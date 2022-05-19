Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my previous article on The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO), I discussed how the company has a solid moat in the secured logistic industry and how it relied on cheap debt to fuel growth in the past. I came to the conclusion the stock was trading at a ~22% discount to intrinsic value, assuming the business could grow at 7% annually over the next 4 years. You can read about it here. Since then, BCO lost ~14.5% vs a loss of ~6.4% for the S&P 500 and has underperformed the market. BCO recently reported Q1 FY22 results, which were in line with expectations. The company continues to deliver solid top-line growth and is now well on track to achieve its FY22 guidance. Free cash flow is expected to reach at least $280 million during the year, which means BCO is trading at ~10x FCF. I continue to believe this stock is undervalued and I'm still concerned by BCO's total leverage.

Recent Developments

On May 10th, 2022, the company reported Q1 FY22 results. Overall, the results were solid and in line with expectations. Sales reached ~$1.07 billion in the last quarter, which represents a ~9.85% YoY increase. BCO generated $234.3 million in gross profit in Q1 FY22 compared to ~$218.9 million in the same quarter last year. The gross margin slightly decreased from ~22.4% in March 2021 to 21.8% today but overall, I would say BCO did well given how high inflation is at the moment.

Operating income was stable at ~$62.4 million. The operating margin slightly decreased from 6.3% a year ago to 5.8% today. In my opinion, inflation has some impact on BCO's profitability, but management remains bullish and expects a 100 basis points operating margin expansion by year-end thanks to a program of cost reduction.

We anticipate operating profit growth of 16% to 23%, reflecting about a 100 basis points of margin expansion driven by our lean cost initiatives and leverage from our lower-cost -fixed cost base. Doug Pertz - Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer - Q1 FY22 Earnings Call

North America continues to be one of the best performing segments for the company. Revenue increased by 16% YoY in this geographic area, out of which 6% comes from organic growth.

BCO's performance just shows that cash is certainly not dead. In 2021 for instance, 29% of US in-person transactions were settled using cash. Given the fact that only ~20% of retail locations currently use a cash management solution, the company has a significant runway ahead of it to expand this particular offering.

In my previous article, I highlighted the risks associated with BCO's total amount of debt. Since then, total debt has only increased and has now reached nearly $3.1 billion, which translates into a debt/equity ratio of ~8.4. The total amount of leverage is in my opinion one of the main reasons why the market is assigning a low valuation multiple to BCO.

The net debt/EBITDA ratio remains stable at ~3.8, which is on the high side of the 20-year historical range. Too much leverage is never a good thing, especially in a rising rate environment. As interest rates are rapidly increasing in the US, refinancing could become an issue for BCO. On top of that, higher rates are likely to drive the cost of servicing the debt higher, negatively impacting profitability in the process.

All in all, BCO had a good quarter in my opinion, which is reflected in the full-year guidance provided by management.

We are affirming our full-year guidance, which includes revenue growth of 8% to 11% and EPS growth of 16% to 26%. We expect continued momentum throughout the year to propel full year 2022 organic revenue to at least pre-COVID levels supported by continued recovery from the pandemic, organic volume growth, price increases and accelerating contributions from our Strategy 2.0 digital solutions. Doug Pertz - Executive Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer - Q1 FY22 Earnings Call

Company Valuation

In my previous article on BCO, I have come up with an intrinsic value of $89 per share. Based on 48 million shares outstanding, and a price of $58.25 per share, the company now has a market cap of approximately $2.8 billion, which is ~14% lower than in January 2022. In this part, I have updated my DCF model to reflect some of my latest assumptions:

Estimated free cash flow for FY22 of $280 million based on management's guidance - ~$43.5 million higher than in January 2022.

A growth rate of 7% until FY25 - unchanged.

A 2% terminal growth rate - unchanged.

Increasing the discount rate from 8% to 9% to reflect a higher risk associated with higher rates.

Author's DCF Model

Based on my updated model, the fair value of the stock is around $95 per share, ~6.7% higher than my previous estimate. BCO is now trading at over $58.25 which makes it attractively valued.

Key Takeaways

BCO delivered another solid quarter and is now well on track to achieve its FY22 guidance. Free cash flow is now expected to come in the range of $280-$315 million, which means BCO is currently trading at 9-10x free cash flow. In my opinion, the stock is undervalued and can deliver a good return if BCO doesn't run into trouble due to its high amount of debt. Assuming a 7% annual growth rate going forward, I think BCO is well-positioned at the current price to deliver a double-digit return.