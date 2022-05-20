Andrii Yalanskyi/iStock via Getty Images

National Storage Affiliates (NYSE:NSA) is the fastest-growing REIT in the Storage sector. Here are the 3-year CAGR (compound annual growth rate) figures for FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and dividends, for the six Storage REITs, as of last December 31:

Company FFO Growth FFO/Share Growth TCFO Growth Div. Growth National Storage Affiliates (NSA) 30.03% 17.87% 26.98% 16.3% Extra Space Storage (EXR) 16.06% 13.90% 11.98% 19.0% Life Storage Inc. (LSI) 16.04% 11.37% 18.27% 14.5% Global Self Storage (SELF) 13.57% NA 16.89% 0.0% Public Storage (PSA) 13.27% 6.98% 7.22% 0.0% CubeSmart (CUBE) 10.24% 8.76% 13.88% 10.1%

It's no contest. NSA is the leader by a wide margin in every growth category above, except dividend growth, where its outstanding 16.3% CAGR ranks second to the blistering 19.0% pace set by EXR.

Like most Storage REITs, shares in NSA have taken a beating so far this year, as the entire investing world has fled growth securities of all kinds, desperately seeking higher yields to combat inflation.

This has created an interesting entry point to NSA for long-term investors.

Quarterly Results Are In

The company just reported Q1 2022 results May 6, and they are strong. Here are the highlights:

62.1% increase in net income YoY (year over year)

36.7% increase in FFO per share YoY

22.2% increase in same-store NOI (net operating income) YoY

Same-store occupancy of 94.8%, up 140 basis points YoY

Average portfolio occupancy of 94.7%, up 250 basis points YoY

Rent spreads of 5% on Street rates and 14% on Contract rates.

Because of the relatively short-term nature of self-storage contracts, Storage REITs are able to raise rents fairly often, in order to keep pace with inflation.

On the acquisitions front, NSA went on a buying spree in Q4 2021, resulting in $2.175 billion of purchases for last year, and the company expects that pace to slow down this year, partly so they can digest last year's haul. So far this year, the company reports:

Acquisition of 12 wholly-owned self storage properties for approximately $92.9 million, partly funded by the issuance of $16.6 million of OP equity, with a very decent average cap rate of 5.3%.

Acquisition in April of a 7-property portfolio worth $208 million, through a joint venture partnership, in which NSA put up 25% of the capital ($52 million). NSA earns acquisition and management fees on JV acquisitions, which boost the return on NSA's investment.

NSA has more than 130 properties in its captive acquisition pipeline, worth about $1.4 billion.

On the Q1 earnings call, CEO Tamara Fischer said:

The positive momentum we experienced in the first quarter and through April was substantially stronger than we anticipated. . . First quarter results confirmed that the favorable performance trends experienced in 2021 are continuing into 2022. Rental demand remains robust, supply remains muted, and we are benefiting from continued strength in rate growth to both new and in-place tenants. . . We are pleased to be able to raise our same store NOI growth and core FFO per share guidance for 2022.

The company updated full-year 2022 guidance as follows:

Core FFO per share of $2.80 to $2.85, a 4% increase from previous guidance at the midpoint, and 25% growth over 2021's blistering pace.

Same-store revenue growth of 11% to 13%, a 325-basis point increase over previous guidance at the midpoint.

NOI growth of 14% to 16%, a 500-basis point increase from previous guidance.

Meet The Company

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, NSA owns 1,061 properties in 43 states, with a focus on secondary markets, and the heaviest concentrations in Sunbelt states like Georgia, Florida, and Texas, as well as Louisiana, Alabama, Oklahoma, and Arizona. Of these, 83% are wholly owned by NSA, and the other 17% are held in joint venture partnerships.

NSA Assets Snapshot (Company Q1 2022 earnings presentation)

NSA grows by acquiring regional operators with 20 or more institutional-quality properties, in the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas of the U.S. Flexible purchase terms often include OP (operating partnership) units and SP (subordinated performance) units, which effectively bring the seller on as junior partners. OP and SP units typically account for about 25% of the acquisition price, cutting down considerably on the debt necessary to finance the transaction. The result is what NSA calls PROs (Participating Regional Operators). 44% of the company's holdings are managed through PROs. The structure of a typical NSA acquisition is shown below.

NSA Acquisitions Structure (Company Q1 2022 earnings presentation)

This structure is highly advantageous to NSA investors. PROs absorb 50% of NOI declines until the 6% preferred allocation to SP (subordinated performance) equity is reached, then 100% of the NOI declines until the 6% preferred allocation to SP equity is fully eroded.

Growth Metrics

Here are the 3-year growth figures for FFO (funds from operations), TCFO (total cash from operations), and market cap.

Metric 2018 2019 2020 2021 3-year CAGR FFO (millions) $116 $139 $167 $255 -- FFO Growth % -- 19.8 20.1 52.7 30.03 FFO per share $1.38 $1.54 $1.71 $2.26 -- FFO per share Growth % -- 11.6 11.0 32.2 17.87 TCFO (millions) $162 $197 $221 $331 -- TCFO Growth % -- 21.6 12.2 49.8 26.98 Market Cap (billions) $1.49 $2.00 $2.49 $6.16 -- Market Cap Growth % -- 34.2 24.5 147.4 60.50

These are electrifying growth rates for a 9-year-old company: not just double digits, but high double digits, consistently across all categories, each year for the past three years. NSA continued growing at double-digit rates, right through the pandemic.

Meanwhile, here is how share prices have performed:

Metric 2019 2020 2021 2022 CAGR NSA closing share price May 16 $30.01 $24.49 $43.40 $51.09 -- NSA Share price gain % -- (-18.4) 77.2 17.7% 19.41 VNQ closing share price May 16 $88.03 $68.80 $97.08 $96.17 -- VNQ Share price gain % -- (-22.9) 41.1 (-1.0) 2.99

Despite the sell-off thus far this year, NSA has outperformed the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) by a wide margin on share price gain, in each of the past 3 twelve-month periods. The sell-off appears to be almost totally unrelated to the company itself, and instead a function of the rotation from growth to value. Investors who bought on May 16, 2019 have been rewarded with an average total return of over 20% per annum, when dividends are added in.

Balance Sheet Metrics

These numbers look slightly weak for NSA, but I think they are a bit deceiving, because NSA relies on joint venture partnerships more than other Storage REITs, and thus uses more leverage. The differentiation in NSA's business model accounts for most of the difference, as opposed to any lack of fiscal discipline.

Company Liquidity Ratio Debt Ratio Debt/EBITDA Bond Rating NSA 1.45 29% 7.0 BBB+

Kroll Bond Rating Agency has upgraded the credit rating of NSA's operating partnership to BBB+. The company faces no maturities through 2022, but over a billion in 2023 and 2024 combined. About 18% of NSA's principal debt is subject to variable rate exposure, and $185 million is available on the revolving credit line. Weighted average debt maturity is 5.4 years, with an effective interest rate of 3.0%, down from 3.2% at last year's end.

NSA investor presentation

Dividend Metrics

NSA is an outstanding dividend payer, far surpassing both the Storage REIT sector and the overall REIT average in both current yield and dividend growth, resulting in a scorching Dividend Score of 6.15%. Dividend Score projects the Yield three years from now on shares bought today, assuming the Dividend Growth rate remains unchanged.

Company Div. Yield Div. Growth Div. Score Payout Ratio Div. Safety NSA 3.91% 16.3% 6.15% 70% C

This chart graphically illustrates the power of dividend growth as opposed to current yield. Despite their nominally lower current Yield compared to the average REIT, Storage REITs outperform in dividend income over the longer run (3 years or more). NSA is a very strong dividend "sleeper," as its cash flow growth rates continue to point to dividend increases to come.

Although the payout ratio is moderately high at 70%, Seeking Alpha Premium assesses the Dividend Safety a grade of C, which is a perfect blend of safety and aggression.

Valuation Metrics

Growth like NSA has shown usually comes at a premium valuation, but this company is on sale at a discount to NAV (-15.7)% and a Price/FFO of 18.3, both of which are lower than the Storage sector average and the overall REIT average.

Company Div. Score Price/FFO Premium to NAV NSA 6.15% 18.3 (-15.7)%

What Could Go Wrong?

In my February article on this company, I noted:

Self-storage units are relatively easy to build, and industry oversupply could depress rental growth. Higher interest rates could raise NSA's cost of debt funding (currently 3.0%, down from 3.2% on December 31). Increased competition for deals could drive down cap rates on new acquisitions.

But NSA seems to be winning on all these points.

1. Rising interest rates and increased inflationary pressures are driving up construction costs, thus further restraining new supply. The percentage of NSA stores having a new competitor in a 3- and 5-mile radius declined to 27% and 45%, respectively.

NSA investor presentation

2. The company's effective interest rate on its debt is now 3.0%, down from 3.2% on December 31.

3. CEO Tamara Fischer noted that investor demand for self-storage properties remains elevated at unprecedented levels, resulting in historically low cap rates that have been happening for a couple of years now. However, NSA's acquisitions in Q1 2022 averaged 5.3% compared to 5.5% for all of 2021, so the compression thus far is small.

Moving is one of the main reasons people put items into storage, so if new home sales were to slow, this could affect demand for storage.

Investor's Bottom Line

Scorching growth with superb dividends on sale. I rate NSA a Buy for long-term investors willing to be patient while the investing world gradually rotates back to a balance between value and growth.

The Street and Ford Equity Research rate NSA a Hold, while TipRanks rates it Underperform. Short-term trader Zacks rates NSA a Buy. Wall Street analyst price targets range from $60.00 to $78.00, with an average of $67.05, implying 31.9% upside at the midpoint, and a range of 11.8% to 53.5%. However, insiders have sold about $10.3 million worth of shares over the past 3 months, and that may be cause to pause.