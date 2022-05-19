Ronald Martinez/Getty Images News

On April 8th of 2022, AT&T (NYSE:T) spun off its WarnerMedia business and merged it with Discovery to create Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). This transaction will prove to be incredibly important for both companies moving forward, likely going so far as to determine the financial prospects for shareholders in each business for decades moving forward. Although the market has been incredibly volatile since then, investors in AT&T have been rewarded handsomely, while shareholders who retained their Warner Bros. Discovery shares have been hit hard. In both scenarios, the direction that returns took was justified, though I would say that while investors in Warner Bros. Discovery are licking their wounds, perhaps the severity of the downside experienced for that business was somewhat irrational. Moving forward, it is difficult to know what kind of upside, if any, Warner Bros. Discovery has. But as for AT&T, the picture is rather clear and very bullish.

A lot is happening

April 8th of 2022 was the last trading day in which shares of AT&T stock reflected an ownership interest in WarnerMedia. Since then, from a share price perspective, things have been rather difficult. The broader market has dropped by about 12.4%. And with it, we have seen shares of Warner Bros. Discovery tank an impressive 28.5%. By comparison, investors in AT&T have been rewarded handsomely, with a total return of 12.5%. Though I find myself surprised by how far Warner Bros. Discovery has fallen, the disparity in returns experienced is reflective with my own public decision to sell off my Warner Bros. Discovery stock immediately following the completion of the transaction and allocating that capital toward additional AT&T shares.

Before we get further into a discussion of Warner Bros. Discovery, allow me to state that I believe the upside experienced by AT&T is not only warranted; it is just the beginning. Though we don't know the final state of the balance sheet of both businesses, using the results from the latest quarter for which data was reported and making certain adjustments regarding the WarnerMedia unit, I arrived at a current enterprise value for AT&T of $295.2 billion. This was based on its current market capitalization of $145.2 billion. As I have already calculated in a prior article, the business is likely to generate operating cash flow of around $40 billion this year ($38.4 billion after stripping out non-controlling interest payments and preferred distributions) and EBITDA of roughly $41.5 billion. This makes it fairly easy to value the enterprise.

Based on my calculations, AT&T should be trading right now at a price to adjusted operating cash flow multiple of just 3.8. Meanwhile, the EV to EBITDA multiple should be roughly 7.1. No matter how you stack it, these are incredibly low multiples on an absolute basis. This is especially true when you consider that, net of planned capital expenditures, the business should have $16 billion in cash flow to use for dividends, share buybacks, debt reduction, and more. $8 billion of this is already sequestered for dividends. In 2023, the amount of excess cash flow the company should have will be about $20 billion.

While I believe that an absolute valuation approach is more important than a relative valuation approach, it does help to do both. Perhaps the best comparable to AT&T is Verizon Communications (VZ). At present, it is trading at a forward price to operating cash flow multiple of 5.2. It's also trading at an EV to EBITDA multiple of 7.8. If we use the EV to EBITDA approach, seeing shares of AT&T trade at the same level as Verizon would imply upside for investors of 20%. If we, instead, use the price to operating cash flow approach, upside would be even more impressive at 36.8%. This implies share prices of $24.34 and $27.74 apiece, respectively. None of this factors in the distributions that investors will continue to collect. This is purely capital appreciation. I am not the only one who believes the company is undervalued. In late April, analysts at Goldman Sachs (GS) reiterated the company as a ‘buy’, setting a $23 per share price target on it. From today's price, that implies additional upside of 13.4%.

In terms of the longer-term outlook, things will definitely get interesting. As I stated in my last article on AT&T, the company has a couple of really great opportunities in the long run. At top of mind would be the Connected Devices unit the business has and everything related to 5G and fiber. However, it is also possible that financial performance might improve when it comes to the company's legacy operations. Recently, news came out that the firm was raising prices on some of its older mobile plans, with some single line plans being increased by $6 per month, while some family plans are being increased by $12 per month. Of course, customers can avoid this by switching over to the company's unlimited plan. But either way, it's encouraging to see the firm exercise its pricing power. Even more recent than this was the announcement, on May 18th, that AT&T and DISH Network (DISH) reached an agreement whereby the latter will sell AT&T’s internet services to its customers, including the re-selling of fiber. This follows an agreement between the parties announced last summer, in what was hailed as a $5 billion deal over 10 years, whereby AT&T became Dish’s primary partner for Dish’s mobile virtual network operations.

As for Warner Bros. Discovery, the company has some things working for it, and others working against it. On the positive side, news recently broke that the business is working to generate synergies following its combination in the amount of $3 billion on an annual run-rate basis over the next three years. Already, the company seems to be moving in that direction. Famously, they shut down CNN+ after its botched launch and poor customer reception. The company also plans to invest more in quality content generation.

One interesting possibility pushed by management was merging HBO Max with discovery+ in some way, shape, or form. This is certainly possible, but risky. Each property has its own unique identity and drastically different pricing structures. Pricing for HBO Max begins at $9.99 per month and goes up to $14.99 per month. Meanwhile, discovery+ has an ad-supported version available for $4.99 per month while the ad-free version is $6.99 per month. Students and members of the military can also get an ad-lite version at $2.99 per month. As of the end of the latest quarter, HBO Max posted 76.8 million subscribers, with 48.6 million of them in the domestic market. Though not nearly as large, discovery+ has a sizable footprint as well, with around 24 million paid subscribers as of the end of the latest quarter. That's impressive for a service that launched in January of 2021.

Combining two significantly different properties with two very different price points is definitely a risky proposition. A better approach might be to achieve what synergies can be achieved on the operational side, while keeping the platforms distinct and bundling them together. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has taken the bundling approach seriously, giving customers the opportunity to have access to Disney+, ESPN+, and the ad-supported version of Hulu for $13.99 per month. This compares to the $21.97 per month charged if each service is paid for separately. Meanwhile, the same combination but with the ad-free version of Hulu costs $19.99 per month. Either way, it will be interesting to see what direction Warner Bros. Discovery takes. But investors should be wary if management decides to just combine its streaming platforms together.

In addition to that potential risk, another issue facing Warner Bros. Discovery is the perception that the streaming market has little additional upside potential moving forward. In some ways, this might be true. But I also believe that some of the concerns are overblown. The big fear came after streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) announced the loss of 200,000 subscribers in its latest quarter. However, this was largely self-inflicted because of the 700,000 subscribers the company shut out of its platform in Russia due to the war Russia is waging against Ukraine. However, Netflix does expect to lose another 2 million paid subscribers in the current quarter.

This prognostication sent shockwaves through the streaming market. Even Disney was not spared, with weak growth in both ESPN+ and Hulu hurting the stock. On the other hand, Disney+ subscriber numbers came in strong in a sign that not every service is being affected by current market conditions. In short, I see the issue as relating more to the high price of Netflix relative to other streaming services. For its part, Warner Bros. Discovery may be hit by this as well because its pricing is near the high end of the scale relative to other players. But only time will tell if this will be the case.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, I do believe that the upside experienced by AT&T lately has been warranted. The company is an excellent player in its space and it should generate attractive cash flows for the foreseeable future. As a result of this and the low trading multiple the company has, I fully expect shares to climb at least another 20%. It's possible that upside could be even greater than that. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery probably did warrant some downside when you consider the broader market’s direction. But unless the company really botches things, I have a difficult time believing that the downside seen is entirely justified. Still, while I keep my rating for AT&T a ‘strong buy’, I cannot lift my Warner Bros. Discovery rating from the ‘hold’ that it at is unless we see additional clarity moving forward.