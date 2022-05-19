Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 20-June 2, 2022

Iurii Garmash/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.

Created by the author.

This article series compiles a list of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet containing stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more.

To earn the next dividend, be sure to buy a stock before its ex-dividend date, which usually is one business day before the record date. Unfortunately, you won't receive the next dividend payment if you wait until the ex-dividend date or thereafter! Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend.

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.

Company (Ticker) Yrs Price Fwd 5-Yr Next Pay (05/18) Yield DGR Payout Date Ex-Div Date: 05/20 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 05/19) Atmos Energy (ATO) 38 $111.85 2.43% 8.5% 0.68 06/06 Phillips 66 (PSX) 10 $95.52 3.85% 7.6% 0.97 06/01 Ryder System (R) 18 $80.75 2.87% 5.9% 0.58 06/17 Westlake Chemical (WLK) 18 $131.04 0.91% 9.1% 0.298 06/07 Ex-Div Date: 05/23 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 05/20) Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 60 $175.50 2.42% 5.8% 1.13 06/07 Nordson (NDSN) 59 $205.82 0.99% 12.8% 0.51 06/07 Prudential Financial (PRU) 14 $101.59 4.72% 10.3% 1.2 06/16 Switch (SWCH) 5 $33.45 0.63% N/A 0.053 06/06 Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) 8 $101.79 2.20% 14.7% 0.56 06/14 Ex-Div Date: 05/24 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 05/23) CDW (CDW) 9 $163.73 1.22% 27.5% 0.5 06/10 Manulife Financial (MFC) 9 $17.64 5.95% 10.9% 0.33 06/20 Robert Half International (RHI) 18 $89.60 1.92% 11.8% 0.43 06/15 Tractor Supply (TSCO) 13 $181.63 2.03% 20.9% 0.92 06/08 Ex-Div Date: 05/25 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 05/24) Applied Materials (AMAT) 5 $111.34 0.93% 19.1% 0.26 06/16 Chemed (CHE) 14 $484.71 0.30% 6.9% 0.36 06/15 Discover Financial Services (DFS) 12 $105.10 2.28% 10.5% 0.6 06/09 Forward Air (FWRD) 7 $89.68 1.07% 10.0% 0.24 06/14 Littelfuse (LFUS) 12 $262.68 0.81% 10.1% 0.53 06/09 Thomson Reuters (TRI) 29 $94.78 1.88% 4.0% 0.445 06/15 Xylem (XYL) 11 $80.96 1.48% 12.1% 0.3 06/23 Ex-Div Date: 05/26 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 05/25) ACCO Brands (ACCO) 5 $7.29 4.12% N/A 0.075 06/22 Avista (AVA) 20 $43.80 4.02% 4.3% 0.44 06/15 Badger Meter (BMI) 30 $77.20 1.04% 11.9% 0.2 06/10 Cabot (CBT) 11 $70.58 2.10% 3.7% 0.37 06/10 Evercore (EVR) 16 $110.68 2.46% 15.9% 0.72 06/10 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 10 $66.21 1.69% 9.9% 0.28 06/15 First National (FXNC) 8 $19.85 2.82% 32.0% 0.14 06/10 Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) 10 $202.84 2.33% 16.1% 1.18 06/10 HNI (HNI) 12 $37.25 3.33% 2.4% 0.32 06/08 Jack Henry (JKHY) 32 $176.47 1.11% 10.2% 0.49 06/14 Masco (MAS) 9 $54.32 2.06% 20.4% 0.28 06/13 Materion (MTRN) 10 $80.22 0.60% 9.6% 0.125 06/16 National Bank (NBHC) 7 $39.84 2.31% 30.0% 0.23 06/15 North American Construction (NOA) 6 $12.19 2.07% 21.3% 0.08 07/08 Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) 22 $45.34 3.40% 1.4% 0.385 06/08 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) 19 $60.69 1.65% 7.7% 0.25 06/17 Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) 12 $182.41 1.92% 11.6% 0.875 06/10 Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) 13 $89.13 2.96% 5.7% 0.66 06/10 S&P Global (SPGI) 49 $330.12 1.03% 15.6% 0.85 06/10 Vulcan Materials (VMC) 9 $160.53 1.00% 12.2% 0.4 06/10 Weyco (WEYS) 8 $27.10 3.54% 2.7% 0.24 06/30 Ex-Div Date: 05/27 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 05/26) Agree Realty (ADC) 9 $67.92 4.13% 6.4% 0.234 06/14 Analog Devices (ADI) 20 $159.92 1.90% 10.6% 0.76 06/09 Assurant (AIZ) 18 $186.85 1.46% 5.4% 0.68 06/20 Atlantica Yield plc (AY) 5 $32.81 5.36% 25.2% 0.44 06/15 Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) 11 $45.89 1.22% 8.6% 0.14 06/30 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP) 15 $60.85 3.55% 7.6% 0.54 06/30 Bank of Hawaii (BOH) 7 $76.33 3.67% 7.4% 0.7 06/14 Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) 12 $104.84 1.83% 13.7% 0.48 06/15 Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 29 $121.02 2.48% 6.6% 0.75 06/15 Central Pacific Financial (CPF) 9 $23.82 4.37% 9.8% 0.26 06/15 CRA International (CRAI) 6 $80.01 1.55% 32.4% 0.31 06/10 CSX (CSX) 18 $32.32 1.24% 9.6% 0.1 06/15 Dover (DOV) 67 $129.39 1.55% 2.8% 0.5 06/15 First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA) 5 $658.49 0.29% 9.4% 0.47 06/15 FactSet Research Systems (FDS) 24 $356.10 0.92% 10.4% 0.89 06/16 Corning (GLW) 12 $34.06 3.17% 12.1% 0.27 06/29 Hubbell (HUBB) 15 $189.00 2.22% 8.8% 1.05 06/15 KeyCorp (KEY) 12 $18.51 4.21% 17.5% 0.195 06/15 Kinsale Capital (KNSL) 6 $208.24 0.25% 23.5% 0.13 06/13 Northrop Grumman (NOC) 19 $454.87 1.38% 11.8% 1.73 06/15 Peoples Financial Services (PFIS) 6 $50.05 3.12% 4.2% 0.39 06/15 Power Integrations (POWI) 10 $82.19 0.88% 17.4% 0.18 06/30 RLI (RLI) 47 $118.45 0.84% 4.6% 0.26 06/21 Stepan (SCL) 54 $108.24 1.24% 10.1% 0.335 06/15 STAG Industrial (STAG) 9 $32.45 4.50% 0.9% 0.122 06/15 Tennant (TNC) 50 $60.95 1.64% 3.2% 0.25 06/15 Union Pacific (UNP) 16 $224.99 2.10% 14.3% 1.3 06/30 Valvoline (VVV) 5 $29.21 1.71% 38.5% 0.125 06/15 Ex-Div Date: 05/31 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 05/30) ACNB (ACNB) 5 $32.18 3.23% 5.0% 0.26 06/15 Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) 7 $50.90 3.14% 30.7% 0.4 06/15 Arrow Financial (AROW) 29 $31.86 3.39% 4.0% 0.27 06/15 Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 11 $19.80 4.04% 11.1% 0.2 06/15 Avery Dennison (AVY) 12 $168.47 1.61% 10.7% 0.75 06/15 Boise Cascade (BCC) 5 $79.71 0.60% N/A 0.12 06/15 Ball (BLL) 6 $68.02 1.18% 23.6% 0.2 06/15 Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) 28 $104.56 1.11% 7.7% 0.67 06/15 FNCB Bancorp (FNCB) 7 $7.51 3.99% 23.3% 0.075 06/15 Goldman Sachs (GS) 11 $306.73 2.61% 22.8% 2 06/29 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY) 10 $35.36 3.65% 1.8% 0.323 06/15 Kellogg (K) 18 $69.32 3.35% 2.4% 0.58 06/15 LCNB (LCNB) 5 $15.98 5.01% 4.0% 0.2 06/15 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 20 $434.33 2.58% 9.3% 2.8 06/24 ManpowerGroup (MAN) 12 $89.31 2.82% 7.9% 1.36 06/15 McKesson (MCK) 14 $320.65 0.59% 15.0% 0.47 07/01 MGE Energy (MGEE) 47 $82.01 1.89% 4.7% 0.388 06/15 Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) 7 $323.97 0.75% 7.7% 0.61 06/30 MidWestOne Financial (MOFG) 12 $28.71 3.31% 7.2% 0.238 06/15 M&T Bank (MTB) 6 $165.70 2.90% 10.1% 1.2 06/30 NBT Bancorp (NBTB) 10 $35.90 3.12% 4.1% 0.28 06/15 Nelnet (NNI) 8 $81.70 1.18% 12.1% 0.24 06/15 EnPro Industries (NPO) 8 $98.12 1.14% 5.1% 0.28 06/15 Realty Income (O) 29 $67.56 4.39% 3.4% 0.247 06/15 Polaris (PII) 27 $103.09 2.48% 2.6% 0.64 06/15 Progress Software (PRGS) 5 $45.94 1.52% 22.9% 0.175 06/15 Rocky Brands (RCKY) 5 $37.36 1.66% 6.6% 0.155 06/15 Stifel Financial (SF) 5 $60.16 1.99% N/A 0.3 06/15 Silgan (SLGN) 18 $43.35 1.48% 11.0% 0.16 06/15 SS&C Technologies (SSNC) 6 $59.28 1.35% 23.6% 0.2 06/15 Tyson Foods (TSN) 11 $84.75 2.17% 19.3% 0.46 06/15 Universal Forest Products (UFPI) 10 $77.51 1.03% 19.3% 0.25 06/15 Watts Water Technologies (WTS) 10 $125.11 0.83% 7.6% 0.3 06/15 Ex-Div Date: 06/01 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 05/31) Popular (BPOP) 6 $77.81 2.83% 32.0% 0.55 07/01 Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL) 9 $174.49 3.44% N/A 1.5 06/17 Houlihan Lokey (HLI) 7 $85.05 2.02% 19.4% 0.53 06/15 Haverty Furniture (HVT) 9 $28.04 3.57% 16.8% 0.28 06/17 Imperial Oil (IMO) 7 $50.06 2.15% 15.2% 0.34 07/01 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 12 $37.89 6.81% 0.9% 0.215 06/15 Principal Financial (PFG) 14 $71.44 3.58% 8.5% 0.64 06/24 Qualcomm (QCOM) 20 $130.45 2.30% 5.1% 0.75 06/23 Ex-Div Date: 06/02 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 06/01) Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG) 12 $156.71 1.30% 5.0% 0.51 06/17 American National Bankshares (AMNB) 8 $34.96 3.20% 2.8% 0.28 06/17 Bank of America (BAC) 9 $34.88 2.41% 24.1% 0.21 06/24 Baxter International (BAX) 6 $72.12 1.55% 16.6% 0.29 07/01 Cass Information Systems (CASS) 21 $33.71 3.32% 10.0% 0.28 06/15 C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) 23 $103.17 2.13% 8.7% 0.55 07/01 First Financial Northwest (FFNW) 6 $16.44 2.92% 13.4% 0.12 06/17 First Merchants (FRME) 11 $39.20 2.96% 14.9% 0.32 06/17 Genuine Parts (GPC) 66 $131.48 2.72% 4.8% 0.895 07/01 L3Harris Technologies (LHX) 21 $237.85 1.88% 14.9% 1.12 06/17 Linde plc (LIN) 29 $310.07 1.51% 7.5% 1.17 06/17 Middlefield Banc (MBCN) 5 $25.40 2.68% 4.1% 0.17 06/15 Mercantile Bank (MBWM) 10 $31.15 3.98% 12.0% 0.31 06/15 PepsiCo (PEP) 50 $163.65 2.63% 7.4% 1.15 06/30 Perrigo plc (PRGO) 20 $37.52 2.77% 10.5% 0.26 06/21 Regions Financial (RF) 10 $19.93 3.41% 20.7% 0.17 07/01 Waste Management (WM) 19 $153.06 1.70% 7.5% 0.65 06/17

Previous Post: Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 13-26, 2022

High-Quality Candidates

To assess the quality of dividend growth stocks, we use DVK Quality Snapshots, an elegant and effective system that employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator for a maximum quality score of 25 points.

We assign quality scores to every Dividend Radar stock with upcoming ex-dates. This week, we screened for the stocks with quality scores of 23 or higher. There are nine such candidates.

Below we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience.

Created by the author from data in Dividend Radar and using DVK Quality Snapshots

Radar views fair value as a range. All but stocks are fairly valued as they are trading within the fair value range. One stock is trading at a premium valuation above the fair value range (MCK), and one stock is trading at a discounted valuation below the fair value range (EXPD).

TTR adds the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year TTRs. The summary table highlights 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange and any 1-year TRR that exceeds the 3-year TTR in green (indicating stronger recent performance).

Eight of this week's candidates have 3-year TTRs above 10% (the exception is ATO), while six candidates have a 1-year TTR that exceeds the 3-year TTR.

We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.

Two candidates yield more than 2.5% (LMT and PEP), and four have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10% (ADI, MCK, NOC, and UNP).

An Interesting Candidate

Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.

We have not focused on Dividend Champion ATO yet, so let's do so this week.

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Atmos Energy (ATO) and its subsidiaries are engaged in distributing, transmitting, and storing natural gas in the United States. The company delivers natural gas to residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers in nine states in the southern USA. ATO also operates intrastate gas pipelines in Texas.

ATO is rated Fine (quality score 19-22):

Created by the author from a personal spreadsheet based on DVK Quality Snapshots

The stock yields only 2.43% at $111.85 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 8.5%.

Over the past 10 years, ATO has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:

Portfolio-Insight.com

ATO delivered total returns of 347% versus SPY's 266%, a margin of 1.30-to-1!

If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, ATO's performance is even better, with total returns of 902% versus SPY's 419%, a margin of 2.15-to-1!

Here is a chart showing ATO's dividend growth history through the end of 2021:

Portfolio Insight

ATO is growing its dividend at a steady and accelerating rate. We can see this by dividing the 5-year DGR by the 10-year counterpart: 8.36 ÷ 6.47 = 1.29. A ratio above 1.00 indicates an acceleration of the DGR.

I'm impressed by ATO's EPS history, which is a model of consistency!

Portfolio Insight

Moreover, ATO's EPS estimates for FY 2022 through FY 2024 would continue the steady upward trend if realized.

ATO's payout ratio of 49% is "very low for utilities," according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Simply Safe Dividends

Therefore, ATO has plenty of room to continue increasing its dividend for many years to come. Simply Safe Dividends considers ATO's dividend Very Safe with a Dividend Safety Score of 97.

Let's now consider ATO's valuation.

Portfolio Insight

A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($2.72 by the stock's 5-year average yield (2.21%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $123 based on ATO's dividend yield history.

For reference, Simply Wall St's FV is $91, CFRA's FV is $96, Morningstar's FV is $102, Finbox.com's FV is $107, and Portfolio Insight's FV is $118.

My own FV estimate of ATO is $118.

The average of all these estimates is $108. Given the stock's current share price of $111.85, it appears that ATO is trading at a small premium valuation.

Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering ATO:

Conclusion: ATO is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading below my fair value estimate of $118. My Buy Below price equals my fair value estimate for stocks rated Fine. Therefore, my Buy Below price for ATO is $118 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $106 would be more appropriate.

Please note that we're not recommending ATO or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!