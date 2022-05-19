Davel5957/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

It's time to discuss one of the most interesting dividend stocks on the market. The Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) is not only one of America's few dividend kings with a track record of more than 60 consecutive annual dividend hikes, but it's also a company that is still competing with the S&P 500 when it comes to outperformance. In this article, I'm going to do two things. I'm going to look into the company's ability to pay a growing dividend and whether it's attractive for income-seeking investors, and I'm going to spend some time comparing the company to the S&P 500, in this case, the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) as most insurance companies are highly dependent on the value of investments in bonds and stocks. The good news is that the company is performing very well compared to one of the toughest and most consistently profitable investments in the world, the S&P 500.

Now, let's dive into it!

Insurance Value

I often say that I'm not a big fan of companies in competitive industries. That's why I own just one consumer-oriented company (at least for now), while two out of three financials I own are financial service providers operating in their own niches.

Author Portfolio

That said, companies operating in a competitive industry aren't bad companies or bad investments. Some companies excel at what they do. Cincy Financial (I'm going with this instead of typing "Cincinnati" every time) is one of them.

Incorporated in Ohio (obviously) in 1968 (the Cincinnati Insurance Company was founded in 1950), the company has become one of America's largest property-casualty insurance companies with operations in 46 states.

According to the company, it has three competitive strengths that set the company apart:

- Commitment to our professional independent insurance agencies and to their continued success - Financial strength to fulfill our promises and be a consistent market for our agents’ business, supporting stability and confidence - Operating structure that supports local decision making, showcasing our claims excellence and allowing us to balance growth with underwriting discipline

So far, this has led to a high market share in five states. Please bear in mind that the definition of "high" in this industry is not what some may have in mind before I show the numbers.

Ohio 4.5%

Montana 2.7%

Vermont 2.3%

Indiana 2.2%

Kentucky 2.2%

As a top 25 P&C insurer, the company is expanding its business using agencies to deeper penetrate the market. An agency-centered business model allows the company to benefit from a more personal approach, more efficient (and hard to copy) decision-making structures, and a very centralized organization versus branch office structures, which lowers operating expenses.

On top of that, the company is highly committed to distributing a dividend thanks to 61 consecutive annual dividend hikes. Only seven US companies can match that. This does not mean that this stock is better than a company that started paying a dividend in, i.e., 2015. However, it does indicate that the company has done very well in a competitive industry. Raising dividends for 61 consecutive years is a huge accomplishment any way one looks at it - but more on that later.

The graph below shows that the company has increased its total revenues by 8.9% per year (compounded) over the past 10 years. The two biggest drivers of sales are premiums and annuities and the gain or loss from investments.

TIKR.com

The company does very well when it comes to investing as it only recorded a decline in 2018 since the Great Financial Crisis.

Going into this year, the company had $24.3 billion in investments. 36.4% was invested in taxable fixed maturities. 17.1% was invested in tax-exempt fixed maturities. 44.6% was invested in common equities.

The company's equity portfolio is led by Apple (AAPL), which had 7.9% exposure. Overall, the company is investing very similar to the S&P 500 as the table below shows.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (2021 10-K)

This is one of the reasons why I believe that a comparison with the S&P 500 is so important. To put it very bluntly, investing in insurance companies means benefiting from their ability to make a profit selling insurance in a competitive market and investing these profits into profitable investments. Really good companies generate a lot of free cash flow, which boosts investments. That's where you want to be instead of an index ETF. If that were not the case, buying an index fund is almost always a better idea (or a different stock).

So, before I compare CINF to the S&P 500, I need to justify the word "dividends" I put in the title.

Cincy Financial is a cash machine. Between 2012 and 2021, operating cash flow increased by 12% per year.

TIKR.com

On January 28, 2022, CINF hiked its dividend by 9.5% to $0.69 per quarter. This translates to an annual dividend of $2.76 per share. That's a 2.2% yield. In other words, the company needs roughly $450 million to satisfy its dividend. As the company has done more than $1.0 billion in annual operating cash flow since 2015, it's fair to say that the company has a lot of room to maintain satisfying dividend growth.

Thankfully, statistics seem to agree with me. The Seeking Alpha dividend scorecard for Cincy Financial shows that it scores in the A range on dividend safety, growth, and consistency. Only the yield is a D. However, please be aware that these scores are relative. In other words, CINF is being compared to the financial sector. This sector includes a lot of money center banks and regional banks that have much higher yields.

Seeking Alpha

The current 2.2% dividend yield is roughly 70 basis points above the S&P 500 yield. 10-year average annual dividend growth is 4.8%. These numbers don't get me extremely excited, but they are also far from bad - especially because the dividend is safe and consistent.

With that said, 2022 isn't going to be so pretty - compared to 2021 - as both the stock market and the bond market are tanking. While I don't expect annuities to suffer, it will likely be enough to reduce total revenue from $9.6 billion to the low $7 billion range - it could be worse depending on the stock market.

On April 28, the company revealed its 1Q22 earnings. It saw earned premiums rise to $1.69 billion versus $1.50 billion in the prior-year quarter. Still, revenues of $1.22 billion missed estimates of $1.83 billion by a mile, as investment losses came in at $508 million.

So, what does this mean in terms of valuation?

Valuation

This year, analysts are looking for CINF to end up with a book value of $77.6 per share.

TIKR.com

That would imply a price/book ratio of 1.64.

Data by YCharts

Given the company's historic valuation, that's as "fair value" as it gets. In other words, the stock will continue to follow the S&P 500 as a main driver of profitability will be investment income/losses.

With that said...

CINF Or Index Fund?

Dividend kings don't have to be slow-moving high-yield stocks. CINF is the opposite. Over the past 10 years, the company has returned 402% including dividends. This beats the 278% return of the S&P 500, which isn't bad either. That's 14.2% per year.

Data by YCharts

Since 1994, CINF has returned 11.2% per year including dividends. That beats the S&P 500 by roughly 120 basis points. Meanwhile, the standard deviation is almost 10 full percentage points higher. The result is that the Sharpe Ratio is rather low at 0.38.

According to Investopedia:

The greater a portfolio's Sharpe ratio, the better its risk-adjusted performance. If the analysis results in a negative Sharpe ratio, it either means the risk-free rate is greater than the portfolio’s return, or the portfolio's return is expected to be negative. In either case, a negative Sharpe ratio does not convey any useful meaning.

In other words, adjusted for volatility, investors would be better off buying the S&P 500. However, that comes with a lower yield, a higher market correlation (obviously, as it IS the market), and lower expected performance. And in all fairness, finding a stock that pays a good yield and outperforms based on a Sharpe Ratio is a tough task.

Portfolio Visualizer

The table below shows trailing returns using various time periods.

Portfolio Visualizer

Overall, these numbers show that CINF comes with outperformance and a higher standard deviation. Although higher standard deviation will always be the case as we're comparing a single stock to a basket of 500 companies. In other words, we do require outperformance as the dividend yield is higher, but not *that* high.

Takeaway

I continue to like Cincinnati Financial Corp. The company is one of the few dividend kings in the United States, with a track record that continues to be impressive. I believe that CINF buyers will continue to outperform the market thanks to its ability to run an efficient insurance company, resulting in high operating cash flow. Dividend safety, growth, and consistency are all rated A with only its yield lagging behind its financial peers.

CINF is a good stock for people looking for "conservative" exposure in the finance industry. While the current market environment isn't a lot of fun, I believe that it offers opportunities to either reinvest dividends, add more external cash to an existing position, or initiate a position.

However, be aware that the yield isn't extremely juicy. We're at a point where the market sell-off offers good yields in other finance segments. Personally, I rather keep adding to CME Group (CME), which has a higher yield including special dividends, and a good track record as well.

I'm not bringing up CME to get you to skip on CINF, but just to give you something I like better in the same sector (finance).

Long story short, CINF is a great stock and investors can sleep well at night, even if the ongoing market sentiment is causing some unpleasant volatility.

As always, feel free to (dis)agree with me in the comment section!