEX sales hitting $1.856 billion, which was up 40.3% year-over-year. DARZALEX Faspro's share grew to 80% in the U.S. during the first quarter, which was up from 76% in Q4 of 2021.

DARZALEX FASPRO Growth (Halozyme)

In the end, the company reported a GAAP EPS of $0.43 compared with $0.19 in Q1 of 2021. Their Non-GAAP adjusted EPS came in at $0.47, which is up from $0.37 in Q1 of 2021. As a result, Halozyme finished the quarter with 786.1M in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, which is up from $740.9M at the end of 2021.

Antares Pharma Deal

Prior to the company's Q1 earnings report, Halozyme announced that they were acquiring Antares Pharma at $5.60 per share in cash, for a total of ~$960M. The deal is projected to close in the first half of this year. Halozyme has publicized that they are able to obtain "low-cost pro rata bank debt to finance the transaction" with "favorable terms" for this non-diluted financing.

The big draw to Antares is their royalty revenue-generating auto-injector platform, which provides an opportunity for new licensing deals as well as a commercial portfolio of three proprietary products.

Antares Deal Overview (Halozyme)

What is more, the deal is projected to be "accretive to Halozyme's 2022 revenue, and non-GAAP earnings and to accelerate top and bottom-line growth through 2027, with multiple growth drivers beyond 2027." Moreover, Halozyme believes that Antares' auto-injector technology will harmonize with their ENHANZE technology, possibly permitting the injection of larger volumes of drugs or faster injections. Keep in mind, that Halozyme's new more extended room temperature stable rHuPH20 could launch after 2027, so it is possible to combine these two to make "at home" self-injection products. Into the bargain, Halozyme could continue to accrue additional licensing deals thanks to the growing need for auto-injectors from a gamut of market segments.

My Thoughts On The Deal

Every once in a while, you hear about an acquisition deal and you instantly think "oh Nice move... great idea". I got that feeling about the Antares deal and I believe the details back me up. First, I would point out the potential synergies that could generate near-term and long-term growth. For the near term, Antares' business model should easily integrate into Halozyme with their royalties and their commercial products. This should allow Antares to have an immediate impact on Halozyme's earnings. In fact, Antares is expected to pull in roughly $210M this year and is projected to report double-digit revenue growth through 2026. So, we should see Halozyme start to recuperate that ~$960M in a short period of time.

Antares Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

For the long-term, Antares has an interesting pipeline that could produce additional wholly-owned and partnered products in the coming years that could contribute beyond 2026.

Antares Pharma Product Pipeline (Antares Pharma)

Perhaps the most exciting opportunity comes from the potential for Halozyme to employ Antares' auto-injector technology with their ENHANZE technology, possibly allowing for larger volumes of ENHANZE drugs or more convenient pre-loaded ENHANZE drug injections.

Considering the points above, I believe this deal makes sense in terms of the company's business model and provides me with some confidence that the company is going to continue to report growth for the foreseeable future.

Still A Top Idea

Despite HALO being up roughly 25% from my first article, I still believe HALO is undervalued for its long-term prospects. As a result, I still have HALO as a "Top Idea" in my Seeking Alpha Marketplace Service, Compounding Healthcare.

I am confident that Halozyme has several more years of growth remaining that will have a positive impact on the share price.

In the near term, Halozyme still expects their full-year 2022 revenues of $530M-$560M, which would be 20%-26% growth over 2021. This revenue growth is projected to increase operating income to $350M-$380M, which would be a 27%-38% increase over 2021. Moreover, Halozyme projects their non-GAAP earnings to be $2.05-$2.20 per share.

Chart of ENHANZE Royalty Growth Projections (Halozyme)

From 2022 to 2024, Halozyme expects their milestones to increase from $450M to $500M in total milestones. By 2027, Halozyme sees the potential to achieve around $1B in royalty revenues.

Long-term, Halozyme's growth plan is to extract the potential of their ENHANZE development portfolio, which will be bolstered by Antares Pharma's commercial portfolio and pipeline.

Halozyme's Partner Products Portfolio (Halozyme)

In my previous article, I used a simple price-to-sales valuation that showed that HALO was trading at a premium. However, I also pointed out that analysts were expecting the company to report steady revenue growth, so it was only a matter of time before HALO grows into its current market value. Now, I am going to use a few of my other valuation methods to defend HALO's current valuation.

First, is a DCF 5-year growth model that has HALO at ~$55, with the 10-year model at ~$93 per share. The second valuation method is P/E multiples, which has HALO at ~$52 per share. Considering the ticker is trading around $43 per share, we can say that there is still substantial upside for HALO in the coming years. Therefore, HALO still deserves the "Top Idea" designation in the Compounding Healthcare Marketplace Service.

My Plan

HALO's spot in the Bioreactor Portfolio indicates it will be traded to generate cash while building a substantial position for a long-term investment. I will continue to trade HALO using technical analysis and market dynamics.

HALO Daily Chart (TrendSpider)

HALO Daily Chart Enhanced View (TrendSpider)

Looking at the Daily Chart, we can see HALO broke out of its pennant formation and has a bullish rating on the Go-No-Go indicator. Consequently, I am looking to move my Buy Threshold for HALO up from $24.26 to $40.25. Like most Bioreactor positions, the game plan is to a large portion of the position for a profit and reapply the profit on a pullback in the share price.

Overall, I still expect to have a position in HALO for at least five more years in anticipation the company will be able to grow into its current valuation.