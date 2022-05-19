mladenbalinovac/E+ via Getty Images

I published my last article about Rollins (NYSE:ROL) more than one year ago – in April 2021 – and I was bearish about the stock and considered it a sell due to the extremely high valuation multiples the stock was trading for at that point. And although the stock is trading pretty much for the same price as when my last article was published, it makes sense to look at Rollins again.

Data by YCharts

In 13 months, the business can improve and a stock price that might not have been justified one year ago could be justified right now. In the following article, we will look at the last results and provide an updated intrinsic value calculation (or three, to be precise) to determine for what price the stock could be bought.

Results

We can start by looking at fiscal 2021 results and Rollins continued to perform with a stable pace. Revenue increased 12.1% YoY from $2,161 million in fiscal 2020 to $2,424 million in fiscal 2021. Operating income also increased from $368 million in fiscal 2020 to about $440 million in fiscal 2021 – resulting in 19.6% year-over-year growth. And diluted net income per share increased even from $0.53 in fiscal 2020 to $0.71 in fiscal 2021 – 33.9% bottom-line growth. Additionally, we saw a slightly improving gross margin (from 51.48% in fiscal 2020 to 52.04% in fiscal 2021) and an improving operating margin (from 17.03% in fiscal 2020 to 18.15% in fiscal 2021).

Rollins Annual Report 2021

And Rollins could continue its strong growth momentum in the first quarter of fiscal 2022 with revenue increasing from $536 million in the same quarter last year to $591 million – reflecting 10.3% year-over-year growth. Operating income also increased from $88.2 million in Q1/21 to $91.7 million in Q1/22 – 4.0% year-over-year growth. But diluted net income per share declined from $0.19 to $0.15 – resulting in 21.1% year-over-year decline.

And when looking at the results in the last few years, we see revenue, gross profit, and operating income growing with a stable pace. Especially in the last three years, revenue as well as gross profit increased in the high single digits or double digits.

Seeking Alpha

Still High Valuation Multiples

In my last article I was mostly bearish about Rollins as the stock price did not match the fundamentals anymore. And when looking at the price-earnings ratio as well as the price-free-cash-flow ratio in the meantime, we can’t really claim that the stock is cheaper now. While the P/E ratio is about 53 right now (compared to 56 back then), the P/FCF ratio increased from 40 back then to about 51 right now.

Data by YCharts

In my opinion, a valuation multiple above 50 is hardly justified for any business – no matter how strong the economic moat is and what growth rates we can expect in the years to come. And it also doesn’t help much that Rollins has been trading for an average P/FCF ratio of 47 during the last ten years. While I believe that we will see a reversion to the mean at some point, it is also possible for a stock to remain extremely overvalued for a long time.

And when using a discount cash flow calculation, we are reaching a similar conclusion. In the recent past I often provided three different intrinsic value calculations – a bear case, a bull case, and a base case scenario. And I will do the same for Rollins in the following three sections.

Bull Case Scenario

This scenario is based on the wide economic moat of Rollins, the fact that it has delivered strong growth rates in the past (10-year EPS CAGR was clearly above 15% for several years) and the fact that Rollins is a well-run, recession-resistant business with a great management team and bargaining power over its customers (see my last article for my details).

Rollins is a classical family business with family members not only holding key management positions within the company, but the Rollins family is also controlling about 55% of the voting shares. Usually, these types of businesses are extremely successful and provide high levels of stability and consistency in its operations. I would also argue that we usually see a focus on long-term strategy with short-term (quarterly) results being only secondary.

The company also has a highly fragmented customer base with about 2 million individual customers and this high level of fragmentation gives Rollins bargaining power over its customers. And finally, Rollins is also a recession-proof business. Not only could Rollins grow the bottom line in fiscal 2020, it could also grow during the Great Financial Crisis. And although we don’t have a crystal ball, we can assume that Rollins will perform well during the next recession and the fact that Rollins was performing very stable during the last two decades makes predicting future cash flows easier.

In this scenario we assume 15% growth for Rollins in the next 10 years followed by 6% growth till perpetuity (I know, these are idealized numbers). As basis we take the free cash flow of fiscal 2021 (which was $375 million). This would lead to an intrinsic value of $35.93 and Rollins would be fairly valued right now (when assuming 10% discount rate).

Author's work

Bear Case Scenario

I must admit, it is not so easy to make a real bear case for Rollins (talking about the business not the stock). In my bull case scenario, I mentioned the great management team, the recession-proof business and the stability and consistency. One aspect that could undermine the argument of a great management team is the SEC investigation for earnings accounting violations. And of course, we should consider the possibility that Rollins’ earnings per share might decline during the next recession. We also must point out that Rollins was struggling during the years 1990 till about 2000 and the business could struggle again (however, there are not clear hints right now).

For our bearish scenario, we take the free cash flow of the last four quarters as basis ($342 million) and assume that Rollins will not grow in 2023 and 2024 due to a severe recession. For the following years till fiscal 2032 we assume 10% growth again and then 6% growth till perpetuity. When calculating with these assumptions, we get an intrinsic value of $19.22 for Rollins and the stock would be extremely overvalued right now.

Base Case Scenario

When looking for realistic assumptions (that are neither too bullish nor too bearish), we can look what analysts are expecting for the next ten years. On average, analysts assume earnings per share to grow with a CAGR of 10.3%.

Seeking Alpha

And when looking at the last three decades (since 1990), Rollins could grow its earnings per share with a CAGR of 9.72%. Only in the years following 2000 the company reported much high growth rates, but realistic assumptions could be around 10% growth for the next ten years. Let’s also be optimistic and assume the next recession won’t have any effect on Rollins’ business.

When taking $375 million as basis (free cash flow from fiscal 2021) and assume that Rollins can grow between 10% and 11% for the next ten years followed once again by 6% growth till perpetuity we get an intrinsic value between $25 and $27, and Rollins remains overvalued in my opinion.

Conclusion

Simply put, Rollins is a great family-run business with a long track record (two decades) of stable earnings growth. The company also has a recession-proof business model and a wide economic moat around the business, which should lead to stable EPS growth in the year to come.

But the stock is still too expensive and therefore not a good investment. In my opinion, the stock is trading about 20% to 30% above its intrinsic value and if you are already a shareholder you might hold on to your shares. But at current prices I would not purchase Rollins. And although the U.S. stock market is still overvalued (despite the recent correction), I am convinced we can find better investments than Rollins right now.