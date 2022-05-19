RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) continues to run its operations with ease and prudence. With its recent acquisition, it now has a larger scope and market presence. It remains unperturbed despite macroeconomic pressures. Also, its Balance Sheet shows how sound and intact its fundamentals are. The company may sustain its expansion even without raising financial leverage.

Likewise, the stock price now shows a promise of an upside. After a year of decrease, it is now moving sideways and slightly increasing. The expectation may be logical due to fair valuation. Plus, it is an attractive stock for its consistent dividend payments. The company guarantees safety and viability for the investors.

Company Performance

Over the years, First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has shown compelling results. Its revenue growth may not be consistent, but it knows how to stabilize its costs and expenses. Banks are susceptible to risks associated with economic downturns. But, FIBK continues to prove its durability despite the pandemic. Amidst inflationary pressures, its fundamentals show it can rise above all drastic changes.

This quarter, its interest income is now $184 million, a 47% increase from 1Q 2021. It is primarily driven by its recent acquisition of the Great Western Bank. In fact, it has already made several acquisitions since I started following it. In general, banks tend to underperform after M&As. They may cause disruptive changes in business processes that may affect the customers. It may lead to customer or revenue losses. But it remains fruitful as the bank maneuvers its branches with ease and prudence. Indeed, it is one of those companies that capitalize on growth through prudent M&As. With 150 locations across several states, it remains a popular and in-demand bank.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (MarketWatch)

But what makes it an excellent performer is its ability to stabilize its costs and expenses. Regardless of economic conditions, its interest expense is relatively lower. The thing is, FIBK knows how to handle its loans and deposits very well. I will discuss this part later to verify its fundamental stability. It sets favorable interest rates on loans and deposits. For instance, in 2020-2021. Amidst the economic rebound, it adjusts loans and deposits to interest rate changes. With $6 million in interest expense, there is a 30% year-over-year growth. It is also due to the acquisition. What is noticeable is the wide difference in interest income and interest expense.

However, provisions for credit losses are way higher than in any quarter in recent years. The primary reason is also the recent acquisition. It has more loans now, which we will also discuss later. In turn, it has to keep its non-performing loans at a manageable level. It makes sure of the consistency in its profitability, liquidity, and sustainability. But if we disregard the amount, the net value will still be higher. It is because provisions or allowances are non-cash accounts in nature. We can confirm it in the Cash Flow since it is one of the non-cash adjustment accounts. The percentage of net interest income today is 63% compared to 96% in the comparative quarter. Without the provisions, the percentage will be higher at 97%.

The non-interest-related transactions show a considerable increase. Of course, it is also due to the acquisition. In non-interest income, all components are higher except for mortgage banking revenues. At $49 million, it is already 28% higher than in the previous year. Likewise, non-interest expenses are also higher today. It is most noticeable today in employee and labor expenses. Salaries and benefits are 47% more than the comparative quarter. The increase is not only due to the acquisition. Indeed, it is nice to know that the bank also puts employees as its top priority. Acquisition expenses are another primary driver of non-interest expenses. In 1Q 2022, it amounted to $65 million. For this reason, non-interest expenses offset non-interest income by more than $100 million. Hence, the operating margin dropped to -0.25.

Operating Margin (MarketWatch)

But what we must remember is that the decrease was solely due to the acquisition. As we can see, it manages loans and deposits well amidst inflationary pressures. Well, costs are indeed rising due to recent economic changes. But, the core business of the company remains stable and viable. If we check the Cash Flow Statement, we can see the FCF amounting to $54 million. Note that higher interest rates entice more savings and investments. And it is possible because more people are bouncing back from joblessness. The easing of restrictions leads to improvement in businesses and the labor market. Hence, more people are more capable to spend, invest, and save today. If we ignore the acquisition impact, the operating margin may range from 0.48 to 0.56.

In the second half, I expect it to offset M&A expenses. So, the operating income may become a positive value. With more locations, the bank will have more market visibility. There may be more revenues as it caters to more customers. I am confident with the way it handles its resources. In 2022, interest income and expense may reach $660-700 million and $30-40 million. I also expect the operating margin to rebound to 0.30-0.40. For the next few years, the economy may be in a more stable position. So, interest income and expense may increase to $730-800 million and $40-50 million. Likewise, the operating margin may increase to 0.46-0.52.

Interest Income and Interest Expense (Author Estimation)

Operating Margin (Author Estimation)

Macroeconomic Factors

Despite efficient asset management, the company must still beware of inflation. Since the latter part of the previous year, CPI has been on the rise. The trend sped up earlier this year. This March, it peaked at 8.5% before going down to 8.3% in April. Although it decreased, the bank must remain on the guard. As the pent-up demand across industries continues, prices may rise further. It is most visible in the real estate and automotive industries. While many first thought it to be transitory, the changes now are more massive than expected.

Today, the Fed sees a series of interest rate hikes in the next twelve to twenty-four months. It matters to the company, given that houses and cars have the most inflated prices. Also, its personal, commercial, and mortgage loans may be affected. Many analysts estimate the interest rate and mortgage rate to increase to 3.00-3.25% and 4.80-5.50%.

But many people now have jobs and higher wages. The unemployment rate is more stable now 3.6%. Even better, the average wage is now $27.12 per hour. So, many borrowers are more capable of paying their borrowings. In fact, many recent surveys show that over 40% of Americans plan to save more this year. The possibility of defaults may be lower than expected. With more people willing to save, FIBK has many banked and unbanked customers to capture.

Over the next few years, the economy may become better. It may lead to lower inflation, interest, and mortgage rates. That is why I see more enticing growth prospects for the company. This year, growth may not be as much as in the previous year. First, inflationary pressures may be more disruptive in the second half. Also, I still consider the adjustment to the recent acquisition. As you can see, my estimation for 2022 is a bit lower than the historical rate with or without M&As. It is a conservative value considering macroeconomic pressures. Nevertheless, I expect a massive increase in 2023-2026. It can manage its assets, particularly loans and deposits, with caution and efficiency.

Interest Rate, Inflation Rate, and Mortgage Rate (Author Estimation)

Why First Interstate BancSystem Has Strong Market Positioning

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. continues to show robust core operations. But it does not rely on revenue and income growth alone. It also capitalizes on prudent acquisitions while keeping its fundamentals sound. In the Balance Sheet, we can see it has adequate means to cover all its obligations and expansion. As mentioned, the company handles its loans and deposits very well. Regardless of economic conditions, it ensures its safety and sustainability.

The Loan-to-Deposit ratio of 0.58 shows it has not maximized its operating capacity. So, it may stimulate growth by extending loans and expanding even without borrowing. It can even raise its investments to generate more dividends. I prefer a ratio of 70-80% for higher capacity and potential revenue generation. But given the recent acquisition, keeping the ratio low, for now, is a wise move. The great thing about it is that the company provides more safety than many other banks. Also, the lower Loan-to-Deposit Ratio means it has more reserves during debt defaults. It is more applicable now that inflationary pressures are causing interest rate hikes. It may weaken inflationary pressures while preparing itself for a more stable economy. For now, it is enough that it can sustain its operations and cover its borrowings and dividends.

Loans, Deposits, Loan-to-Deposit Ratio (MarketWatch)

The liquidity and sustainability are further proven by its cash and financial assets. As of 1Q 2022, it has $13.3 billion in cash and investments. Even if the total assets today are almost 50% higher, the relative value of cash remains at 40%. So, both FIBK and the Great Western Bank have high liquidity. They have enough means to cover all immediate payables. It can even acquire or expand again without having to borrow or raise its capital. So, stakeholders may assure themselves of the safety it offers. Even better, Goodwill is still 3% of the total assets after several acquisitions. It is ideal for banks since they are composed of monetary and tangible assets. It is not overspending or over acquiring.

Cash and Investments and Total Assets (MarketWatch)

Stock Price Assessment

The stock price of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has been in a downtrend in the last year. But since April, it has been moving sideways and gearing upward. The current stock price of $34.87 shows that it has already been cut by 14% from the starting stock price. Plus, there appears to be an overselling of shares after the acquisition. So as the current price is at the support level, it shows an opportunity for potential gains. The stock price has a reasonable margin of safety. With a PE Ratio TTM and FWD of 22.58 and 18.88, FIBK is traded fairly with potential undervaluation. It is cheaper than the average PE Ratio of S&P 600 of 25.03.

Likewise, its dividend payments provide security for its investors. FIBK has been paying dividends for more than ten years, making it a part of Dividend Contenders. In recent years, dividend growth averaged 10.40%, showing there is a consistent raise. This year, dividends are set at $0.41 per share. It appears reasonable since the company has just completed its acquisition. It may still have to adjust its operations to deal with the integration and transition. Right now, it has a Dividend Payout Ratio of 83%. But the good thing is that borrowings are low, and it has more than enough cash reserves. For better accuracy, the FCF per share TTM of $2.04 leads to a Dividend Payout Ratio of 76%. The valuation of the price using dividends is also reasonable, given the dividend yield of 4.70%. It is way higher than the dividend yield of NASDAQ components at 1.42% and S&P 500 at 2%. We may also check the stock price using the Dividend Discount Model.

Dividend Yield (Yahoo Finance)

Stock Price $34.87 Average Dividend Growth 0.1040632675 Estimated Dividends Per Share $1.64 Cost of Capital Equity 0.1406400011 Derived Value $43.46618606 or $43.47

The derived value proves our initial supposition of undervaluation. It shows a potential upside of 24% for the next twelve to twenty-four months. The value shows promising growth prospects, which is possible, given the fundamentals.

Bottomline

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. shows promising growth prospects amidst inflationary pressures. Despite integration delays after the acquisition, its fundamentals remain solid and intact. Meanwhile, the stock price is still in sideways movement but shows promising returns. The dividend payments are consistent, proving that the value is reasonable. The recommendation is that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a buy.