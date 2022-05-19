staticnak1983/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) continues to fall in value. When I previously noted that GoodRx's guidance was becoming a problem, I argued that although the share price was down significantly, the biggest issue here was that GoodRx would see a massive amount of churn on its shareholder base.

Here's an excerpt:

Author's article

And this is still the biggest problem facing this stock. Until GoodRx's bottom line looks compelling enough, this stock will continue to fall.

GoodRx's Revenue Growth Rates Fizzle Out

GoodRx revenue growth rates

Here's the fact of the matter, GoodRx was a business that investors could rely on to grow at a high 30s% CAGR. And now?

In the best case, we are looking at a business that's growing its revenues in the 10s% y/y.

GoodRx's revenue consensus

Concurrently, as you can see above, analysts are downwards revising their revenue estimates. As an investor, you don't want to be positioned in a stock where analysts are downwards revising their revenue estimates and lowering their price targets. That's a really tough investment to make.

GoodRx's Near-Term Prospects Don't Look Promising

GoodRx is a platform that aims to provide consumers with access to cheap medication. Its price comparison platform provides customers with personalized, relevant prescriptions, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes.

Any time you provide customers with either convenience or lower prices, you are going to end up with a really sticky, high-quality business. That's the theory, at least. The reality is that this isn't happening with GoodRx. What makes me say so?

Q1 2022

Above we see that monthly active consumer were up 12%. Not only is this a decline from the figures we saw in Q1 2021 when monthly active consumers were up 17%, but it's also a decline sequentially from Q4 2021 when monthly active consumers were up 14% y/y.

GoodRx's management describes its ambitions to increase consumer awareness and reach, but the growth in monthly active consumers doesn't tally up with that narrative.

Next, we'll turn our focus to GoodRx's profitability profile.

GoodRx's Profitability Profile Requires Interpretation

There are a few different elements that investors need to be mindful of here.

GoodRx Q1 2022

Q1 2022 saw GoodRx's net margins increase by 500 basis points y/y. There was no doubt that the company was profitable and putting its best foot forward.

The problem right now is that GoodRx saw a contract with a grocery chain turn sour, which will lead to an approximate $30 million shortfall in revenue. GoodRx declares that this revenue shortfall will have an approximate dollar-for-dollar impact on its EBITDA profitability.

So let's understand what the implication is here.

GoodRx Q1 2022

Given that Q2 of last year marked the high quarter of the year in terms of profitability, any comparison against last year's Q2 is now going to be grim. This means that Q2 2022 is going to come out ugly as it compares to the same period a year ago.

What's more, as you can see above, Q2 2021 reported $31 million of net income. Given GoodRx's decelerating revenues, together with this grocery issue leading to a shortfall of $30 million, investors are more likely than not to see Q2 report negative net income.

Why is this a problem? Surely this is already factored into the share price?

GDRX Stock Valuation - In No Man's Land

As I discussed in my previous GoodRx article, there are two types of shareholders. There are growth shareholders and there are value shareholders.

The growth shareholders care about strong, stable, and growing revenues. While the value investors care about stable free cash flows.

What GoodRx offers is neither of these. And until GoodRx is able to show several quarters of convincing traction with stable financials, new investors considering the stock will simply not get involved.

The Bottom Line

GoodRx has seen its shares fall 50% in 30 days. That level of sell-off causes investors a lot of pain, frustration, anger, and displeasure. Investors are now soul-searching and considering the right course of action. Do I buy more? Do I sell? What do I do?

In the first instance, allow me to advise you, that you shouldn't look to the share price to direct you in the right course of action.

In the second instance, remember, the only way for these shares to move higher is for a new set of investors, with no committed capital to this stock to put capital to work here.

For that, new investors will have to believe that the stock is undervalued. And I fail to see how investors could possibly become interested in the stock when the stock is still priced at 26x this year's EPS.

What's more, stocks don't trade in a vacuum. There are many stocks that are now priced at less than 10x free cash flow. In this context, investors have no need to deploy further funds into GoodRx. There are much easier investments available.