The domestic cannabis space remains in growth mode, but the stocks are still trading as if no growth opportunity exists. Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) is an incredible value and now technically the largest cannabis company in the world. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on all of the leading multi-state operators (MSOs) due to the stocks trading at massive discounts to rationale valuations.

Big Quarter

The MSOs generally had a difficult Q1'22 with Omicron and the lack of stimulus checks slowing comps from last year, but Trulieve actually beat analyst revenue targets. The company reported revenues of $318.3 million, up 4% sequentially and $11.9 million above analyst targets.

With the help of the Harvest Health acquisition, Trulieve now has the highest revenue base in the sector with Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF) at only $313.0 million in the March quarter. The biggest issue going forward is that Curaleaf is primed for Northeast sales expansion while Trulieve is still 70% of retail locations focused on Florida while Arizona accounts for a large portion of the remaining revenues.

Trulieve has maintained solid margins with Q1'22 gross margins up at 56.0% and crucial adjusted EBITDA margins at 33.2%. The MSO was able to push forward higher margins despite an inflationary environment and difficult operating setup for retailers.

The company has a major gap in licenses with nothing in the just launched recreational cannabis market in New Jersey along with the planned launches in New York and Virginia. The MSO is in other promising markets like Connecticut set to launch recreational cannabis in the next few years plus Florida and Pennsylvania are strong medical cannabis markets ultimately destined to approve recreational cannabis setting up the potential for related sales to double.

Source: Trulieve Cannabis Q1'22 presentation

The Florida market remains the key for Trulieve. The company has 115 stores in the state and despite only ~25% of the medical cannabis dispensaries open in the state, Trulieve has close to 50% of the flower sales in the state per the latest OMMU data.

Again, Trulieve isn't in a bad position. The company just doesn't have the major growth drivers as other MSOs having bet on Harvest Health with an Arizona focused footprint already boosted by the launch of recreational cannabis sales last year. The MSO maintained guidance for 2022 with revenues in the range of $1.3 to $1.4 billion and adjusted EBITDA at $450 to $500 million.

The company was at a Q1'22 revenue run rate topping $1.25 billion. At the lower end of guidance, Trulieve is prescribing very limited growth going forward. The stock story is very interesting because Trulieve only has a market cap of $2.7 billion after this dip.

Massive Price Targets

The disconnect between the analyst views on Trulieve Cannabis and other MSO stocks is incredible and probably an indication of how institutional money can't invest in the plant touching cannabis space. The average analyst target is $45 for the stock while the price sits below $15 after this massive market sell off.

Source: TipRanks

Most stocks trade in relative close relation to the analyst price targets, or the analyst end up cutting targets. While cannabis analysts have cut targets in the major downturn of the last year, the average analyst is still willing to maintain price targets with 200% upside targets.

Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a $57 price target on Trulieve for nearly 300% upside in the stock. The research firm has the stock trading at ~20x a 2023 EBITDA target of $534 million. The key here is that Cantor analyst Pablo Zuanic and the analyst community in general aren't using aggressive valuation multiples to derive what appear large price targets.

Investors need to understand the stock has fallen from a peak topping $50 in early 2020, but this doesn't mean the ultimate value has changed. A stock has no downside limit or multiple. If Trulieve hits the analyst targets for ~16% annualized growth in the next couple of years, the stock clearly is worth a simple 20x EBITDA valuation multiple placing stock back up at record levels.

The company has net debt of almost $300 million with total debt of $553 million. Based on the current EBITDA levels and positive operating cash flows of $45 million in Q1, the debt levels aren't a problem for Trulieve, but investors should always keep an eye on these measures.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Trulieve is trading as if the company has no growth ahead. Even under a scenario where the company only generates 16% EBITDA growth over the next couple of years, the stock should ultimately trade back up to the current analyst targets and possibly record levels. The current downtrend in the MSO sector doesn't change the ultimate value of the sector stocks one bit. Investors should use the recent weakness to continue loading up on their favorite MSO, such as Trulieve.