MP Materials: Phenomenal Execution Makes The Stock A Buy

izusek/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) is one of the few SPAC deals that offered consistent returns for its shareholders. This came as a result of a flawless execution, corroborated with its unique position withing a crucial US industry. To get a better picture of MP's execution, let's start the analysis with its financials.

Revenue & Earnings

The companies that can deliver such incredible results, even for limited periods, are few and far between. MP Materials had numerous quarters where it crushed both Revenue ($166 million vs $132 expected) and Earnings per share ($0.5 vs $0.38 expected) estimates. In 1Q21 the company's net margin surpassed 50%. This is absolutely unique, especially for a company growing so fast (1Q22 revenue grew 177% YoY). As we can observe, the margins improved significantly, while net margin sits at more than 50% for the first time ever.

Source: MP Materials 10-Q

Free Cash Flow (Cash from operations - CAPEX)

Regarding free cash flow, MP Materials had its best quarter ever, with cash from operations growing 285% on Q/Q basis. This led to a fantastic free cash flow amount, as the company invested only around $50 million in CAPEX:

Source: MP Materials 10-Q

Another important aspect is the free cash flow conversion as compared to revenue, which was around 43% in Q1. This is a phenomenal rate which proves MP Materials' ability to transform the better part of its revenue to free cash flow.

Balance Sheet

The company has enough cash to where its long-term debt is not an issue. I also want to point out the low amount of stock-based compensation that MP Materials had in 2021 and 1Q22. For 1Q22, the SBC was only around 6% of revenue, which is a great trend that I want to see continuing:

Source: MP Materials 10-Q

Key Performance Indicators

MP Materials delivered another stellar quarter, with a gross profit per MT sold around 88%. This is a significant improvement from 75% just one year before:

Source: MP Materials 10-Q

As we can observe, the gross margin per MT of REO oxide was around 88%. This is absolutely phenomenal and the trend has only gotten better during the last 2 years. So, what's the secret sauce for MP's growth?

The gross profit is a function of 2 variables: average revenue and average cost per MT sold. Since the cost has remained relatively constant, the only variable that will influence the gross profit is the revenue that MP obtains per MT. As you can see below, the average price increased to almost $14000, which represents a phenomenal growth:

Source: MP Materials 10-Q

In 1Q21 the average price per REO MT grew 135% year-over-year. Moreover, since the first quarter of 2020, the average price grew 443%, which translates to 133% CAGR. This showcased increased market demand, but how sustainable is this price growth?

Like most other parabolic price increases, I am sure that the NdPr price will revert to its mean somewhere in the future, but until then no one knows what the ceiling will be. Based on the increased demand from the electric vehicles industry, there may still be room for price appreciation for NdPr:

Arultd.com

Still, let's look at how MP's management estimated the NdPr price progression when they first got listed, which was in 2020:

Source: MP Materials S-1 filing

Management didn't expect the NdPr price to surpass $100, while other industry experts estimated it could happen after 2023. Still, right now the price already sits around $140 / kg:

Metal.com

To conclude, I do expect the price to decrease in the future and most probably MP Materials will maintain good margins, with only a slight decrease. Still, as long as the cost for production remains low, considering the increase in demand for NdPr, the company has green light towards execution.

Valuation

Even if the company has currently a high level of net profit and free cash-flow, MP Materials has already made it clear that it will invest heavily this year into its assets for its 2 and 3 operational phases. This will generate an elevated level of CAPEX, which is common for the rare-earth materials industry (MP estimates around $700 million invested before 2023, of which $500 million in 2022).

As a consequence, the company is expected to have negative Free Cash Flow in 2022 and I believe it might be better suited to value it in terms of EBITDA or Earnings per share. As we can see below, MP Materials is trading around 12X NTM Enterprise Value / EBITDA and 27X NTM Normalized Price / Earnings:

Source: TIKR.com

However, Seeking Alpha has the sector median FWD P/E around 12X, but considering the unique position in the US market, the improving margins, the low level of competition and the immense current demand for its minerals, I think that MP Materials deserves to be trading at a premium. The company proved its ability to invest its earnings and get a high Return on Invested Capital and it looks like it will continue to execute well:

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

Risks

Obviously, as I noted before, the most significant risk for MP Materials is the sudden drop in price for its most important material, NdPr. As long as the cost of production per MT doesn't increase much, there's room for the margins to slightly decrease, but be aware of a scenario where prices for NdPr drop severely and things start unraveling fast.

A second risk is that the company will invest much more than anticipated in its Phases 2 and 3. This is an industry-specific risk, as MP Materials activates in a heavy-asset field where CAPEX is necessary. Luckily the company has around $1.2 billion in cash so this shouldn't be an issue for the immediate future.

So, Where Would I BUY?

If we're going to look at the technical graph, we can see two strong areas of support: the trend line from where it recently bounced several times and the $30 area. Even if the company seems rightly valued, because of the market volatility, there's a high probability it will go to $30. So, if you want to open a position around $38, make sure it's a very small position so that you have enough left to average down.

Tradingview.com

Final Thoughts

I do believe that MP Materials will do well in the long-run. The company is uniquely positioned within the US industry to where it is almost forced to succeed and the recent execution was almost perfect. But as we've seen recently, a great couple of quarters might not translate into the market because of the high degree of volatility so be aware of these unprecedented market conditions before investing.