thexfilephoto/iStock via Getty Images

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) had some risk attached to it because Hess Corporation (HES) needed to raise cash for the Guyana project at the time that Hess Midstream went public. So, there was a question as to exactly how that extra money would be raised by Hess. Since those days, the money raising events have been all good news for unit holders. The latest good news is a unit repurchase that will at least partially offset the effects of a public offering by the major shareholders. This was completed in April.

This kind of cash raising management is almost unheard of in the midstream industry. Both partners have been gradually liquidating some of their holdings while raising a considerable amount of cash. Yet the price of the publicly traded units is on an uptrend that is unlikely to stop any time in the future.

At the current prices for the publicly traded units, the midstream company repurchased at least 10 million shares. That is likely to lead to a per unit growth rate roughly double the company's five percent goal (for distribution increases). In fact, the distribution was increased 6.3% in the current quarter. That is faster than the goal of the annual rate of increase and continues a history of fairly rapid growth for a midstream distribution.

The best part about this is that the debt ratio remains around 3. That is one of the more conservative ratios in the midstream industry. When this is compared to investment grade companies like Energy Transfer (ET), the debt ratio, including preferred stock (which has a superior claim to the common as well and therefore is about the same as debt to the common unit holders) is roughly double that ratio despite the investment grade rating of Energy Transfer debt.

Hess Midstream Key Measurement History And Guidance (Hess Midstream May 2022, Investor Presentation)

The distribution coverage is among the best in the industry. Therefore, the likelihood of management meeting its goal to increase the distribution every quarter is very good for the foreseeable future. This management is one of very few that is raising capital while benefitting the shareholders of a public subsidiary at the same time.

The low debt ratio means there is room for share repurchases in the future. This partnership will probably never come close to the leverage of Energy Transfer. But a debt ratio of 4 if that becomes needed is still fairly conservative in this industry. The parent company, Hess Corp., can raise more cash by selling shares and the midstream would not be too leveraged by most midstream measures.

In the meantime, EBITDA is growing this year in an industry where not many are reporting growth. This follows the previous year which also featured EBITDA growth and a unit repurchase. The way the controlling companies are handling the management and cash raises, investors can likely continue to expect a combination of above average growth along with a well-covered generous distribution. This is one of the rare midstream companies that offers a combined return of more than 15% for the foreseeable future.

As the cash needs of the Guyana partnership decline in the future, then Hess will likely return to growing the Bakken production. That would keep this midstream company on a growth track for the foreseeable future.

There is a risk of Hess Corporation becoming a takeover candidate as the cash flow increases from the Guyana Partnership. A future event like that could sever the close relationship that Hess has with Hess Midstream. But for now, this midstream appears to be an appealing investment consideration at the current price.

Hess Midstream Connections To Profitable Markets (Hess Midstream May 2022, Investor Presentation)

Hess Midstream maintains considerable optionality. One of those connections (to DAPL) has some risk because DAPL has a series of losing court cases that are not yet resolved. Therefore, the variety of alternatives is very important to investors. The product can still get to market if there are more serious unfavorable events with the DAPL legal situation.

Hess Midstream has also expanded the Tioga gas plant to handle further production growth. The other services of the midstream have reduced the operating costs of Hess to some numbers that were not imaginable years ago. Hess is still busy reducing costs. The midstream company will play an important part in those costs reduction in the future while growing revenue.

Like many other midstream companies in the present time, the capital requirements are relatively low. So, the partnership is generating a fair amount of free cash flow. There is always a risk that in the future a sizable capital need could present itself. Midstream companies like this one that are closely coordinating with the parent company are more likely to cut their distributions to keep the balance sheet conservative. Right now, no such capital requirement is foreseen by management.

As a result of the financial strength of Hess Corporation, this is probably one of the safer midstream investments in the industry. Typically, the financial strength of a "captive" midstream company is capped at the financial strength of the parent company. That "cap" is more than satisfactory at the current time. It is unlikely to decline because of the nature of the Guyana partnership (which is generally seen as a world class and very profitable discovery).

The outlook for the partnership business appears to be years of continuing growth into the future. That growth could possibly increase as the Guyana partnership generates more cash from more platforms producing. The second platform just began production. That sharply decreases the cash needs of the Hess partnership. The strong commodity prices similarly also decrease partnership cash needs. The partnership may even generate more cash than is needed to result in some cash distributions to Hess. More cash would give Hess the ability to develop other projects as well as potentially increase returns to shareholders.

For the time being, Hess Midstream has considerable excess capacity. That capacity can be increased with relatively small capital projects. Therefore, the projections of free cash flow growth appear reasonable. The water handling business is a relatively new part of the business that has a bright future in helping Hess Corporation continue to decrease costs.

The midstream company may at some point decide to expand into other growth areas by diversifying away from the main customer. Another potential growth area would be to build an ethane cracker or to emphasize the growth of ethane sales. Ethane is very important to the growing plastics business that is a key part of the green revolution. In any event, there are very few clouds on the horizon and a lot of good possibilities. An income vehicle like this one rarely offers this much growth to go with a generous (and increasing distribution).