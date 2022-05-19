Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: May 20-June 2, 2022
Summary
- This weekly article series summarizes upcoming ex-dividend dates in a quick reference table.
- We present relevant data and key statistics in the table, including the next payout amount and payment date.
- We highlight one of the stocks with an upcoming ex-dividend date and include performance, valuation, and earnings charts.
This article was co-produced with James Marino Sr. of Portfolio Insight.
This article series compiles a list of upcoming ex-dividend dates of stocks in Dividend Radar, a spreadsheet containing stocks with dividend increase streaks of five years or more.
To earn the next dividend, be sure to buy a stock before its ex-dividend date, which usually is one business day before the record date. Unfortunately, you won't receive the next dividend payment if you wait until the ex-dividend date or thereafter! Instead, the seller will receive the next dividend.
Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates
The following table presents a summary of ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. The table is divided into sections by Ex-Div Date and sorted by Ticker for each date. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed, and 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period (on a trailing 12-month basis). Note that Payout is the dollar amount payable per share or unit on the Pay Date.
|Company (Ticker)
|Yrs
|Price
|Fwd
|5-Yr
|Next
|Pay
|(05/18)
|Yield
|DGR
|Payout
|Date
|Ex-Div Date: 05/20 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 05/19)
|Atmos Energy (ATO)
|38
|$111.85
|2.43%
|8.5%
|0.68
|06/06
|Phillips 66 (PSX)
|10
|$95.52
|3.85%
|7.6%
|0.97
|06/01
|Ryder System (R)
|18
|$80.75
|2.87%
|5.9%
|0.58
|06/17
|Westlake Chemical (WLK)
|18
|$131.04
|0.91%
|9.1%
|0.298
|06/07
|Ex-Div Date: 05/23 (Last Day to Buy: Friday, 05/20)
|Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|60
|$175.50
|2.42%
|5.8%
|1.13
|06/07
|Nordson (NDSN)
|59
|$205.82
|0.99%
|12.8%
|0.51
|06/07
|Prudential Financial (PRU)
|14
|$101.59
|4.72%
|10.3%
|1.2
|06/16
|Switch (SWCH)
|5
|$33.45
|0.63%
|N/A
|0.053
|06/06
|Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)
|8
|$101.79
|2.20%
|14.7%
|0.56
|06/14
|Ex-Div Date: 05/24 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 05/23)
|CDW (CDW)
|9
|$163.73
|1.22%
|27.5%
|0.5
|06/10
|Manulife Financial (MFC)
|9
|$17.64
|5.95%
|10.9%
|0.33
|06/20
|Robert Half International (RHI)
|18
|$89.60
|1.92%
|11.8%
|0.43
|06/15
|Tractor Supply (TSCO)
|13
|$181.63
|2.03%
|20.9%
|0.92
|06/08
|Ex-Div Date: 05/25 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 05/24)
|Applied Materials (AMAT)
|5
|$111.34
|0.93%
|19.1%
|0.26
|06/16
|Chemed (CHE)
|14
|$484.71
|0.30%
|6.9%
|0.36
|06/15
|Discover Financial Services (DFS)
|12
|$105.10
|2.28%
|10.5%
|0.6
|06/09
|Forward Air (FWRD)
|7
|$89.68
|1.07%
|10.0%
|0.24
|06/14
|Littelfuse (LFUS)
|12
|$262.68
|0.81%
|10.1%
|0.53
|06/09
|Thomson Reuters (TRI)
|29
|$94.78
|1.88%
|4.0%
|0.445
|06/15
|Xylem (XYL)
|11
|$80.96
|1.48%
|12.1%
|0.3
|06/23
|Ex-Div Date: 05/26 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 05/25)
|ACCO Brands (ACCO)
|5
|$7.29
|4.12%
|N/A
|0.075
|06/22
|Avista (AVA)
|20
|$43.80
|4.02%
|4.3%
|0.44
|06/15
|Badger Meter (BMI)
|30
|$77.20
|1.04%
|11.9%
|0.2
|06/10
|Cabot (CBT)
|11
|$70.58
|2.10%
|3.7%
|0.37
|06/10
|Evercore (EVR)
|16
|$110.68
|2.46%
|15.9%
|0.72
|06/10
|Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS)
|10
|$66.21
|1.69%
|9.9%
|0.28
|06/15
|First National (FXNC)
|8
|$19.85
|2.82%
|32.0%
|0.14
|06/10
|Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
|10
|$202.84
|2.33%
|16.1%
|1.18
|06/10
|HNI (HNI)
|12
|$37.25
|3.33%
|2.4%
|0.32
|06/08
|Jack Henry (JKHY)
|32
|$176.47
|1.11%
|10.2%
|0.49
|06/14
|Masco (MAS)
|9
|$54.32
|2.06%
|20.4%
|0.28
|06/13
|Materion (MTRN)
|10
|$80.22
|0.60%
|9.6%
|0.125
|06/16
|National Bank (NBHC)
|7
|$39.84
|2.31%
|30.0%
|0.23
|06/15
|North American Construction (NOA)
|6
|$12.19
|2.07%
|21.3%
|0.08
|07/08
|Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS)
|22
|$45.34
|3.40%
|1.4%
|0.385
|06/08
|Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)
|19
|$60.69
|1.65%
|7.7%
|0.25
|06/17
|Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)
|12
|$182.41
|1.92%
|11.6%
|0.875
|06/10
|Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG)
|13
|$89.13
|2.96%
|5.7%
|0.66
|06/10
|S&P Global (SPGI)
|49
|$330.12
|1.03%
|15.6%
|0.85
|06/10
|Vulcan Materials (VMC)
|9
|$160.53
|1.00%
|12.2%
|0.4
|06/10
|Weyco (WEYS)
|8
|$27.10
|3.54%
|2.7%
|0.24
|06/30
|Ex-Div Date: 05/27 (Last Day to Buy: Thursday, 05/26)
|Agree Realty (ADC)
|9
|$67.92
|4.13%
|6.4%
|0.234
|06/14
|Analog Devices (ADI)
|20
|$159.92
|1.90%
|10.6%
|0.76
|06/09
|Assurant (AIZ)
|18
|$186.85
|1.46%
|5.4%
|0.68
|06/20
|Atlantica Yield plc (AY)
|5
|$32.81
|5.36%
|25.2%
|0.44
|06/15
|Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)
|11
|$45.89
|1.22%
|8.6%
|0.14
|06/30
|Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)
|15
|$60.85
|3.55%
|7.6%
|0.54
|06/30
|Bank of Hawaii (BOH)
|7
|$76.33
|3.67%
|7.4%
|0.7
|06/14
|Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)
|12
|$104.84
|1.83%
|13.7%
|0.48
|06/15
|Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR)
|29
|$121.02
|2.48%
|6.6%
|0.75
|06/15
|Central Pacific Financial (CPF)
|9
|$23.82
|4.37%
|9.8%
|0.26
|06/15
|CRA International (CRAI)
|6
|$80.01
|1.55%
|32.4%
|0.31
|06/10
|CSX (CSX)
|18
|$32.32
|1.24%
|9.6%
|0.1
|06/15
|Dover (DOV)
|67
|$129.39
|1.55%
|2.8%
|0.5
|06/15
|First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA)
|5
|$658.49
|0.29%
|9.4%
|0.47
|06/15
|FactSet Research Systems (FDS)
|24
|$356.10
|0.92%
|10.4%
|0.89
|06/16
|Corning (GLW)
|12
|$34.06
|3.17%
|12.1%
|0.27
|06/29
|Hubbell (HUBB)
|15
|$189.00
|2.22%
|8.8%
|1.05
|06/15
|KeyCorp (KEY)
|12
|$18.51
|4.21%
|17.5%
|0.195
|06/15
|Kinsale Capital (KNSL)
|6
|$208.24
|0.25%
|23.5%
|0.13
|06/13
|Northrop Grumman (NOC)
|19
|$454.87
|1.38%
|11.8%
|1.73
|06/15
|Peoples Financial Services (PFIS)
|6
|$50.05
|3.12%
|4.2%
|0.39
|06/15
|Power Integrations (POWI)
|10
|$82.19
|0.88%
|17.4%
|0.18
|06/30
|RLI (RLI)
|47
|$118.45
|0.84%
|4.6%
|0.26
|06/21
|Stepan (SCL)
|54
|$108.24
|1.24%
|10.1%
|0.335
|06/15
|STAG Industrial (STAG)
|9
|$32.45
|4.50%
|0.9%
|0.122
|06/15
|Tennant (TNC)
|50
|$60.95
|1.64%
|3.2%
|0.25
|06/15
|Union Pacific (UNP)
|16
|$224.99
|2.10%
|14.3%
|1.3
|06/30
|Valvoline (VVV)
|5
|$29.21
|1.71%
|38.5%
|0.125
|06/15
|Ex-Div Date: 05/31 (Last Day to Buy: Monday, 05/30)
|ACNB (ACNB)
|5
|$32.18
|3.23%
|5.0%
|0.26
|06/15
|Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)
|7
|$50.90
|3.14%
|30.7%
|0.4
|06/15
|Arrow Financial (AROW)
|29
|$31.86
|3.39%
|4.0%
|0.27
|06/15
|Associated Banc-Corp (ASB)
|11
|$19.80
|4.04%
|11.1%
|0.2
|06/15
|Avery Dennison (AVY)
|12
|$168.47
|1.61%
|10.7%
|0.75
|06/15
|Boise Cascade (BCC)
|5
|$79.71
|0.60%
|N/A
|0.12
|06/15
|Ball (BLL)
|6
|$68.02
|1.18%
|23.6%
|0.2
|06/15
|Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)
|28
|$104.56
|1.11%
|7.7%
|0.67
|06/15
|FNCB Bancorp (FNCB)
|7
|$7.51
|3.99%
|23.3%
|0.075
|06/15
|Goldman Sachs (GS)
|11
|$306.73
|2.61%
|22.8%
|2
|06/29
|Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (HY)
|10
|$35.36
|3.65%
|1.8%
|0.323
|06/15
|Kellogg (K)
|18
|$69.32
|3.35%
|2.4%
|0.58
|06/15
|LCNB (LCNB)
|5
|$15.98
|5.01%
|4.0%
|0.2
|06/15
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|20
|$434.33
|2.58%
|9.3%
|2.8
|06/24
|ManpowerGroup (MAN)
|12
|$89.31
|2.82%
|7.9%
|1.36
|06/15
|McKesson (MCK)
|14
|$320.65
|0.59%
|15.0%
|0.47
|07/01
|MGE Energy (MGEE)
|47
|$82.01
|1.89%
|4.7%
|0.388
|06/15
|Martin Marietta Materials (MLM)
|7
|$323.97
|0.75%
|7.7%
|0.61
|06/30
|MidWestOne Financial (MOFG)
|12
|$28.71
|3.31%
|7.2%
|0.238
|06/15
|M&T Bank (MTB)
|6
|$165.70
|2.90%
|10.1%
|1.2
|06/30
|NBT Bancorp (NBTB)
|10
|$35.90
|3.12%
|4.1%
|0.28
|06/15
|Nelnet (NNI)
|8
|$81.70
|1.18%
|12.1%
|0.24
|06/15
|EnPro Industries (NPO)
|8
|$98.12
|1.14%
|5.1%
|0.28
|06/15
|Realty Income (O)
|29
|$67.56
|4.39%
|3.4%
|0.247
|06/15
|Polaris (PII)
|27
|$103.09
|2.48%
|2.6%
|0.64
|06/15
|Progress Software (PRGS)
|5
|$45.94
|1.52%
|22.9%
|0.175
|06/15
|Rocky Brands (RCKY)
|5
|$37.36
|1.66%
|6.6%
|0.155
|06/15
|Stifel Financial (SF)
|5
|$60.16
|1.99%
|N/A
|0.3
|06/15
|Silgan (SLGN)
|18
|$43.35
|1.48%
|11.0%
|0.16
|06/15
|SS&C Technologies (SSNC)
|6
|$59.28
|1.35%
|23.6%
|0.2
|06/15
|Tyson Foods (TSN)
|11
|$84.75
|2.17%
|19.3%
|0.46
|06/15
|Universal Forest Products (UFPI)
|10
|$77.51
|1.03%
|19.3%
|0.25
|06/15
|Watts Water Technologies (WTS)
|10
|$125.11
|0.83%
|7.6%
|0.3
|06/15
|Ex-Div Date: 06/01 (Last Day to Buy: Tuesday, 05/31)
|Popular (BPOP)
|6
|$77.81
|2.83%
|32.0%
|0.55
|07/01
|Diamond Hill Investment (DHIL)
|9
|$174.49
|3.44%
|N/A
|1.5
|06/17
|Houlihan Lokey (HLI)
|7
|$85.05
|2.02%
|19.4%
|0.53
|06/15
|Haverty Furniture (HVT)
|9
|$28.04
|3.57%
|16.8%
|0.28
|06/17
|Imperial Oil (IMO)
|7
|$50.06
|2.15%
|15.2%
|0.34
|07/01
|Main Street Capital (MAIN)
|12
|$37.89
|6.81%
|0.9%
|0.215
|06/15
|Principal Financial (PFG)
|14
|$71.44
|3.58%
|8.5%
|0.64
|06/24
|Qualcomm (QCOM)
|20
|$130.45
|2.30%
|5.1%
|0.75
|06/23
|Ex-Div Date: 06/02 (Last Day to Buy: Wednesday, 06/01)
|Arthur J. Gallagher (AJG)
|12
|$156.71
|1.30%
|5.0%
|0.51
|06/17
|American National Bankshares (AMNB)
|8
|$34.96
|3.20%
|2.8%
|0.28
|06/17
|Bank of America (BAC)
|9
|$34.88
|2.41%
|24.1%
|0.21
|06/24
|Baxter International (BAX)
|6
|$72.12
|1.55%
|16.6%
|0.29
|07/01
|Cass Information Systems (CASS)
|21
|$33.71
|3.32%
|10.0%
|0.28
|06/15
|C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)
|23
|$103.17
|2.13%
|8.7%
|0.55
|07/01
|First Financial Northwest (FFNW)
|6
|$16.44
|2.92%
|13.4%
|0.12
|06/17
|First Merchants (FRME)
|11
|$39.20
|2.96%
|14.9%
|0.32
|06/17
|Genuine Parts (GPC)
|66
|$131.48
|2.72%
|4.8%
|0.895
|07/01
|L3Harris Technologies (LHX)
|21
|$237.85
|1.88%
|14.9%
|1.12
|06/17
|Linde plc (LIN)
|29
|$310.07
|1.51%
|7.5%
|1.17
|06/17
|Middlefield Banc (MBCN)
|5
|$25.40
|2.68%
|4.1%
|0.17
|06/15
|Mercantile Bank (MBWM)
|10
|$31.15
|3.98%
|12.0%
|0.31
|06/15
|PepsiCo (PEP)
|50
|$163.65
|2.63%
|7.4%
|1.15
|06/30
|Perrigo plc (PRGO)
|20
|$37.52
|2.77%
|10.5%
|0.26
|06/21
|Regions Financial (RF)
|10
|$19.93
|3.41%
|20.7%
|0.17
|07/01
|Waste Management (WM)
|19
|$153.06
|1.70%
|7.5%
|0.65
|06/17
High-Quality Candidates
To assess the quality of dividend growth stocks, we use DVK Quality Snapshots, an elegant and effective system that employs five quality indicators and assigns 0-5 points to each quality indicator for a maximum quality score of 25 points.
We assign quality scores to every Dividend Radar stock with upcoming ex-dates. This week, we screened for the stocks with quality scores of 23 or higher. There are nine such candidates.
Below we present the quality scores, an assessment of fair value (whether Above, At, or Below fair value), and two measures of each stock's recent performance (1-year and 3-year trailing total returns [TTR]). Key metrics from the previous table are repeated here for convenience.
Radar views fair value as a range. All but stocks are fairly valued as they are trading within the fair value range. One stock is trading at a premium valuation above the fair value range (MCK), and one stock is trading at a discounted valuation below the fair value range (EXPD).
TTR adds the returns due to stock price appreciation (or depreciation) and dividend payments over each time frame. Dividend Radar provides 1-year and 3-year TTRs. The summary table highlights 3-year TTRs of 10% or higher in orange and any 1-year TRR that exceeds the 3-year TTR in green (indicating stronger recent performance).
Eight of this week's candidates have 3-year TTRs above 10% (the exception is ATO), while six candidates have a 1-year TTR that exceeds the 3-year TTR.
We also color-code the Yield and 5-yr DGR columns, preferring dividend yields above 2.5% and 5-year dividend growth rates of 10% or higher.
Two candidates yield more than 2.5% (LMT and PEP), and four have 5-year dividend growth rates above 10% (ADI, MCK, NOC, and UNP).
An Interesting Candidate
Ideally, we'd like to see green cells in each of the Fair Value, 1-yr TTR, Yield, and 5-yr DGR columns. That rarely happens, though, so we look for a candidate that offers the best metrics overall, at least based on our current investment objectives.
We have not focused on Dividend Champion ATO yet, so let's do so this week.
Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Atmos Energy (ATO) and its subsidiaries are engaged in distributing, transmitting, and storing natural gas in the United States. The company delivers natural gas to residential, commercial, public authority, and industrial customers in nine states in the southern USA. ATO also operates intrastate gas pipelines in Texas.
ATO is rated Fine (quality score 19-22):
The stock yields only 2.43% at $111.85 per share and has a 5-year DGR of 8.5%.
Over the past 10 years, ATO has outperformed the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), an ETF designed to track the 500 companies in the S&P 500 index:
ATO delivered total returns of 347% versus SPY's 266%, a margin of 1.30-to-1!
If we extend the time frame of comparison to the past 20 years, ATO's performance is even better, with total returns of 902% versus SPY's 419%, a margin of 2.15-to-1!
Here is a chart showing ATO's dividend growth history through the end of 2021:
ATO is growing its dividend at a steady and accelerating rate. We can see this by dividing the 5-year DGR by the 10-year counterpart: 8.36 ÷ 6.47 = 1.29. A ratio above 1.00 indicates an acceleration of the DGR.
I'm impressed by ATO's EPS history, which is a model of consistency!
Moreover, ATO's EPS estimates for FY 2022 through FY 2024 would continue the steady upward trend if realized.
ATO's payout ratio of 49% is "very low for utilities," according to Simply Safe Dividends:
Therefore, ATO has plenty of room to continue increasing its dividend for many years to come. Simply Safe Dividends considers ATO's dividend Very Safe with a Dividend Safety Score of 97.
Let's now consider ATO's valuation.
A quick way to estimate fair value is to divide the annualized dividend ($2.72 by the stock's 5-year average yield (2.21%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $123 based on ATO's dividend yield history.
For reference, Simply Wall St's FV is $91, CFRA's FV is $96, Morningstar's FV is $102, Finbox.com's FV is $107, and Portfolio Insight's FV is $118.
My own FV estimate of ATO is $118.
The average of all these estimates is $108. Given the stock's current share price of $111.85, it appears that ATO is trading at a small premium valuation.
Here are the most recent Seeking Alpha articles covering ATO:
- Buy: Atmos Energy Stock: Still A Buy, by Robert Honeywill
- Hold: Atmos Energy: A Large Natural Gas Utility With An Attractive Valuation, by Power Hedge
- Buy: Atmos Energy Stock: 'A-' Rated Dividend Aristocrat Utility With Best-In-Class Management, by Samuel Smith
Conclusion: ATO is a high-quality dividend growth stock trading below my fair value estimate of $118. My Buy Below price equals my fair value estimate for stocks rated Fine. Therefore, my Buy Below price for ATO is $118 per share. For conservative investors, a buy below $106 would be more appropriate.
Please note that we're not recommending ATO or any of the stocks listed in this article. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.
Thanks for reading, and happy investing!
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATO, JNJ, LMT, NOC, PEP, UNP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.