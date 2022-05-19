bjdlzx/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) stands above many oil and gas companies. Why? Because it has a very well-articulated and defined capital return policy. EOG will return 60% of its free cash flow to shareholders. Period.

Here I make some estimates on the current WTI prices of $110 and explain why an 8% yield could be on the cards.

Capital Return Policy?

The longer I follow this space, the more I understand that there are two kinds of companies.

There are those that come out with clear and bold statements such as EOG's openly stating that they are committing ''to return a minimum of 60% of free cash flow to shareholders each year''.

And the remainder of the companies that are looking to follow similar policies starting H2 2022 but haven't yet got to this stage of finalizing their capital allocation strategy.

From the shareholder perspective, this makes a ton of sense. The big companies that have staying power and have clear capital return programs are the stocks that have been better rewarded in this recent volatile market.

Indeed, after a multi-year bear market in energy, nobody believes that oil prices will remain high. Consequently, what happens? There is underinvestment, of course. And then what happens?

Oil prices remain higher for longer. It's this ongoing cycle, where oil prices are too volatile for shareholders to back with capital. Who in the right mind is going to fund a meaningful project, where it could take at least 3 years to get up and going? What price will oil be at that point? Will it be $50 WTI? Will it be negative as it was 2 years ago? Will it be $150 WTI? It's just so volatile that makes budgeting near impossible.

Consequently, this means that when energy prices run high, shareholders simply want to pull capital out, at the soonest convenience.

Give Me Back My Capital!

Accordingly, EOG is aggressively returning capital to shareholders. Given its favorable outlooks and aggressive dividend policy, its balance sheet went from being in a net neutral position, where cash and debt were roughly equal, at the end of Q4 2021, to a $1 billion net debt position as of Q1 2022.

Nevertheless, for a business that's on a run rate of roughly $10 billion of free cash flow at the current $110 WTI prices, this implies that shareholders here are going to get approximately 8% yield at the current market cap.

EOG Q1 2022 presentation

And what further distinguishes EOG from other peers, is that there is no ambiguity. Many peers are saying they will look for a combination of repurchases and dividends. And shareholders simply mistrust that those management teams will perform good fiduciary duties.

EOG Stock Valuation - Priced at 7x Free Cash Flow

Here are some maths. EOG guides for $4.5 billion of capex and $8 billion of free cash flow at $95 WTI. This means that its cash flow from operations at $95 WTI would be $12.5 billion.

And we also know that at $32 WTI EOG's capex of $4.5 billion is at breakeven.

Consequently, this means approximately $127 million of cash flow per $1 WTI. Thus, at $110 WTI, its cash flows from operations could be a run-rate of $14.4 billion. Since its capex is around $4.5 billion for 2022, we could see approximately $10 billion of free cash flow over the next twelve months.

Given its 60% return of capital policy, the dividends here could reach very close to $6 billion, or an 8% yield.

The Bottom Line

EOG is a high-quality business that is looking to reward its shareholders with a very simple capital allocation strategy. While nobody can forecast the price of oil, if the price of oil were to remain at $110 WTI over the next 12 months, this would mean shareholders would get an 8% yield here. What's not to like?